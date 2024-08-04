Maui plaintiffs reach $4 billion global settlement following wildfire tragedy lawsuits
(MAUI, Hawaii.) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced a historic $4.037 billion settlement Friday to resolve claims arising from the tragic Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires that left more than 100 people dead, thousands of others displaced and homes and businesses destroyed.
The settlement addresses roughly 450 lawsuits filed by individuals, businesses, and insurance companies in both state and federal courts in connection with the fires in Lahaina and Upcountry on the island of Maui.
The settlement agreement remains subject to final documentation and court approval, according to Green’s office. Once a final settlement agreement is signed and approved following judicial and legislative review, payments are expected to start as early as mid-2025.
As of now, the governor’s office states that the agreement is conditional “on the resolution of the insurance companies’ claims that have already been paid for property loss and other damages, with no additional payments from the defendants.”
“My priority as Governor was to expedite the agreement and to avoid protracted and painful lawsuits so as many resources as possible would go to those affected by the wildfires as quickly as possible,” said Green in a Friday statement. “Settling a matter like this within a year is unprecedented, and it will be good that our people don’t have to wait to rebuild their lives as long as others have in many places that have suffered similar tragedies.”
As the community prepares to mourn those who’ve been lost one year later, the community is also still in the midst of its rebuilding, with building permits newly being issued, debris removal ongoing and some families still displaced.
The destruction from the wildfires forced Maui local officials and its residents to reckon with a slate of issues that had been plaguing the community.
The impact of tourism, climate change, lack of affordable housing and more became pivotal points in the community’s recovery effort.
“In light of the recent settlement, the County will continue working with wildfire victims and their representatives to provide services and resources throughout the recovery period,” the County of Maui said in a press release Friday evening.
“The agreement is an important first step and represents the commitment of the signatories towards reaching a final settlement that would provide compensation to those impacted by the tragic fires,” said County Corporation Counsel Victoria Takayesu. “The County remains steadfast in its commitment to rebuild Lahaina and support its community.”
(SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M.) — The jury has been dismissed for the day in Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter trial while the court discusses a motion filed by the defense claiming live ammunition that came into the hands of local law enforcement related to the investigation into the deadly on-set “Rust” shooting was “concealed” from them.
In an expedited motion filed late Thursday, the defense argued the case should be dismissed over the handling of the ammunition evidence. During court on Friday, the state argued the evidence has no exculpatory value and is not relevant to Baldwin’s case.
The court is on break before hearing anticipated testimony on the matter, including from Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Alexandra Hancock, the lead detective in the case, and Seth Kenney, who supplied the film with firearms, blanks and dummy rounds.
The matter was initially raised during court on Thursday, the second day of the actor’s involuntary manslaughter trial over the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot by Baldwin on the Santa Fe set of the Western in October 2021 when his revolver fired a live round.
Spiro asked state’s witness Marissa Poppell, a crime scene technician with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office who collected evidence in the case, about a “good Samaritan” who handed over ammunition to the sheriff’s office in March — at the conclusion of “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez’s trial — that had reportedly ended up with Kenney.
Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death, with prosecutors arguing the armorer was the source of the live bullet that killed her and saying she failed to follow safety protocols meant to protect the crew while handling the firearms.
Poppell testified that her lieutenant instructed her to create a report documenting that the individual came and gave them the ammunition and she filed it under a case number different from the “Rust” case.
“You buried it,” Spiro said.
“No,” Poppell responded. “There is a supplemental report on it, and that was placed into evidence.”
Spiro went on to ask, “Isn’t it the case that law enforcement likely has the matching rounds to the ammunition that killed Ms. Hutchins?”
“I do not know,” Poppell said.
“And you do not know because you made a doc report about this and did not put it with the rest of the ‘Rust’ evidence, correct?” Spiro asked.
“Those rounds were not placed with the rest of the ‘Rust’ evidence, correct,” Poppell said.
“Nor were they sent to the FBI for testing with the ‘Rust’ evidence, were they?” Spiro asked.
“No, they were not,” Poppell said.
During redirect on Thursday, prosecutor Kari Morrissey had Poppell confirm that Baldwin has not been charged with involuntary manslaughter for bringing live rounds onto the movie set or for loading a live round into the gun.
“Has a person already been tried and convicted for those things?” Morrissey asked.
“Yes,” Poppell said, referring to Gutierrez.
Morrissey asked Poppell if she was aware that the “good Samaritan” who provided the ammunition in question in the motion was Troy Teske, a “close friend” of Gutierrez’s father, famed Hollywood armorer Thell Reed, to which Poppell said she was not.
“Are you aware that Troy Teske had his own motivations for wanting to place blame on Seth Kenney to help Hannah Gutierrez?” Morrissey asked.
“No, I had no knowledge of that,” Poppell said.
Poppell testified that Kenney provided the sheriff’s office with his own live rounds, which were tested and found not to match the live ammunition found on set. Live ammunition found at Kenney’s prop house was also not found to be a match, she said.
Poppell testified that Gutierrez was determined to be the source of the live rounds, based on photographic evidence from the set.
During Friday’s motion hearing, Morrissey said the state initially had been provided a photograph of the ammunition by Teske, a retired officer who lives in Arizona, and determined based on the photograph that it was not a match to the live ammunition found on the set and they were “not going to continue going down this rabbit hole.”
“There is absolutely nothing about the ammunition that Troy Teske had that has any evidentiary value in the Gutierrez case. It has no evidentiary value in the Baldwin case,” Morrissey said.
Defense attorney Luke Nikas charged that the evidence was “concealed” by being placed under a different case number and said it was “critical” evidence that was required to be disclosed.
“Miss Morrissey does not get to determine what has evidentiary value and what doesn’t,” he said.
While on the stand during Friday’s motion hearing, Poppell disputed that the ammunition was hidden and said it wasn’t evidence that Kenney provided the live ammunition to the set of “Rust.”
“If you buried it, how did the defense attorneys know to cross-examine you on it yesterday?” Morrissey asked Poppell.
“I do not know,” she replied.
Gutierrez’s attorney, Jason Bowles, said it was “beyond shocking” that the live rounds provided to the sheriff’s office by Teske weren’t tested.
“They were hiding the ball until called out on it in trial. If you want to get to the truth, you run down all leads,” he said in a statement.
(NEW YORK) — The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s classified documents case on Thursday ordered an additional hearing to determine whether prosecutors improperly used evidence protected by attorney-client privilege to secure their indictment against the former president.
In an 11-page ruling issued Thursday, Judge Aileen Cannon wrote that an additional hearing was necessary to resolve “pertinent factual disputes” related to key evidence in the case.
As previously reported by ABC News, prosecutors have relied on the notes of Trump’s former lead attorney Evan Corcoran to support their allegations that the former president obstructed justice by hiding classified documents from investigators.
After a federal judge in Washington D.C. determined last year that the notes were not protected by attorney-client privilege because Trump used his attorney in furtherance of a crime, defense attorneys asked Cannon to reconsider whether the evidence should be tossed out.
Judge Cannon wrote in Thursday’s order that she would set a date for the hearing in a separate order.
The judge heard arguments on the defense motion to suppress the evidence during a sealed hearing on Tuesday morning. In Thursday’s order she wrote that she considered prosecutors’ concerns that the hearing could “devolve into a ‘mini trial'” — but she said she would impose “reasonable limitations” on the hearing, which could include witness testimony.
“[T]here is a difference between a resource-wasting and delay-producing ‘mini-trial,’ on the one hand, and an evidentiary hearing geared to adjudicating the contested factual and legal issues on a given pre-trial motion to suppress,” Cannon wrote.
Cannon said she also plans to consider whether an attachment of the search warrant for the FBI’s August 2022 search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate contained “ambiguities” about the evidence authorized to be seized. Defense attorneys argued that terms such as “presidential records” and “national defense information” were too vague for the FBI agents who executed the warrant.
Handing a small win to prosecutors, Cannon separately denied a request to hold a hearing about whether the application for the Mar-a-Lago search warrant contained “material false statements or omissions.”
Defense attorneys argued on Tuesday that the warrant application omitted key details, including that Trump did not have to have a security clearance to view classified documents, that an FBI supervisor disagreed about a search warrant being necessary, and the lack of a definition of the word “personal records.”
“[The defense] identifies four omissions in the warrant, but none of the omitted information — even if added to the affidavit in support of the warrant — would have defeated a finding of probable cause,” Cannon wrote.
Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 40 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents and took steps to thwart the government’s efforts to get the documents back.
Trump has denied all charges and denounced the probe as a political witch hunt.
(SAN DIEGO) — The public is now getting a look at the first pandas to enter the United States in over two decades.
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance — the nonprofit that operates the zoo and safari park — on Tuesday released new photos of the pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, settling in at the San Diego Zoo.
Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrived at the zoo on June 27, and are settling into a private habit, where they will stay for several weeks before being viewable to the public, according to the zoo.
Yun Chuan is an almost 5-year-old male, while Xin Bao is a nearly 4-year-old female.
Yun Chuan is “identifiable by his long, slightly pointed nose and seems to be extremely comfortable whether he is exploring on the grass or climbing trees,” according to the zoo.
Xin Bao has a “large, round face and big, fluffy ears, and she enjoys sunbathing quietly and focusing on her favorite food,” according to the zoo.
To make the pandas comfortable at the zoo, officials provided fresh bamboo and made a local version of wowotou, described by the nonprofit as “a traditional Chinese bun also called ‘panda bread.'”
“To help the pandas adjust to their new home, the teams conducted food adaptability exercises and weight monitoring sessions,” the alliance said in a statement. “Additionally, veterinary teams from both countries are keeping a close eye on the pandas’ health, tracking their weight, appetite and other health indicators daily to ensure they thrive in their new environment.”
The zoo has not yet announced when the pandas will be viewable to the public.