Massive winter storm continues to dump snow across the South

Megan Varner/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — A massive winter storm is blanketing the South with ice and record-breaking snow, with some cities seeing the most snowfall from a single storm in decades.

Twenty states, from Texas to Delaware, were on alert Friday for snow and ice as the storm continued to move across the South.

The storm has prompted governors to declare states of emergency, including in Texas and Georgia, to prepare for and respond to the severe weather.

Some states have seen a foot or more of snow during the storm.

Parts of Arkansas have seen 14 inches of snow in the storm. Seven inches have fallen in Little Rock, the most in four years.

Portions of Oklahoma and Texas have gotten 12 inches of snow. Oklahoma City had 3.5 inches of snow, a daily record, while Amarillo, Texas, saw 9.5 inches, the most in 10 years.

Mississippi has seen 7 inches of snowfall, while Alabama has gotten 6 inches, as it continues to snow in the states. Birmingham saw 2 inches of snow — the most in 11 years.

Memphis, Tennessee, has gotten 7 inches of snow, the most snow in a single day in 40 years.

Atlanta has so far seen 2 inches of snow, the most in seven years, in the storm. Several communities north of Atlanta measured up to 5 inches from the storm.

Warming stations have been activated throughout Georgia as the state experiences sub-freezing temperatures. Those located in the North Georgia Mountains were near capacity as of Friday morning, according to Gov. Brian Kemp.

“If you’re looking for a place, you may want to go south versus north, if you can,” Kemp said during a press briefing.

Amid the storm, tens of thousands of customers were without power across the Southeast, with Texas and Arkansas experiencing the bulk of the outages.

The storm is also affecting travel. More than 2,700 flights across the country were canceled as of early afternoon Friday, with Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and Nashville seeing the biggest impacts.

Officials across the South have warned of treacherous travel conditions due to snow and ice on the streets.

Public schools in Atlanta and Memphis were closed Friday due to the inclement weather.

Snow and ice are expected to reach the Carolinas and the East Coast on Friday evening, with heavy snow and ice forecast for Charlotte, Asheville and Raleigh. North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein declared a state of emergency on Thursday, ahead of the storm.

“At this time, our greatest concern is road safety,” he said during a briefing Friday. “Precipitation and freezing temperatures tomorrow afternoon and night will make a mess of our roads Saturday morning.”

Overnight, snow will move into the mid-Atlantic, including Richmond, Virginia, with some snow possible in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

Richmond remains under a water boil advisory after a power outage impacted operations at a water treatment plant during a storm earlier this week.

Menendez brothers resentencing decision to come this week: DA
Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — After it was announced last week that Erik and Lyle Menendez might have their case reevaluated, based on the emergence of new evidence, the Los Angeles district attorney on Tuesday clarified that the decision would likely come by the end of the week.

In an unrelated news conference on Tuesday evening, LA District Attorney George Gascon answered a prompt for an update on the brothers’ potential resentencing by saying, “As I said 10 days ago, I would make a decision within 10 days or so. I plan to make the decision by the end of this week.”

He concluded by saying, with some finality: “Yes, the end of this week.”

The Menendez brothers have served more than 30 years in prison for gunning down their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989.

The brothers were sentenced to life in prison at their second trial after the first was declared a mistrial.

They have never denied committing the crime; it is the motivation for the crime that has divided opinions over the decades.

Erik was 18 and Lyle was 21 at the time of the murders. At their first trial, their attorney argued that they killed their parents in self-defense.

She argued that the brothers feared their parents would kill them if they disclosed the years of alleged molestation they had suffered at their father’s hands.

The newest legal filing expands upon the abuse that the brothers allegedly endured from José Menedez.

New evidence includes a letter that Erik wrote to his cousin prior to the murders, detailing what his father was doing to him, according to the brothers’ attorneys.

Another potential victim has also come forward: Roy Rosselló, a former member of the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo, who has alleged that he was abused by José Menendez when he was 14.

