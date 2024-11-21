Matt Gaetz withdraws from consideration as Donald Trump’s attorney general
(WASHINGTON) — Former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz announced Thursday he is withdrawing his name from consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general.
“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday,” Gaetz wrote in a post on X. “I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.”
“I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history,” Gaetz added. “I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I’m certain he will Save America.”
Gaetz informed Trump late Thursday morning that he’d be withdrawing, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
Trump, who had been personally calling lawmakers to shore up support for Gaetz, issued a statement saying he appreciated Gaetz’s “recent efforts” to seek Senate approval and that withdrawing was his choice.
“He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect,” Trump wrote. “Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!”
Trump announced last Wednesday he was tapping Gaetz to serve as the nation’s top law enforcement officer. Gaetz, a conservative firebrand in Congress, resigned his seat shortly after.
The choice shocked many Republicans on Capitol Hill and raised eyebrows within the Justice Department.
Gaetz has been under scrutiny amid sexual misconduct allegations, including accusations he had sex with a minor, which he’s long denied.
The House Ethics Committee was in the final stages of its probe into Gaetz when he was tapped to be attorney general, ABC News reported. Fiery debate has transpired on Capitol Hill since then on whether the panel should release its report.
Many senators said they believed the information that would be in the report would become public during his confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sen. John Cornyn, who met with Gaetz on Wednesday, said his hearing had the potential to be “Kavanaugh on steroids.”
Sources told ABC News in the last few days it became clear to the Trump team that Gaetz was not going to have enough votes for a Senate confirmation with sources close to the president-elect telling ABC News “no path to 50” senators.
Karoline Leavitt, the spokeswoman for the Trump-Vance transition, said on Thursday Trump “remains committed to choosing a leader for the Department of Justice who will strongly defend the Constitution and end the weaponization of our justice system.”
“President Trump will announce his new decision when it is made,” Leavitt said.
Trump has announced who he intends to install his top defense attorneys to the high-level roles at the Justice Department. Todd Blanche has been picked to be the deputy attorney general and Emil Bove as principal associate deputy attorney general.
ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — The FBI and other U.S. intelligence agencies released findings that Iranian hackers have continued efforts to influence the 2024 presidential election, with “stolen” information from former President Donald Trump’s campaign being sent to individuals associated with President Joe Biden’s campaign before he left the race.
“Iranian malicious cyber actors in late June and early July sent unsolicited emails to individuals then associated with President Biden’s campaign that contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign as text in the emails,” U.S. intelligence agencies said in a statement Wednesday.
“There is currently no information indicating those recipients replied,” investigators said.
Additionally, the FBI found that the Iranian government has “continued their efforts” to send “stolen” campaign materials to media organizations.
In June, Iran launched a phishing campaign against the then Biden campaign and Trump campaign — with the Trump campaign operation getting internal campaign materials.
In mid-August, U.S. intelligence agencies — the FBI, CISA and ODNI — warned of this effort, and as of now, the effort still exists, according to the agencies.
“This malicious cyber activity is the latest example of Iran’s multi-pronged approach, as noted in the joint August statement, to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our electoral process,” investigators said.
“As the lead for threat response, the FBI has been tracking this activity, has been in contact with the victims, and will continue to investigate and gather information in order to pursue and disrupt the threat actors responsible. Foreign actors are increasing their election influence activities as we approach November,” investigators said.
On Wednesday, Trump’s campaign released a statement, calling for more information from the Biden-Harris administration about the intelligence agencies’ findings.
“Kamala and Biden must come clean on whether they used the hacked material given to them by the Iranians to hurt President Trump. What did they know and when did they know it?” Karoline Leavitt, Trump Campaign National Press Secretary, said in a statement.
Harris-Walz campaign spokesperson Morgan Finkelstein said in a statement, “We have cooperated with the appropriate law enforcement authorities since we were made aware that individuals associated with the then-Biden campaign were among the intended victims of this foreign influence operation.”
“We’re not aware of any material being sent directly to the campaign; a few individuals were targeted on their personal emails with what looked like a spam or phishing attempt,” Finkelstein added. “We condemn in the strongest terms any effort by foreign actors to interfere in U.S. elections including this unwelcome and unacceptable malicious activity.”
Intelligence agencies have assessed Russia, China and Iran as the biggest peddlers of influence operations in 2024.
