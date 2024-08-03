Matt Berry and Gabriel Leone joining Prime Video’s ‘Citadel’ for sophomore season

With newly minted Emmy nominee Matt Berry‘s What We Do in the Shadows gearing up for its sixth and final season comes news the Krapopolis voice star will appear in yet another show, Prime Video’s Citadel

ABC Audio has confirmed that both Berry and Ferrari co-star Gabriel Leone have signed on to the sophomore season of the spy show that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

The actors’ roles have not been revealed, but the show centers on a pair of memory-wiped spies, played by Priyanka and Madden, who do battle with an evil espionage enterprise known as Manticore.

The series is produced by Marvel Studios veterans Joe and Anthony Russo and their AGBO company; their Citadel series has been exported into international spin-offs, including the just-announced Indian version called Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana for Prime Video’s Italian-language market.

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 is now Netflix’s 10th biggest English-language series
Bridgerton‘s third season has racked up 91.9 million views since its May 16 premiere, making it Netflix’s 10th biggest English-language show.

It sits right behind Bridgerton season 2’s 93.8 in the rankings, which are current as of June 30 — just 45 days after the season 3 debut. Since the rankings are based on each title’s first 91 days of viewing, the show’s third season has a good chance of surpassing its predecessor, and possibly season 1, which is ranked fourth with 113.3 million.

The Regency era romance series, executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, follows the Bridgerton siblings as they search for happiness in London’s high society.

Jeremy Allen White may do his own singing in Bruce Springsteen movie
The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White is expected to play Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, and it sounds like fans may find out if he has any of his own singing chops.

When asked by Variety if he plans to do his own singing in the film, White shared, “We’re gonna try. We’re gonna try our best.”

White seemed to suggest that him playing Springsteen isn’t a done deal, and until then he doesn’t seem ready to meet The Boss.

“We’ve communicated a little bit through some other people, but I hope this still all comes together,” White said. “We’ve still got a few things, we’ve got some timing stuff to work out, and I’m trying to have a bit of my own process with it before meeting the man, too.” 

He adds, “I wanna try to have an understanding, so when I meet him, I’ll have a bit of confidence somewhere in me to stand there.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere, based on Warren Zanes‘ book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, follows Springsteen’s efforts to make his solo album Nebraska.

Released on Sept. 30, 1982, Nebraska featured 10 acoustic songs Springsteen originally recorded as demos on a four-track recorder. Springsteen had planned to rerecord the songs with The E Street Band but instead opted to release it as a solo acoustic record. It featured such songs as “Atlantic City,” “Johnny 99” and “State Trooper.”

Harrison Ford says keeping his ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ character’s secret was “wonderful”
Harrison Ford, if you don’t know by now, is a pretty good actor. 

A chat with Entertainment Weekly reveals he straight-up lied to a reporter from another outlet about his character in Captain America: Brave New World, President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

A year ago, Ford was asked by ComicBook.com if the ripped pants he was spotted wearing on set were a hint of his character’s rage-filled alter ego, the Red Hulk. Convincingly seemingly clueless, Ford said, “What is a Red Hulk?”

When told about the character’s origins, Ford said, “Really!?”

To Entertainment Weekly, however, Ford revealed he was putting the reporter on for the sake of spoilers. “I was in on it,” he said. “Yes, I did know, and I thought it was a fabulous secret to keep. Unfortunately, the secret’s out of the bag.”

The 82-year-old added, “But what I do not know is what the Red Hulks do, which is very interesting to me.”

Ford also said he had “the best time” on the movie, noting, “I had seen other actors in the Marvel universe, well respected, really good actors, have a really good time, and I said, ‘I want me some of that.’ And I got some.”

Captain America: Brave New World opens Feb. 14, 2025. 

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

