Mayor and former city manager file federal lawsuits

Two federal lawsuits filed Monday by Mayor L.C. Jones and former City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides trace many of the same events that have shaped Martinsville’s politics since 2024.

Both lawsuits challenge the role of Councilman Aaron Rawls and the law firm Sands Anderson, alleging conflicts of interest and a flawed investigation that led to Ferrell-Benavides’ termination and Jones’ suspension.

The suits note that audits found no bribery, that prosecutors declined to bring charges, and that Jones was reinstated. Both plaintiffs allege constitutional and employment-law violations.

Defendants have not responded, and the allegations remain unproven.