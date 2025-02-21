Matthew Modine, Lizzy Caplan on working with Robert De Niro in ‘Zero Day’

JOJO WHILDEN/Netflix

Robert De Niro marks his first-ever leading TV role in the new thriller Zero Day.

Now streaming on Netflix, the series follows former President of the United States George Mullen, played by De Niro, who is called out of retirement in order to find out the source of a deadly cyberattack.

Matthew Modine plays Speaker of the House Richard Dreyer in the show, and he told ABC Audio working with De Niro felt full circle.

“I was a teenager when I moved to New York City and wanted to be with those actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Christopher Walken, Dustin Hoffman and all the incredible directors that grew up in a part of the fabric of New York City. So to be able to have the opportunity to work with him was really closing the loop,” Modine said. “He’s not just a great actor. He’s a great citizen. He’s a patriot.”

Lizzy Caplan, who stars as Congresswoman Alexandra Mullen, said playing De Niro’s daughter was a dream come true.

“When I signed on, only De Niro was attached, which is like, ‘OK, yeah, where do I sign?’ I’ll like, you know, change the toilet paper in his trailer. Like, what do I have to do to just, like, be on that set?” Caplan said.

To prepare for playing a politician, Modine said it was important to remember that they are all simply people.

“You have to remember that politicians are fleshy human beings that are subject to [having] bad opinions, to banking political errors and that they’re not above the law,” Modine said. “When they start acting like they’re above the law or that they’re better than the rest of us, that’s when we start getting problems.”

Selena Gomez says while ‘some of the magic has disappeared’ from ‘Emilia Pérez,’ she has no regrets
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Selena Gomez is opening up about her film Emilia Pérez in light of the controversy surrounding her co-star Karla Sofía Gascón.

While participating in a panel on Sunday during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Gomez was asked how she was doing amid the scrutiny around Emilia Pérez, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m really good,” Gomez said. “Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done, and I’m just grateful and live with no regrets. And I would do this movie over and over again if I could.”

Gascón, who is nominated for the best actress Oscar for her leading role in Emilia Pérez, has received backlash for social media posts that resurfaced in which she disparaged Islam, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.

The actress, who is the first transgender artist to be nominated in an acting category at the Oscars, recently apologized “to everyone who has been hurt along the way” in a post shared to Instagram.

She also vowed to stay silent for the rest of awards season, “to let the work talk for itself, hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference,” she wrote.

James Gunn posts ‘Superman’ motion poster, shares trailer coming Thursday
Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman is one step closer to flying into theaters.

The DC Studios superhero film released its first major official promotion material on Monday. Director James Gunn not only posted a motion poster for the film to Instagram, but he also shared a Reel announcing that the teaser trailer for the film will drop on Thursday.

The motion poster features David Corenswet in costume as Superman, with the tagline “Look up.” An updated version of the iconic John Williams Superman theme plays alongside the new poster.

“Look up. #Superman is only in theaters July 11,” Gunn’s caption reads.

The Reel features the iconic Superman logo spinning, before the words “teaser trailer Thursday” flash on the screen.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, Sean Gunn and Anthony Carrigan. It arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.  

‘Wicked’ coming to Peacock on March 21
Universal Pictures

If you care to find Wicked on streaming, look to Peacock.

The Oscar-nominated movie musical will be debuting on the streaming service on March 21. In addition to the movie, Peacock will also have the sing-along version and bonus material, including deleted and extended scenes.

The film, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, is nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture, actress in leading role for Erivo and actress in a supporting role for Grande.

Wicked hit theaters in November, debuting at #1 at the box office with $114 million, the best opening for a Broadway adaptation.
 

