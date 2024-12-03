Mattel being sued over ‘Wicked’ dolls with link to porn website on packaging

Mattel being sued over ‘Wicked’ dolls with link to porn website on packaging
David Becker/WireImage via Getty Images

Something bad is happening in Oz.

Mattel is being sued for printing the URL for a pornographic website on the packaging of its limited-edition fashion dolls based on the new film Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

A South Carolina woman is launching a class action lawsuit after she purchased the toy for her daughter, who then visited the X-rated site.

“To her absolute shock the website, ‘Wicked.com,’ had nothing to do with the Wicked Doll. Rather Wicked.com pasted scenes of pornographic advertisements across her phone screen,” the lawsuit’s documents read. “Plaintiff’s minor daughter immediately showed her mother the photographs and both were horrified by what they say [sic].”

Mattel has pulled the toy from retailers like Target, Amazon and Kohl’s, and also issued a statement that it was aware of the misprint on the packaging of the box, “which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page.” They advised customers who already purchased the doll to discard the packaging and/or obscure the wrong URL.

The plaintiff alleges Mattel did not offer a refund, and that she and her daughter suffered emotional distress over the misprint.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In Brief: Robert Pattinson reteaming with Christopher Nolan, and more
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with his Tenet director Christopher Nolan again, according to Variety. The actor is reportedly joining the filmmaker’s secretive next project at Universal Pictures. The cast already includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya

Storm Reid won’t be returning to Euphoria for season 3. The actress, who played Gia, the younger sister of Zendaya’s character, Rue, confirmed the news to Rotten Tomatoes on the Governors Awards red carpet. “Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so, so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO,” she said. The third season is set to begin production in January …

Emily is heading back to Paris. According to Variety, the fifth season of the Lily Collins-starring Netflix series will begin filming in May. It will also partly shoot in Rome. Collins will return alongside co-star Lucas Bravo, who plays French chef Gabriel in the series …

Jane Fonda to be honored with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jane Fonda is set to receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring the two-time Oscar winner for both her career and humanitarian work. 

Fonda will be the 60th recipient of the award, considered SAG-AFTRA’s highest tribute, which is given to an actor who represents the “finest ideals of the acting profession.” 

“Jane Fonda is a trailblazer and an extraordinary talent; a dynamic force who has shaped the landscape of entertainment, advocacy and culture with unwavering passion,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher says. “We honor Jane not only for her artistic brilliance but for the profound legacy of activism and empowerment she has created. Her fearless honesty has been an inspiration to me and many others in our industry.”

Fonda shared in a statement that she is “deeply honored and humbled” to be recognized with the award, noting, “I have been working in this industry for almost the entirety of my life and there’s no honor like the one bestowed on you by your peers.”

She adds, “SAG-AFTRA works tirelessly to protect the working actor and to ensure that union members are being treated equitably in all areas, and I am proud to be a member as we continue to work to protect generations of performers to come.” 

Fonda will receive her honor at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, streaming live on Netflix Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Jude Law spills some tea about ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’
Lucasfilm

Jude Law got to step into that galaxy far, far away with his lead role in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which debuts Dec. 3 on Disney+. 

For a fan, it left him “giddy,” he tells Variety

Jon Watts, who called the shots on Tom Holland‘s three standalone Spider-Man movies, created the show, which centers on four children “looking for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy,” the synopsis says.

Law tells the trade, “I don’t think I would have dived in willy-nilly. I wanted it to be right. I didn’t want to be the guy that dropped the ball on Star Wars.”

He says of the production, “It was a really interesting process. It’s technically complicated to get those things right — you’re dealing with animatronics and puppets and machines and huge, complicated worlds.” 

Law adds, “I’m the guy that wants to see how the wizard does it.” To that end, he talks about the “Star Wars filter” — the particularities common to the franchise. “Like, there are no buttons [on costumes] in Star Wars — only ties. Buckles? Yes. Velcro? Yes. Although, I don’t think you ever see the Velcro.”

He adds, “There are certain shots they don’t allow you to do if you’re the director. You can’t pass through the glass of the spaceship; you have to stay on the outside or inside. I love that. You see the shot and go, ‘Oh, I’m in Star Wars.'”

However, despite a scene in the trailer that shows him sending a key floating across the room, Law hedges when asked what it’s like to have the Force. “Who says I’ve got the Force?” he tells Variety with a laugh.  

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