In a statement Wednesday, Iran’s Mission to the United Nations called the intelligence agencies’ findings “fundamentally unfounded, and wholly inadmissible.”
“The Islamic Republic of Iran does not engage in the internal uproars or electoral controversies of the United States,” the statement said.
(WASHINGTON) — Deep distrust in the American election system among Republican voters has inspired a wave of general election poll watchers purporting to protect against fraud in battleground states, where some officials fear a turn toward vigilantism before and on Nov. 5.
“Their presence alone is kind of a deterrent, because everybody knows somebody is watching,” said Jeff Fuller, a retired Army Special Forces officer, self-described 2020 election denier, and organizer of a GOP poll watching effort in Prince William County, Virginia.
Part of American elections for generations, poll watchers are volunteers appointed by both major parties to observe how ballots are cast, handled, and counted. They report alleged irregularities to party lawyers for possible further investigation.
“Poll watchers can provide transparency. They can raise issues that poll workers might not see as they deal with all sorts of other busy jobs on Election Day,” said Andrew Garber, an attorney with the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan election watchdog. “The concern becomes when poll watchers go in either to fulfill partisan goals or to spread disinformation.”
Several veteran election administrators called the 2024 Republican effort “very significant,” if not unprecedented, for its size and scope.
“We’ve got over 175,000 volunteers who have signed up, registered, or are going through trainings,” Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley told ABC News Live last month of the party’s team of poll watchers, poll workers and lawyers.
Democrats have assembled a core legal team to counter the GOP operation and will also have volunteer poll watchers deployed in key states, though the party has not provided a total number.
Fuller described what he trains poll watchers to look out for.
“Is the voter, when he comes in, is he asked his name and address? Does he give his name and address? Can the poll watcher hear that and observe that dialogue? A lot of it is common sense,” he said. “If you see something that doesn’t make sense. You can ask a question about it.”
Fuller concedes he has seen “no” evidence of election fraud in Virginia so far.
In recent elections, a small but growing number of poll watchers have been accused of disruptive behavior and intimidation tactics leading some state election officials to fear this year could be worse.
In 2022, an armed poll watcher in Texas trailed election officials headed to count ballots. Others in Arizona, wearing masks, maintained an intimidating presence outside ballot drop boxes. Election staff in Wayne County, North Carolina, accused poll watchers of blocking access to voting machines and raising constant objections in an effort to disrupt the process.
“We all want our elections to be as secure as possible, but over the last couple of elections we’ve seen a growing trend of poll watchers spreading disinformation, of leaving the polling place and announcing that they witnessed fraud that didn’t really exist,” said Garber.
“There’s certainly concern about this election as well, that there are poll watchers who are going in and looking to make up claims about fraud, which can then be weaponized by losing candidates to say that there were problems in the election,” he said.
Poll watching recruitment efforts have tapped into lingering concern among conservative voters about alleged widespread fraud during the 2020 election — claims that have gone unsubstantiated but remain believed.
Thirty-three percent of registered voters — including 66 percent of Trump’s supporters — endorse Trump’s false claims that President Joe Biden did not legitimately win in 2020, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.
Just 6% of Vice President Kamala Harris supporters say they lack confidence that votes will be accurately counted in 2024, the poll found. Among Trump supporters it’s 54%.
“They’ve seen too many things that can’t be explained — data can’t be reconciled, other observations — and so they want to make a difference now,” said Mark Flaherty, co-founder of Citizens for New Jersey Election Integrity, a grassroots group that mobilizes conservative election volunteers. “They are no longer taking their elections for granted.
At a gathering of the New Jersey group over the summer, several participants explained why they felt compelled to volunteer to watch the polls or work as an official polling place staffer. “By and large, the elections are anything but transparent, reliable, or bulletproof,” said one man. Added another: “illegal immigrants — we need to prevent them from voting.”
Many veteran nonpartisan state election officials have said they fear an escalation of poll watcher tactics and have strategized on how to resolve confrontations which may arise.
“To come in with rhetoric — grand, immediate accusations — does not always go well because people are immediately saying you’re doing something illegal, you’re doing something fraudulent, and that just amplifies turns on from low temperature to boiling rapidly,” said Isaac Cramer, executive director of the Charleston County, South Carolina, Board of Voter Registration and Elections.
