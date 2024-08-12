Maya Rudolph talks SNL, her role as Kamala Harris

Will Heath/NBC

With every presidential election cycle comes Saturday Night Live’s infamous political impressions. Past cycles have thrown stars like Alec Baldwin into the spotlight as Donald Trump, Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as his vice president, Kamala Harris. That’s why Rudolph’s name began trending on social media when Biden announced he would drop out of the race and endorsed his VP as presidential nominee.

Fans immediately speculated that Rudolph would return to the role that won her an Emmy last election cycle. In an interview with Variety, Rudolph said she received many encouraging messages upon the announcement, leaving her speechless.

“It was wild!” Rudolph told Variety. “On top of the excitement I felt, I received so many GIFs that had me laughing. … My phone hasn’t stopped blowing up.”

It’s been an exciting time for Rudolph, who was nominated for four Emmy awards in the days leading up to Biden dropping out. She’s been part of several projects this year, including her Apple TV+ show, Loot, and Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth.

And fans can expect more from Rudolph this year. The comedian is expected to return to SNL as Harris for the show’s 50th season, premiering on Sept. 28.

 

‘Shōgun”s Hiroyuki Sanada, Jodie Foster, Larry David and more react to Emmy nominations
Sanada in Shōgun – FX/Kurt Iswarienko

Dozens of Hollywood stars got the news Wednesday morning that they — or certainly, their agents — have been waiting for: they are Emmy nominees. 

The most-nominated show was FX’s Shōgun, earning 25.

Star and executive producer Hiroyuki Sanada: “Being nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series is truly humbling. To our entire cast, and crew, a special thanks for making this story and vision a reality. It was a great opportunity to share our culture with the world. I hope this will be a steppingstone for the next generation.”

He added, “To my team, thank you for your unwavering support. And to the fans of Shōgun, your enthusiasm means everything to us.”

With 19, HBO’s True Detective: Night Country was the most-nominated Limited Series this season. 

Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster was previously nominated two times, but not as an actor.

She said her nomination felt like “a love letter from above.” 

“It’s my very first Emmy nomination as an actor and it’s especially thrilling to share this joy with our Night Country team,” Jodie said.

Previous Emmy winner Jean Smart and her co-star Hannah Einbinder were saluted for their nominated comedy series Hacks

Smart said on Instagram, “I couldn’t be happier and I am so incredibly proud of us!”

Einbinder said in part, “I am so humbled to be nominated alongside such powerful artists who I admire,” closing with, “I’m overflowing with gratitude and love!”

Speaking as an Outstanding Lead Actor nominee, Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David said it was “a sad day for actors everywhere.” 

On the show’s nomination, he said, “It warms my heart to see that misanthropy is finally being recognized as an art form.”

Joan Vassos shares what she is looking for in a partner ahead of ‘Golden Bachelorette’
Disney/Ramona Rosales

“I’m very picky about a man being a gentleman,” first-ever The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos, says in a new promo. “Somebody with a big heart, somebody who is generous and also somebody who’s humble.”

The video shows Vassos seated at the dining table with her loved ones, including her son, Nick, and daughter, Ally.

She asks her family for advice, including what questions to ask her suitors. Her son responds, “What are your three top priorities in life?”

At the end of the video, Vassos tells her kids that she isn’t planning on replacing their father, who died in 2021.

“I just want our family to be whole again,” she says. “So let’s cheers! Cheers to a great adventure.”

Vassos, who first appeared on Gerry Turner‘s inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor in 2023, spoke during the show about her 32-year marriage to her late husband and connected with Turner over their shared grief from losing their spouses.

In an Instagram post in January, she marked the three-year anniversary of her husband’s death, writing, “Some days it seems like it just happened and I can’t catch my breath, still feeling the shock of it. Other days it feels like he’s been gone a lifetime, those days are worse because I’m afraid the memories are fading. I think that’s what scares me the most.”

“I always knew that the hole he left in the universe when he passed away could never be filled, but I didn’t realize that maybe people might just stop noticing it was there,” she added. “He was the husband that always made me feel safe and cherished.”

The Golden Bachelorette premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.

In Brief: Kimmel and Mulaney reportedly decline Oscars-hosting gig, and more
Scratch Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney‘s names off the list of potential Oscars hosts — sources say both have passed on hosting next year’s show, although there’s no official comment from ABC or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Kimmel has hosted four times, including the 2024 Oscars, for which he earned rave reviews. Mulaney earned high marks for his turn as host of the Governor’s Award earlier this year, which many saw as an audition for the Oscars job. While he said no to this year’s show, he left the door open to host a future Oscars telecast, per THR. The 97th Oscars are set to air March 2, 2025 …

Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s Late Night, has a new stand-up comedy special set to air on HBO and Max this fall, the premium cable channel has announced. The Saturday Night Live alum taped the special in front of a live audience at The Vic Theatre in Chicago. “Critics say it’s the special my kids will be talking about in therapy twenty years from now!” Meyers joked in a statement. Meyers’ first comedy special, Lobby Baby, aired on Netflix in 2019. In addition to his Late Night duties, the busy comedian co-hosts two podcasts: Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers and The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast. He also co-headlines a monthly residency with John Oliver at the Beacon Theatre in New York …

Netflix has dropped the first trailer to the animated musical Spellbound. The feature, from Toy Story creator John Lasseter and Shrek director Vicky Jenson, features Rachel Zegler as the voice of Ellian, who must go on a daring quest to save her parents — voiced by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem — after a mysterious spell transforms them into monsters. John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis and Tituss Burgess round out the voice cast. Spellbound premieres Nov. 22 …

The Morning Show has tapped Logan veteran Boyd Holbrook to play Brodie, “a popular and provocative talk show host,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He joins Jeremy Irons, William Jackson Harper and Marion Cotillard in the show’s fourth season. The cast of Apple TV+’s workplace drama also includes Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie

