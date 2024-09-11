Max’s ‘Dune: Prophecy’ to invade New York Comic Con

Max

Max’s forthcoming small-screen spin-off of the hit Dune movie franchise will be invading New York Comic Con in October. 

The streamer has announced the interactive Dune: Prophecy Experience will be unveiled at the annual event on Oct. 17 and run through Oct. 20.

The attraction “will transport participants to the mysterious world of Wallach IX, where The Voice will command them to undergo a series of trials reflecting the Sisterhood’s rigorous training methods.” 

The ad copy teases, “Those who heed the commands of the Sisterhood and successfully complete the challenges will be rewarded with exclusive NYCC swag.”
 

On that same day, at the Empire Stage at the convention center, there will be a panel discussion and the debut of a new trailer to the anticipated series. Taking part will be cast members Emily WatsonOlivia WilliamsTravis FimmelSarah-Sofie BoussninaJosh HeustonChloe Lea and Jessica Barden, as well as showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, and executive producer Jordan Goldberg.  

As reported, the series takes place 10,000 years before the ascension of Timothée Chalamet‘s Paul Atreides.

The series will serve as the origin story of the powerful sect known as the Bene Gesserit “during one of the most turbulent and pivotal turning points in the Dune universe’s history.”

Dune: Prophecy debuts on Max in November.

Pia Barlow, HBO and Max’s executive vice president of originals marketing, enthused, “By offering interactive experiences, panels, and special screenings, we’re bringing the epic story of the Sisterhood to life, allowing fans to connect with the series in a whole new way before its premiere this November.”

She adds, “We can’t wait for fans to dive into the world of Dune: Prophecy.”

 

‘Inside Out 2’ stays atop streaming list for the third straight week
‘Inside Out 2’ stays atop streaming list for the third straight week
Disney/Pixar

Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has stayed atop the Fandango at Home streaming chart for the third straight week.

The animated movie is, so far, the highest-grossing movie of the year, having made more than $1.6 billion worldwide since it hit theaters June 14.

Coming in second on the streaming chart was M. Night Shyamalan‘s latest thriller, Trap; the summer hit Twisters ranked third for the week of Sept. 2 through Sept. 8.

In fourth place was a new entry, Borderlands, which suffered a disastrous box office fate when it hit theaters on Aug. 9.

Another animated hit, Despicable Me 4, rounded out the top 5.

Incidentally, interest over weekend box office champ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice seems to have spurred streams of the 1988 original, which made #9 on the list, while Kevin Costner‘s Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, which is also streaming on Max, rounded out the top 10.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

“Absolute devastation”: ‘Rust’ director Joel Souza recalls fatal on-set shooting
“Absolute devastation”: ‘Rust’ director Joel Souza recalls fatal on-set shooting

In a lengthy interview with Vanity Fair, Joel Souza, the director of the Western Rust, went into detail about the fatal 2021 on-set shooting that left him injured and took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Of the many details in the piece, Souza says it’s “glaring” that the Western is about “a boy who accidentally shoots someone. That is inescapable. When people hear that, they are very taken aback.”

Souza explained the live round that was fired from the weapon aimed by Alec Baldwin fatally struck Hutchins in the chest and lodged in his shoulder, penetrating so deep it nearly hit his spine. 

He said they were rehearsing a shot with Baldwin when the gun discharged. “I got in behind [Halyna]. When I tried to get a look, that’s when the gun fired. And then … yeah, all hell broke loose.”

He said, “It felt like a horse kicked me in the shoulder or someone hit me with a bat. The whole right side of my body went … completely numb, but it also hurt excruciatingly at the same time.”

He also recalled being “furious at that moment. I remember looking up and they were lowering Halyna … and there was blood coming through her white shirt.”

He found out Hutchins had died when he was in the emergency room. He called that “crushing in a way that is difficult to put into words” and “absolute devastation.”

Souza said the incident “ruined” him. “[I]nternally, the person I was just went away.”

When asked if he was grateful to be alive after the shooting, he said, “Not really.”

The 51-year-old director, who reluctantly returned to finish the film, said he “didn’t want to wake up” after the incident and he’s been plagued with nightmares since. 

‘The Drama’: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson could play engaged couple in new A24 project
‘The Drama’: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson could play engaged couple in new A24 project
Disney/Scott Kirkland — Disney/Randy Holmes

Kristoffer Borgli, who directed a dream-haunting Nicolas Cage in the acclaimed movie Dream Scenario, might just land two of the most sought-after stars for his next project.

ABC Audio has confirmed Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are in “early negotiations” to star in The Drama, Borgli’s latest project for studio A24.

While the details are under wraps, rumors suggest it’s about a romance that takes an unexpected turn before the couple’s big day.

Zendaya was last seen in theaters in another small-scale project, Challengers; production begins on Euphoria‘s third season in January.

Pattinson’s sci-fi movie with Bong Joon-ho, Mickey 17, is due in theaters Jan. 31, 2025; his sequel to Matt Reeves The Batman hits theaters in October 2026. 

