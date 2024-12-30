Matthew Gaudreau’s widow gives birth 4 months after he was killed by alleged drunk driver

Matthew Gaudreau’s widow gives birth 4 months after he was killed by alleged drunk driver
Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The widow of hockey player Matthew Gaudreau, who was killed alongside his brother when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver, has given birth to their son four months after her husband’s death.

Madeline Gaudreau announced the birth of Tripp Matthew in an Instagram post on Sunday, sharing a photo of her and her newborn holding hands.

Tripp’s father, former pro hockey player Matthew Gaudreau, and his uncle, Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau, died in August.

The brothers were home in New Jersey for their sister’s wedding and were riding bikes when they were struck by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, left behind his wife, Meredith, and two children. Meredith was pregnant with their third child at the time. Matthew Gaudreau, 29, was survived by his pregnant wife, Madeline.

Meredith commented, “I love you Baby Tripp!” on Madeline’s photo announcement, while Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s sister, Katie, wrote, “Yay!!!!!!!!!!!! Aunt Katie loves you, mommy, and daddy SOOOO much.”

“He was born to be a dad,” Madeline Gaudreau said at the brothers’ funeral in September. “The moment we found out about our son Tripp, it consumed his every day. He was downloading apps, ordering books, finding the best diaper brand, making sure I had the best vitamins and asking for tips from John. I will never forget the tears he had in his eyes when he first heard Tripp’s heartbeat.”

“I know Matt will surround his son for the rest of his life,” she said through tears.

Madeline and Meredith Gaudreau pledged to take care of each other and their children.

“Please continue to take care of John like you always have,” Meredith Gaudreau said in a message to Matthew at the service. “I got Madeline and Tripp.”

Madeline Gaudreau also made a point to urge people to not drink and drive.

“Please do not put another family through this torture,” she said.

The man suspected of crashing into the brothers, Sean Higgins, was arrested in August.

Higgins, who told police he had about five or six beers before the crash, failed a field sobriety test, according to the probable cause affidavit. He told authorities that his drinking “contributed to his impatience and reckless driving,” the probable cause affidavit said.

Higgins was indicted by a grand jury this month on charges including two counts of second-degree reckless vehicular homicide, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI. His arraignment is set for Jan. 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Scoreboard roundup — 11/21/24
Scoreboard roundup — 11/21/24
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Pistons 121, Hornets 123
Timberwolves 105, Raptors 110
Jazz 118, Spurs 126
Magic 119, Lakers 118

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Steelers 19, Browns 24

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Utah Hockey Club 0, Bruins 1
Golden Knights 3, Senators 2
Islanders 1, Red Wings 2
Hurricanes 2, Devils 4
Avalanche 2, Capitals 1
Lightning 6, Blue Jackets 7
Sharks 2, Blues 3
Panthers 1, Blackhawks 3
Rangers 2, Flames 3
Wild 5, Oilers 3

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 12/1/24
Scoreboard roundup — 12/1/24
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
LA Clippers 126, Denver 122
Memphis 136, Indiana 121
Orlando 100, Brooklyn 92
New York 118, New Orleans 85
Cleveland 115, Boston 111
Toronto 119, Miami 116
Houston 119, Oklahoma City 116
LA Lakers 105, Utah 104
Dallas 137, Portland 131
San Antonio 127, Sacramento 125

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vancouver 5 Detroit 4 (OT)
Columbus 6, Chicago 3
Boston 6, Montreal 3
Dallas 3, Winnipeg 1
Anaheim 4 Ottawa 3 (SO)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Houston 23, Jacksonville 20
Indianapolis 25, New England 24
LA Chargers 17, Atlanta 13
Minnesota 23, Arizona 22
Pittsburgh 44, Cincinnati 38
Seattle 26, NY Jets 21
Washington 42, Tennessee 19
LA Rams 21, New Orleans 14
Tampa Bay 26, Carolina 23 (OT)
Philadelphia 24, Baltimore 19
Buffalo 35, San Francisco 10

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Xavier 71, SC State 68

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 12/3/24
Scoreboard roundup — 12/3/24
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
76ers 110, Hornets 104
Magic 106, Knicks 121
Pacers 111, Raptors 122
Jazz 106, Thunder 133
Grizzlies 116, Mavericks 121
Spurs 93, Suns 104
Warriors 115, Nuggets 119
Rockets 111, Kings 120
Trail Blazers 105, Clippers 127
Wizards 87, Cavaliers 118
Bucks 128, Pistons 107

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Red Wings 2, Bruins 3
Avalanche 5, Sabres 4
Islanders 1, Canadiens 2
Panthers 4, Penguins 5
Sharks 2, Capitals 1
Kraken 4, Hurricanes 2
Canucks 2, Wild 3
Blues 4, Jets 1
Blue Jackets 0, Flames 3
Oilers 0, Golden Knights 1

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.