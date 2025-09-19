Matthew McConaughey talks sharing screen with son and mom on ‘The Lost Bus’

Matthew McConaughey talks sharing screen with son and mom on ‘The Lost Bus’

America Ferrera and Matthew McConaughey star in ‘The Lost Bus.’ (Apple TV+)

Art imitated life in more ways than one in the new film The Lost Bus. The movie is inspired by the true events of the 2018 Camp Fire that devastated Paradise, California, but it also has a real-life connection for star Matthew McConaughey.

The actor’s teenage son, Levi McConaughey, and his mom, Kay McConaughey, play his son and mom in the film – casting McConaughey attributes to director Paul Greengrass.

“I never thought it was something I’d do,” he tells ABC Audio. “I’ve been in scenes with my mother before, but that’s because Richard Linklater just cast her [in 2011’s Bernie] and put her to sing with me and I didn’t know about it.”

“But then my son taking an interest in it and then auditioning for it and getting it and then mom coming out to have the three of us in a scene, that did feel quite special,” McConaughey says.

McConaughey plays Kevin McKay in the film, a school bus driver, who, together with schoolteacher Mary Ludwig, played by America Ferrera, must save 22 children from the fast-moving wildfire. Both he and Ferrera got to meet and speak with their real-life counterparts.

“It was so beautiful to hear her talk about how the children really surprised her and rose to the occasion and comforted each other,” Ferrera says of meeting Ludwig. “And it’s gonna make me teary even thinking about it, but the heroism of these children on this bus, and how they rose to occasion and were wonderful for each other.” 

The Lost Bus hits theaters Friday and premieres on Apple TV+ Oct. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
WednesdayJenna Ortega is back as the titular member of the Addams family in season 2.

Apple TV+
Platonic: Codependent besties Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are back in season 2 of the comedy series.

Starz
Outlander: Blood of My Blood: The new Outlander prequel brings romance back to 18th century Scotland. 

Prime Video
The PickupEddie Murphy and Pete Davidson are ambushed by Keke Palmer in the new comedy film.

Hulu
King of the Hill: The rebooted animated show returns for its 14th season.  

Movie theaters
Freakier Friday: The long awaited sequel to the family comedy stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Foundation’ renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+
In brief: ‘Foundation’ renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+

Foundation is coming back for a fourth season. Apple TV+ has renewed the sci-fi series for season 4, with production on the upcoming season set for early 2026. This announcement comes ahead of the season 3 finale of the show, which is based on Isaac Asimov’s series of novels. Emmy-nominated actors Lee Pace and Jared Harris star in the show …

Ricky Gervais is bringing a brand-new adult animated series to Netflix. The comedian has created the show Alley Cats, which follows a group of feral, British cats who seek companionship and complain about the struggles of their everyday lives. The show will head to the streamer in 2026. Tom BasdenAndrew BrookeDavid EarlKerry GodlimanJo Hartley and Diane Morgan join Gervais in the show’s voice cast …

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are reuniting to develop a new TV series. Deadline reports that the actors are teaming up to adapt the coming-of-age horror novel Jawbone. The book tells the story of Fernanda and Annelise, who are inseparably close friends, until one ends up bound on the floor of a deserted cabin and the other is held hostage by one of her teachers …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Stranger Things’ season 5 teaser trailer shows the return of Vecna
‘Stranger Things’ season 5 teaser trailer shows the return of Vecna
Netflix

Vecna returns to Hawkins in the official teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 5.

Netflix released the teaser for the upcoming fifth and final season of the sci-fi series on Wednesday.

The final season of the show takes place in the fall of 1987. Mike, Eleven, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Steve and the rest of the gang set out to complete a singular goal: find and kill the villainous Vecna. But he has seemingly disappeared without a trace.

Making matters worse, “the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding,” according to an official synopsis from Netflix. “As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke star in season 5.

“After what we’ve been through, this thing – it ties us together. Forever,” Heaton’s Jonathan Byers says in the trailer.

The teaser also shows off Linda Hamilton in the new role of Dr. Kay. She arrives surrounded by a SWAT team in the short clip.

Stranger Things season 5 will release in a three-part rollout. The first four episodes in Volume 1 will premiere on Nov. 26, while the following three episodes in Volume 2 will be available to stream on Christmas. The series finale will debut on New Year’s Eve. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.