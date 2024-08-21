Mattel giving Wednesday Addams the doll treatment

Netflix’s smash Wednesday is getting a doll makeover, with Mattel paying tribute to Jenna Ortega‘s title character and her spooky friends at Nevermore Academy.
The Wednesday Addams Collection not only includes toys from its younger-skewing Little People line from Fisher Price, but also new dolls in its Monster High collection of Wednesday and Emma Myers‘ Enid.
“Inspired by the characters from the show, these ghoulishly gorgeous dolls and miniaturized figurines will have fans channeling their inner macabre as they listen to ‘Goo Goo Muck’ while playing out adventures and recreating favorite scenes from the iconic TV series,” the ad copy reads.
The second season of Wednesday will debut on Netflix in 2025.
While Rachael Gunn aka Raygun‘s Olympics performance in the new Breakdancing category will likely live on in infamy in memes, you won’t be able to rewatch her on Peacock.
That’s because the streaming service that has been home to the Olympics is no longer home to recaps of the sport, which won’t be returning for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, while Gunn’s performance was widely mocked — primarily because it was free of most of the signature moves associated with the dance form that got its start in the South Bronx — she maintains, “I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics.”
She continued on her Instagram, “While I went out there and I had fun, I did take it very seriously.”
“I really appreciate the positivity, and I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives. That’s what I hoped,” Gunn expressed. “I didn’t realize that that would also open the door to so much hate, which has, frankly, been pretty devastating.”
Paramount+ just dropped the official trailer to the second season of Sylvester Stallone‘s hit Tulsa King.
The footage, set to season 2 cameo star Jelly Roll‘s unreleased song “Get By,” picks up where the first season left off: Stallone’s Dwight has apparently beaten a potentially long jail sentence and is back making money moves.
“We’re building something that’s eventually gonna allow us to go legit,” he tells his crew.
The streaming service teases, “but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim.”
The Kansas City mob comes calling, in the form of Bill Bevilaqua, played by Marvel movie tough guy Frank Grillo. “You’re an outsider. Tulsa is mine,” he warns.
There’s also static from a powerful local businessman, Cal Thresher, played another veteran character actor — and Yellowstone heavy — Neal McDonough.
The producers tease, “Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.”
The show also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.
The teaser trailer for Disney+’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along dropped on Monday, along with the announcement that the series’ two-episode premiere arrives on Sep. 18.
The show’s cast caught up with ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront 2024 back in May, where Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone and Joe Locke talked about the upcoming spooky series. LuPone explained exactly how Marvel Studios landed her on their call sheet.
“So, I gave up my equity card” she said. “Buh-bye. And I was sitting at the dining room table in my apartment and I went, ‘I wonder where my career is going to go?'”
LuPone then simulated a phone ringing, before she pretended to answer it.
‘Hello?’ ‘Marvel calling!?’ And I went, ‘Well, that’s it,'” LuPone said. “I went, ‘This is destiny.'”
Hahn joked the destiny was due to LuPone’s heritage. “Especially because of your family. Your roots,” she said to LuPone.
“Yes, I’m a Sicilian witch,” LuPone said, before describing the other reasons she said yes to Agatha All Along.
“They said it was Kathryn, and I hadn’t met Joe, but I’d seen Heartstopper, and I was going, ‘This is f****** unbelievable,'” she said. “And so, I was thrilled that I was even asked. I consider myself extremely lucky to be a part of this company, to be a part of the Marvel world, to be in this show.”
Locke was similarly starstruck to get to work with LuPone.
“I think when I got told she was in the show I, like, squealed a loud, witchy cackle because she was definitely one of my idols growing up,” he said. “So now to get to work with her and call her a close friend is very special.”
Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.