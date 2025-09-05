Maryland man charged in killing of missing 19-year-old Dacara Thompson: Police

By carrying out the assassination-style killing of CEO Brian Thompson last year on a Midtown Manhattan street, Mangione “hoped to normalize the use of violence,” instead of reasoned dialogue, to achieve political objectives, prosecutors said. The prosecutors used last month’s mass shooting attack on the NFL headquarters in Midtown as an example.
On July 28, Shane Tamura brought an assault-style rifle to 345 Park Avenue, not far from where Mangione allegedly gunned down Thompson. Tamura shot and killed four people and, like Mangione, left behind writings for investigators to find. Tamura, in a letter found on his body, blamed the NFL and football for causing CTE. Tamura played football in high school, but not beyond that level.
CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a brain disease linked to repeated hits to the head, often seen in military veterans and athletes, including football players, hockey players and boxers. It can only be diagnosed after a person’s death.
Mangione allegedly wrote “deny,” “depose” and “delay” on the bullets used to kill Thompson, authorities said. In a notebook found after his arrest, Mangione allegedly wrote in a journal, “The target is insurance” because “it checks every box.”
“The murder was thus, by the defendant’s own admission, calculated to resonate beyond this specific victim and to generate scorn, outrage, or fear toward the health insurance sector more broadly,” prosecutors said. “Simply put, the defendant hoped to normalize the use of violence to achieve ideological or political objectives. Since the murder, certain quarters of the public — who openly identify as acolytes of the defendant — have increasingly begun to view violence as an acceptable, or even necessary, substitute for reasoned political disagreement.”
The government believes Mangione deserves the death penalty in part because he poses a continuing danger by seeking to influence others.
Federal prosecutors elaborated on their reasoning for pursuing capital punishment as they urged a federal judge to deny a defense motion that asked for additional evidence to support the government’s theories.
Prosecutors said Mangione is not entitled to additional information at this stage of the case and argued “the defendant is already in possession of the evidentiary support for the Government’s aggravating factors and there is no risk of surprise.”
Mangione has pleaded not guilty to Thompson’s Dec. 4 killing. Mangione is accused of shooting the CEO several times using a 9 mm handgun equipped with a silencer. He was captured in Altoona, Pennsylvania, several days later.
Melissa Hortman is the first woman to lie in state, according to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Next to the Hortmans was their golden retriever, Gilbert, who was wounded in the attack and later had to be euthanized, officials said.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and first lady Gwen Walz are among those paying their respects.
Former Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the couple’s private funeral on Saturday, according to a source familiar with Harris’ plans.
Harris spoke to the Hortmans’ two children, Sophie and Colin, in the last week “to express her deep condolences and offer her support,” the source said.
Meanwhile, the Hortmans’ alleged killer, Vance Boelter, who faces federal charges including stalking and state charges including first-degree murder, briefly appeared in federal court on Friday.
Boelter alleged the conditions in jail have kept him from sleeping for 12 to 14 days, according to Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP. Boelter claimed the doors are slammed incessantly, the lights are always and that he sleeps on a mat without a pillow, KSTP reported. He also allegedly said an inmate next to him spreads feces, KSTP reported.
The judge agreed to push back Boelter’s hearing to July 3, according to KSTP. Boelter has not entered a plea.
Boelter is accused of shooting and killing the Hortmans at their home in Brooklyn Park and shooting and wounding Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their house in nearby Champlin in the early hours of June 14, authorities said.
Boelter, 57, allegedly showed up to their doors, impersonating a police officer and wearing a realistic-looking latex mask to carry out his “political assassinations,” prosecutors said.
Investigators recovered a list of about 45 elected officials in notebooks in his car, according to prosecutors. Two other lawmakers were spared the night of the shootings, officials said.
ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway and Brittany Shepherd contributed to this report.
(LOS ANGELES) — The commander overseeing military operations in Los Angeles said Wednesday that troops deployed to the city can temporarily detain individuals but cannot make arrests, clarifying their authority amid ongoing protests.
“On federal orders, these soldiers do not conduct law enforcement operations like arrests or search and seizure,” Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman told reporters during a morning briefing. “They are strictly used for the protection of federal personnel as they conduct their operations.”
Sherman, who leads Task Force 51 — a deployable command post for routine and contingency operations — is coordinating the deployment of 4,000 National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines to Los Angeles. The deployment marks a significant escalation in the federal response to protests that began after recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations across Los Angeles.
Currently, 2,000 National Guard members are actively performing operations in the city, with an additional 2,000 troops scheduled to complete their mobilization and begin training by Thursday afternoon, Sherman said.
The 700 Marines, deployed from Twentynine Palms, California, are currently undergoing specialized training at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, approximately 30 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. Sherman described the two-day training as “extensive,” focusing on crowd control tactics that are outside their typical duties.
“This is stuff that we do not usually do,” Sherman acknowledged, noting that while the Marines are trained to use weapons for personal protection, their primary role will be crowd control and protecting federal facilities.
About 1,000 Guard members have already participated in operations protecting federal buildings and personnel, according to Sherman. He emphasized that while troops can temporarily detain individuals, they must wait for law enforcement officers to make actual arrests.
The deployment faces legal challenges, with California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Gov. Gavin Newsom filing a lawsuit challenging the federal government’s authority to deploy troops without state coordination. The lawsuit argues that the deployment violates state sovereignty and the 10th Amendment of the Constitution.
President Donald Trump accused Newsom of not protecting ICE officers “in a timely manner” and said the officers were “attacked by an out of control mob of agitators, troublemakers, and/or insurrectionists.”
When asked about the legal challenge, Sherman responded, “That’s beyond my scope. I’m here to run operations.”
Sherman stressed that the military’s mission is specifically focused on protecting federal agencies, their personnel, and facilities in areas where demonstrations have occurred. “We are strictly there to help them do their job and to protect them,” he said.