“The past couple of years, every election official has started to think about threats to them, their family, their election workers, and their staff,” said Kristie Burr, director of the Oconee County, South Carolina, Board of Elections. “It adds pressure to our job.”
Tina Barton, a Republican former election official from Michigan, received death threats after the state’s 2020 vote count did not favor Trump. She now travels the country to coach other officials on how to prepare.
“It impacts you forever,” Barton told ABC News in an interview. “You change the way you do things, how you talk about things, what you share on social media, how you arm your house, and arm yourself.”
A Department of Homeland Security intelligence bulletin obtained by ABC News warns that “threat actors” are “likely” to push unsubstantiated claims of election fraud “to drive 2024 general election-related violence” and notes that at least 12 individuals were sentenced “in relation to violent threats” directed at election officials or volunteers in 2020 and 2022.
Jeff Fuller says he doesn’t condone violence, but he insists an army of poll watchers looking over their shoulder is the only way to build back trust.
“I’m a partisan Republican, but I don’t buy threatening anybody or doing anything that is going to cause anybody to fear for their life,” Fuller said.
As for fears of vigilantism by some of the GOP’s army of 175,000 poll-watching volunteers, Fuller says he can understand the sentiment, but “It’s not true. It’s not true.”
(NEW YORK) — The vice-presidential debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance could prove to be a major factor in the presidential election — given how close the race is and its potential impact with undecided voters.
The 90-minute CBS News showdown starts at 9 p.m. ET in New York City. ABC News Digital will live blog throughout the day and evening, pre-debate coverage will air at 8 p.m. on the ABC network and stream on ABC News Live — followed by the debate itself and post-debate analysis.
Here’s how the news is developing:
Harris, in fundraising pitch, says Walz ‘is ready’ to debate Vance
Vice President Harris, in a fundraising pitch email to supporters, said Walz “is ready” to debate Vance.
“In just hours, Tim Walz will debate JD Vance,” she wrote. “I know that he is ready. And it would help if he knew donors like you had his back before he got on stage.”
Harris added that “Tim has been an outstanding partner out on the campaign trail over the last two months,” and “I have the utmost confidence in the team we’ve built.”
-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow
Biden has ‘complete confidence’ in Walz: White House
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wouldn’t say during the White House press briefing on Tuesday whether President Joe Biden would watch the vice presidential debate, but she said the president has “complete confidence” in Walz.
“He continues to be very busy with all of the events happening today,” she said during Tuesday’s briefing. “But he has complete confidence in Tim Walz.”
Gabbard predicts ‘stark contrast’ between Walz and Vance during debate
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard spoke to ABC News Live on Tuesday where she criticized Walz’s lack of media interviews, predicting that it will show in the debate.
“I think there’s going to be a stark contrast here, given JD Vance has been out on the road doing multiple interviews,” she told ABC News Live. “I think he’s done more interviews than any candidate in this election, whereas Tim Walz has been very quiet on that front.”
“I think this opportunity tonight, I hope, will not be more of the same kind of political theater that we’ve seen in so many of these debates, but actual substantive discussion and debate and accountability,” Gabbard — who endorsed Trump — continued.
Ahead of Tuesday’s debate, Adrienne Elrod, Harris campaign senior adviser and spokesperson, made an appearance on ABC News Live and said that Walz is taking it “very, very seriously.”
“Gov. Walz is taking this debate very, very seriously because you understand the magnitude of this moment,” Elrod said. “He’s going to continue to really talk about the Harris-Walz priorities, what their administration would look like, lowering costs for middle class families, protecting the Affordable Care Act, not getting rid of it.”
-ABC News’ Casey McShea
CBS News says mics won’t be muted for VP debate
CBS News, the network hosting the debate, said that the candidates’ microphones will not be muted, but clarified in a press release that it “reserves the right to turn off candidate microphones.”
This is a shift from the CNN presidential debate in June and the ABC News presidential debate held earlier this month, where microphones were muted unless it was the candidate’s turn to speak.
Emmer says Vance will hold Walz ‘accountable’ during VP debate
Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., praised Vance on “This Week” Sunday, saying the Ohio senator will do a “great job” on Tuesday night and that “he’s got the issues on his side.”
