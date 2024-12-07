Massachusetts congresswoman says family was targeted with a bomb threat
(WESTFORD, Mass.) — A Democratic member of Congress has become the latest victim of increased threats against federal lawmakers in the last two weeks.
Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts said Saturday that her family and home received a bomb threat. No one was harmed and the Westford Police Department, U.S. Capitol Police and the Massachusetts State Police are all investigating the threat, she said.
“It’s a good time to say the obvious: threats of violence and intimidation have no place in our country,” Trahan said in a statement.
The threat against Trahan came a week after several Democratic members received similar threats against their families.
Reps. Joe Courtney, Jahana Hayes, Jim Himes and John Larson, who all represent districts in Connecticut, said their homes were targeted on Thanksgiving. Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Seth Magaziner, also of Rhode Island, said they were targets of bomb threats last week
No bombs were found and none of the elected officials nor their families were hurt, authorities said.
The investigations into the threats are ongoing.
Some of President-elect Trump’s cabinet selections were also targeted with threats last week.
Investigators are looking into bomb threats sent to Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump’s pick for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Brooke Rollins, Trump’s pick for agriculture secretary; Lee Zeldin, the former congressman Trump has tapped to lead the EPA; and Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for defense secretary.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and President Joe Biden condemned last week’s threats.
“House Democrats will not be deterred or intimidated from serving the people by violent threats,” Jeffries said in a statement last week.
(TAMPA, Fla.) — Tampa General Hospital put its flood barrier to the test during Hurricane Helene late last month, helping protect the facility from record storm surge.
As Hurricane Milton is expected to bring record-breaking storm surge yet again to the region, the hospital — located on the bay near downtown Tampa — is surrounded by the water-impermeable barrier once more.
Milton is expected to make landfall Wednesday night near Sarasota, south of Tampa, as a Category 3 hurricane. The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay warned on Monday that Milton could be the “worst storm to impact the Tampa area in over 100 years.”
While several health care facilities are suspending service due to Milton, Tampa General Hospital, the region’s only Level I Trauma Center, is preparing to continue normal operations.
The hospital said it has several mitigation measures in place for the storm, including its barrier, made by the company AquaFence. The fence is built to withstand storm surge up to 15 feet above sea level, the hospital said.
Peak storm surge in the Tampa Bay area topped six feet during Helene, which set a new record. The flood barrier “worked effectively to prevent the storm surge from flooding” the main campus, the hospital said in the wake of Helene.
Milton could bring a record-breaking storm surge to the Tampa Bay area. Six to nine feet of storm surge is forecast for the Tampa Bay area.
The hospital said Tuesday it had completed assembly of its flood barrier ahead of Milton “to protect vulnerable areas of the campus against storm surge and flooding.”
“While AquaFence has proven effective in the past, it is just the first line of defense and one of many mitigation efforts we’ve implemented this week to safely continue care for our patients,” Jennifer Crabtree, chief of staff at Tampa General, said in a statement to ABC Orlando affiliate WFTV.
Other measures to help sustain hospital operations during the storm include an on-site water source, in the event that water service is disrupted, and an on-site energy plant located 33 feet above sea level that is built to withstand the impact and flooding of a Category 5 hurricane, the hospital said. The hospital said it has also stocked up on more than five days of supplies, including food and linens, and more than 5,000 gallons of water.
Tampa Bay, and many areas across the surrounding peninsula, are particularly vulnerable to hurricanes since these regions have not been hit with a major hurricane in decades.
Hospital systems in the region have invested in flood mitigation, hardening their facilities and moving electrical equipment to levels to protect against flooding, according to Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association.
“Flooding is such a huge concern,” Mayhew told ABC News. “And now, on the heels of Helene, where we have debris that is, strewn up and down the Gulf Coast, drains are plugged, they’re filled with sand.”
(COLUMBIA, S.C.) — A suspect who allegedly killed a man and made the death appear to have happened in a fall from a cliff — all in a bid to steal the victim’s identity — has been captured following a weekslong manhunt, authorities said.
Nicholas Wayne Hamlett, 45, was taken into custody on Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina, authorities said.
Hamlett had been sought following the death of a man on a scenic highway in Tellico Plains, Tennessee, last month.
Hamlett allegedly called 911 on Oct. 18 to report that he had fallen off a cliff while running from a bear and was injured, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He identified himself by a different name on the call, according to the sheriff’s office.
The call was pinged to the area of Cherohala Skyway. During a search of the area, the body of a man with identification matching the name given by Hamlett on the 911 call was found on his person, the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, however, determined that was not the deceased person’s identity, and that the victim had been murdered, the sheriff’s office said.
The identification found on the victim had been stolen and used on multiple occasions, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators determined that Hamlett, who is also wanted out of Alabama on a parole violation, had been using that stolen identity, the sheriff’s office said.
The deceased person did not have injuries consistent with a fall or bear attack, according to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones II. The Knox County Regional Forensic Center determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, Jones said.
Last week, authorities identified the victim of the murder on the Cherohala Skyway in Tellico Plains as Steven Douglas Lloyd, 34, of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Hamlett allegedly had befriended the victim and “lured him into a wooded area to take Steven’s life and his identity,” the sheriff’s office said. Hamlett had known the victim for several months, according to Jones.
“Steven was known to leave home and live on the streets, but kept in contact with his family,” the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Steven loved the outdoors and was so helpful when it came to others. The family was shocked to learn that their beloved son’s life had been taken by someone that Steven trusted.”
Amid the search for Hamlett, authorities warned that the murder suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
The manhunt was brought to an end on Sunday when an employee at a hospital in Columbia recognized Hamlett and alerted authorities, according to the Columbia Police Department.
His identification was verified by the FBI through fingerprints, according to Jones.
It is unclear why Hamlett was at a hospital.
No further details are being released at this time, Jones said.
Hamlett has charges pending for first-degree murder out of Monroe County and parole violation out of Alabama, the sheriff said.
Sheriff Bill Franklin of Elmore County, Alabama, told Knoxville ABC affiliate WATE that Hamlett had pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault in 2011 and was on parole for that charge.
Arrangements are being made with Tennessee authorities for Hamlett’s extradition to Monroe County, Columbia police said.
It is unclear if Hamlett has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Hamlett was known to have ties to multiple states, and his wanted poster had been shared nationwide.
“The sharing of Hamett’s wanted poster led the public, whom is our most valuable resource, to act as our eyes and ears,” Jones said in a statement on Sunday. “After observing Hamlett at a local hospital, a good citizen alerted the authorities and brought this manhunt to a peaceful end.”