Maya Hawke joins ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ as Wiress

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The upcoming Hunger Games film Sunrise on the Reaping has found its next star.

Maya Hawke will play Wiress in the film, Lionsgate announced on Wednesday.

Wiress is a former Hunger Games champion who serves as a mentor for the District 12 tributes. An older version of the character appeared in the second Hunger Games book and film, Catching Fire. She was portrayed by Amanda Plummer in the 2013 movie.

Sunrise on the Reaping is based on the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins, which revisits the world of Panem during the events of the 50th annual Hunger Games and focuses on fan-favorite character Haymitch Abernathy’s journey to eventually win.

Hawke joins a star-studded previously announced cast. Joseph Zada is set to play Haymitch Abernathy while Whitney Peak will be Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace will play Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons will star as Plutarch Heavensbee and Kelvin Harrison Jr. will play Beetee.

Francis Lawrence will direct the upcoming film, which will be released in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Miley Cyrus, Miles Teller announced as final 97th Oscars presenters
TheStewartofNY/WireImage via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Miles Teller have been announced as the final presenters for the 97th Academy Awards.

In a post shared to Instagram on Friday, the academy shared that Cyrus and Teller will appear at the ceremony, while also teasing more surprises up its sleeve.

“Miley Cyrus and Miles Teller round out our presenters… or do they?” the academy captioned the post.

Cyrus and Teller join a star-studded group of previously announced Oscars presenters, including Joe Alwyn, Dave Bautista, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Margaret Qualley, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey, Bowen Yang and Rachel Zegler.

At the 97th Oscars Creative Team press conference, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor teased the ceremony would have an element of surprise to it.

“There is still more to come. There are people that are not going to be announced. You need to keep a sharp lookout for cameos that happen throughout,” Kapoor said.

Conan O’Brien will host the awards ceremony, which will take place on March 2. The show will be televised live on ABC and stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Pride & Prejudice’ getting theatrical rerelease for its 20th anniversary
Focus Features

Fans of the 2005 version of Pride & Prejudice will now get to relive the magic on the big screen.

In honor of the beloved movie’s 20th anniversary, Focus Features is bringing it back to theaters nationwide for a special theatrical event starting on April 20. Tickets are on sale now.

The Oscar-nominated film, directed by Joe Wright, stars Keira Knightley as famed Jane Austen heroine Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Mcfadyen as the smoldering Mr. Darcy. The cast also features Judi Dench, Donald Sutherland, Brenda Blethyn, Rosamund Pike and, in her film debut, Carey Mulligan.

The anniversary celebrations will also include a new line of merchandise and the vinyl release of the Pride & Prejudice soundtrack, with music composed by Dario Marianelli and performed by Jean-Yves Thibaudet.

The film was initially released in November 2005, and grossed over $122 million at the global box office. It was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best actress for a then-20-year-old Knightley, making her the third-youngest best actress nominee of all time. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Ted’ animated series coming to Peacock
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage via Getty Images

Seth MacFarlane‘s Ted is getting an animated spinoff series.

A new show with the working title Ted: The Animated Series is coming to Peacock, the platform announced on Friday. This new show will pick up after the Ted films and comes after the success of the live-action Ted prequel series, which is also available to stream on Peacock.

MacFarlane will reprise his role as the sentient teddy bear in the show and will also executive produce. The stars from the original series, including Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried and Jessica Barth, also join as series regulars and will lend their voices to reprise their characters.

New cast members on the series include Kyle Mooney, who will play Apollo, and Liz Richman, who will play Ruth.

The live-action prequel series Ted premiered in January 2024. It broke records to become Peacock’s most-watched original title at the time and was the top original streaming comedy in the U.S. for over two consecutive months, according to Nielsen.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.