“Vance could talk about the economy that Donald Trump fixed and that Harris and Biden broke. He can talk about the border that Trump fixed and they broke. He can talk about peace and stability around the world, which they don’t even have a clue [about]; they’ve caused all of this disruption,” Emmer said. “Once he understands that Tim Walz is just going to try and deflect and go into this folksy whatever, he’ll hold him accountable.”
-ABC News’ Hannah Demissie
Why VP debates aren’t all that important
Typically, fewer people watch vice presidential debates than presidential debates. And while presidential debates are historically one of the few things that can actually make a dent in the polls, vice presidential debates don’t have the same track record.
According to Nielsen, since 2008, presidential debates have drawn an average audience of 65.7 million people. But vice presidential debates have drawn an average of just 54.1 million viewers. But 54.1 million people is still a pretty big audience — so have past vice presidential debates actually changed the trajectory of the race?
That turns out to be a tricky question to answer. Read more here.
-538’s Nathaniel Rakich and Amina Brown
How to watch the VP debate
The 90-minute debate will air on CBS and be simulcast on the ABC network and stream on ABC News Live.
ABC pre-debate coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET; post-debate ABC News coverage will go on until 11 p.m. ET. ABC News Live, ABC News’ 24/7 streaming news channel, will provide full coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET and run through 12 a.m. ET.
Former President Donald Trump told Kellyanne Conway on Monday morning that the debate will be stacked against his running mate. He also remained undecided on a second debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.
“So, I’d rather debate. I’d rather have another one. The problem is, we’re so far down the line,” Trump said.
Trump claimed the debates are “so stacked,” adding, “you’ll see it tomorrow with JD. It’ll be stacked.”
While on the campaign trail last weekend, Harris used Tuesday night’s debate to goad Trump into accepting a second debate, saying that it shouldn’t be the “last word.”
-ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh and Gabriella Abdul-Hakim
Vance is prepared for debate: Trump campaign
Vance is prepared for his debate against Walz, said Jason Miller, the Trump campaign senior adviser, on Monday.
The Ohio senator has turned to Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer to help him in debate rehearsals by playing Walz, sources familiar with the plans told ABC News. One of the sources said Emmer was invited to be the stand-in so Vance could prepare to take on the governor’s folksy personality.
-ABC News’ Hannah Demissie
Where’s Walz? From under the radar to the VP debate spotlight
In the eight weeks since being selected by Harris to join the ticket, Walz — originally thought to be a dark-horse selection coming from behind to beat out some better-known national figures — has effectively barnstormed the country.
“I think this is a big moment for him. Up till now, he’s been heavily managed and carefully guarded,” said Larry Jacobs, the director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota. “Now he’s going to be out there on the stage, and if he makes mistakes or comes off as not quite as authentic as he’s been claiming, I think it’ll be damaging to him, and he might make mistakes.”
Walz will not be in the spin room after the debate, according to the Harris-Walz campaign.
Seven surrogates will spin for him instead, including Sens. Mark Kelly, Amy Klobuchar, Ben Ray Luján; Govs. Jared Polis and JB Pritzker; Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison.
-ABC News’ Isabella Murray
Vance to visit spin room after debate
Vance will go to the spin room following his debate with Walz, according to a source familiar with the plan.
He also participated in the spin room after former President Donald Trump’s debate against Vice President Kamala Harris in September.
Politico was first to report Vance’s plans.
-ABC News’ Hannah Demissie
Walz ‘looking forward’ to debate
While campaigning around Petoskey, Michigan, on Monday, Walz said that his “focus” was on Hurricane Helene and its destruction across the southeast, even while “looking forward” to the debate.
To prepare for Tuesday night, Walz used Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as a Vance stand-in, who “surprised everyone by showing up to prep in a cheap red tie instead of camp casual attire,” according to a source familiar.
-ABC News’ Isabella Murray
Walz, Vance set for tight-race showdown
Sometimes, vice-presidential debates tend not to matter much and are quickly forgotten.
But tonight’s showdown in New York City could matter more than most given how close the presidential race is at the moment.
Many undecided voters – who could end up deciding the election – will get their first chance to hear at length from the Harris and Trump running mates.
The CBS News debate – where mics will be unmuted and the candidates will have to do their own fact-checking – starts at 9 p.m. ET.
The ABC network will carry the debate live with pre-debate coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET. ABC News Live will stream pre-debate coverage, the debate and post-debate analysis and ABC News Digital/538 will live blog during the debate with key takeaways afterward.