Additionally, the passage of time has helped to cast their motive in a new light. A growing base of supporters argue that the Menendez brothers are victims themselves, and the crimes they committed out of a traumatic response should be reconsidered with a 21st-century lens on the psychology of male sexual assault.

Currently, the next court date for the Menendez brothers is scheduled for Nov. 26, 2024.

Unsealing of redacted filing offers limited look at evidence in Jan. 6 case against Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s federal election interference case on Friday unsealed the redacted appendix of evidence gathered by special counsel Jack Smith, offering a glimpse of the evidence that could be seen by a jury if the former president’s case goes to trial.

The highly redacted appendix is an attachment to the immunity motion filed earlier this month by Smith that included new details about Trump and his allies’ actions leading up to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

The majority of the appendix’s 1,889 pages are redacted, and the remaining documents are largely comprised of public materials, including transcripts released by the House select committee on Jan. 6, court transcripts, Trump’s social media posts, excerpts from Vice President Mike Pence’s autobiography, and fraudulent electoral certificates signed by Trump’s “fake electors.”

The patchwork of evidence includes a portion of an interview between a former White House employee and an investigator from the House Jan. 6 committee regarding Trump’s conduct when he learned of the riot at the Capitol.

According to the employee, Trump inquired why he could not watch the entirety of his speech at the Ellipse earlier that day.

“‘Sir, they cut it off because they’re rioting down at the Capitol.’ And he was like, ‘What do you mean?'” the employee said.

The employee told congressional investigators that he set up a television in the Oval Office dining room and brought Trump a Diet Coke while he watched his speech, which was interrupted by coverage of the riot.

“I said, ‘It’s like they’re rioting down there at the Capitol,'” the employee said. “And he was like, ‘Oh really?’ And then he was like, ‘All right, let’s go see.'”

The unsealing of the appendix came a day after the judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, denied Trump’s last-minute request to delay the release of the material until after the presidential election.

Chutkan, in Thursday’s ruling, pushed back on Trump’s argument that the release was politically motivated to influence the 2024 presidential election.

“There is undoubtedly a public interest in courts not inserting themselves into elections, or appearing to do so. But litigation’s incidental effects on politics are not the same as a court’s intentional interference with them,” Chutkan wrote in her order.

“As a result, it is in fact Defendant’s requested relief that risks undermining that public interest: If the court withheld information that the public otherwise had a right to access solely because of the potential political consequences of releasing it, that withholding could itself constitute — or appear to be — election interference,” she wrote.

Trump last year pleaded not guilty to federal charges of undertaking a “criminal scheme” to overturn the results of the 2020 election in order to remain in power.

Smith subsequently charged Trump in a superseding indictment that was adjusted to respect the Supreme Court’s July ruling that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken as president — a decision that effectively delayed any potential trial until after the November election.

Harris says she’s full of ‘resolve,’ urges supporters to ‘accept the results of this election’ in concession speech
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris said her heart is “full of resolve” after losing the presidential election to former President Donald Trump.

“My heart is full today — full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve,” Harris said Wednesday at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington, D.C.

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But … the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up,” Harris said.

“We must accept the results of this election,” she said.

Harris’ defeat came as Trump won the swing states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin overnight. Trump won another swing state, Michigan, on Wednesday.

Trump’s victory underscores just how deep voters’ frustrations were surrounding inflation and immigration, Republicans’ two top issues this election cycle as polls consistently showed Americans’ unhappiness with how President Joe Biden handled them. Trump’s return to the White House also suggests that Democrats were not motivated enough by the prospect of electing the first female president and that its base’s fury over the Supreme Court’s revocation of constitutional abortion protections has waned since 2022.

Harris had an extremely hurried campaign, which began this summer when Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed his vice president.

Biden, who plans to address the nation on Thursday, spoke with Harris on the phone Wednesday to congratulate her on “her historic campaign,” the White House said.

Trump and Harris also spoke by phone on Wednesday, according to the Trump campaign. Harris told Trump she will work with Biden to ensure a peaceful transfer of power, unlike the transition in 2020, according to an email Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon sent to campaign staff.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

