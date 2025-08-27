Mayor Eric Adams offers New Yorkers apology as growing scandals shadow his term, re-election bid

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is saying he’s sorry for the controversy that has surrounded his administration over the past year amid allegations of corruption against the mayor and his associates.

Adams’ tenure has been marked by some measurable achievements that he continues to tout, including a post-COVID recovery and declining crime rates; however, he’s had to deal with the fallout of a federal investigation into him and several separate probes surrounding his top officials over the years.

While the mayor has continued to maintain his innocence after the corruption case against him was dismissed, Adams told ABC News Tuesday that he understands the controversy that has defined his last year in office has been a distraction for New Yorkers.

“To those New Yorkers who have to pick up their paper and read this headline, all I can say is I’m sorry, and I’m committed to this city,” Adams said.

Adams was indicted last September on five counts in an alleged long-standing conspiracy connected to what prosecutors said were improper benefits, illegal campaign contributions and an attempted cover-up.

The charges against the mayor — including counts of wire fraud, conspiracy, bribery and solicitation of a contribution from a foreign entity — were dropped against him in April by the U.S. Justice Department in what his critics claim was a quid pro quo with the Trump administration.

Adams and the Justice Department denied there was a quid pro quo involved in the dropping of the charges.

At least ten of his aides, associates, and appointees have been charged with crimes, and a string of top officials – including four deputy mayors, his school’s chancellor, and police commissioner – resigned ahead of Adams’ indictment last year.

Last week, his former chief adviser, Ingrid Lewis-Martin was indicted for allegedly profiting from her position in government. She has pleaded not guilty.

Adams, meanwhile, has sought to distance himself from the criminal cases that continue to follow some of his allies and aides.

“You know, we made mistakes. There are people that we brought in government that was probably not ready to go into government, but we must forge ahead,” Adams told ABC News when asked about the scandals involving his inner circle.

The latest controversy to hit the Adams administration came last week when Winnie Greco, a former aide and campaign volunteer, allegedly handed a reporter a bag of potato chips stuffed with cash. Greco resigned from her position in the Adams administration last year after the FBI searched her home.

She has not been charged and the FBI has not commented on the search at her home. Greco and her attorney said the incident with the chip bag was a misunderstanding.

When asked about the incident, Adams said Greco’s actions were “wrong.”

“I don’t know what happened there. It is not something that I believe one should do. It gives a false image. It’s the wrong thing that should be done,” Adams said, adding that Greco is no longer working as a campaign volunteer.

While legal issues continue to follow some of his aides, the criminal case against Adams himself was dismissed earlier this year following orders from top Department of Justice officials.

The decision to dismiss the case was made without considering the strength of the case against Adams, but rather because the charges ” unduly restricted Mayor Adams’ ability to devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime,” the Justice Department argued.

Adams dismissed concerns that if re-elected, he would be more beholden to the Trump administration because it didn’t pursue the indictment.

“The case was dropped with prejudice. That means to New York, to New Yorkers, that it won’t come back again,” Adams said, referencing how prosecutors are barred from bringing the same case against him if the Trump administration changes its position.

Adams continued to argue that the case against him was politically motivated.

“I didn’t spend all my life in law enforcement to break the law. I’ve never broke the law. I never did anything to violate the trust of the people of the city,” he said.

The mayor faces strong competition in the November election.

Progressive upstart Zohran Mamdani handily won the Democratic mayoral primary, and the 33-year-old Democratic socialist maintains his lead over both Adams and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as a third-party candidate, in early polling.

Adams, who is running as an independent candidate, said he believes he remains a Democrat and said he offers a version of politics that appeals to a broader swath of voters than Mamdani.

“I’m a pragmatic moderate Democrat that believes in family, public safety, employment, pro-business, those things that make cities healthy,” Adams said.

