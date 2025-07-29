Matthew McConaughey saves children from a wildfire in ‘The Lost Bus’ trailer

Matthew McConaughey stars in the official trailer for The Lost Bus.

Apple TV+ released the trailer for the film on Tuesday. Oscar nominee Paul Greengrass directed the movie, which is inspired by true events.

The film tells a story about of one of America’s deadliest wildfires. It takes place in Paradise, California, in the year 2018 and follows Kevin, a school bus driver played by McConaughey, and Mary, a school teacher played by America Ferrera. Together, the pair “battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno,” according to the official synopsis.

“I don’t think you understand the urgency of our situation here,” Kevin says to Mary in the trailer, as he rescues the children from the school building that’s in the path of the fire.

Meanwhile, Mary ushers the children onto the school bus, telling them to get on “quietly, calmly” and in “one single line.”

Greengrass and Brad Ingelsby wrote the screenplay for the film, which is based on Lizzie Johnson‘s book Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire.

Yul Vazquez and Ashlie Atkinson also star in the film, while Jamie Lee Curtis and Jason Blum serve as producers.

The Lost Bus comes to select theaters on Sept. 19 and streams Oct. 3 on Apple TV+.

Burglars break in to Anthony Anderson’s LA home: Sources
Actor Anthony Anderson‘s Encino home was broken into by a burglary crew on Sunday night, according to law enforcement sources.

Three men broke in but it’s unclear what was stolen, the sources said. Nobody has been arrested.

Anderson is the latest big-name celebrity to have their Southern California home burglarized. Los Angeles Police Department detectives told ABC News that often the burglary crews don’t even know whose home they are in, but odds are the lavish homes they target will belong to a celebrity because it’s Los Angeles.

On Valentine’s Day, burglars broke into Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s Los Angeles home, according to sources. The A-list couple was not home at the time, but the home was ransacked before the group took off.

Another A-list couple, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, had their guest home broken into last August. The burglars did not enter the actors’ main home, but the couple was not home at the time anyway, sources said.

Anderson has had a lengthy career in Hollywood, including a leading role on the sitcom Black-ish from 2014 to 2022. He also had a long run on Law & Order and has appeared in movies such as Barbershop, Hustle & Flow and the recently released G20 alongside Viola Davis.

ABC News has reached out to Anderson’s representatives for comment. The investigation into the break-in is ongoing.

‘The Boys’ cast shares emotional goodbyes: ‘The tears have begun’
The end of the era that is The Boys Amazon Prime series has come, and the cast and crew aren’t taking it too well. 

Tribute posts poured in on social media this week, which marked the end of filming the fifth and final season of the superhero drama series. 

“This is the last time I’ll ever be on this set. It’ll be torn down soon,” creator and showrunner Eric Kripke wrote on Instagram. “It’s bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude.”

He continued, “We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing.”

Kripke ended by thanking his show “family” and the fans. 

“Can’t wait for you to see the grand finale,” he said. 

Messages of gratitude filled Kripke’s comment section, including notes from cast members Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Valorie Curry and Erin Moriarty.

In her own post, Moriarty shared a carousel of images, including one of her tearful self donning a T-shirt with the text “The Boys Crew.”

“Honestly, f*** ‘don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,'” she wrote. “the tears have begun. the posts are incoming. I said goodbye to most of my work family today and I’ll be ready to smile about it when I’m ready to smile about it. to my Boys fam: love you, c****. forever.”

Quaid shared the “family” sentiment over on his Instagram, writing in a post, “This show, this incredible cast and crew are my family. I love them with all my heart.”

Quaid said he can’t wait for fans to watch the “amazing” final season. “Everyone truly crushed it,” he wrote. 

The Boys season 5 will likely premiere in 2026.

Joseph Quinn on being cast in The Beatles films: ‘It’s beyond my wildest dreams’
Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn has opened up about getting to play rock legend George Harrison in director Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about The Beatles.

According to The Standard, Quinn spoke to the PA news agency on the red carpet for the U.K. premiere of his film The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He said being in the Beatles film is something he never could have dreamed of. 

“It feels exciting, it feels a little daunting,” Quinn shared. “I’m definitely inspired by the three men that I’m working with, and Sam, who’s directing it.”

Quinn’s co-stars include Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

“We’ve been doing a few weeks of rehearsals that I’ve really been enjoying,” he added. “It’s beyond my wildest dreams. I can’t believe I’m able to participate in a film and a project like this.”

Mendes’ Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028. Each film will be told from a different band member’s point of view.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the band members’ life stories and their legendary catalog of music.

