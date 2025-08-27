Mayor Eric Adams offers New Yorkers apology as growing scandals shadow his term, re-election bid

(NEW YORK) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is saying he’s sorry for the controversy that has surrounded his administration over the past year amid allegations of corruption against the mayor and his associates.

Adams’ tenure has been marked by some measurable achievements that he continues to tout, including a post-COVID recovery and declining crime rates; however, he’s had to deal with the fallout of a federal investigation into him and several separate probes surrounding his top officials over the years.

While the mayor has continued to maintain his innocence after the corruption case against him was dismissed, Adams told ABC News Tuesday that he understands the controversy that has defined his last year in office has been a distraction for New Yorkers.

“To those New Yorkers who have to pick up their paper and read this headline, all I can say is I’m sorry, and I’m committed to this city,” Adams said.

Adams was indicted last September on five counts in an alleged long-standing conspiracy connected to what prosecutors said were improper benefits, illegal campaign contributions and an attempted cover-up.

The charges against the mayor — including counts of wire fraud, conspiracy, bribery and solicitation of a contribution from a foreign entity — were dropped against him in April by the U.S. Justice Department in what his critics claim was a quid pro quo with the Trump administration.

Adams and the Justice Department denied there was a quid pro quo involved in the dropping of the charges.

At least ten of his aides, associates, and appointees have been charged with crimes, and a string of top officials – including four deputy mayors, his school’s chancellor, and police commissioner – resigned ahead of Adams’ indictment last year.

Last week, his former chief adviser, Ingrid Lewis-Martin was indicted for allegedly profiting from her position in government. She has pleaded not guilty.

Adams, meanwhile, has sought to distance himself from the criminal cases that continue to follow some of his allies and aides.

“You know, we made mistakes. There are people that we brought in government that was probably not ready to go into government, but we must forge ahead,” Adams told ABC News when asked about the scandals involving his inner circle.

The latest controversy to hit the Adams administration came last week when Winnie Greco, a former aide and campaign volunteer, allegedly handed a reporter a bag of potato chips stuffed with cash. Greco resigned from her position in the Adams administration last year after the FBI searched her home.

She has not been charged and the FBI has not commented on the search at her home. Greco and her attorney said the incident with the chip bag was a misunderstanding.

When asked about the incident, Adams said Greco’s actions were “wrong.”

“I don’t know what happened there. It is not something that I believe one should do. It gives a false image. It’s the wrong thing that should be done,” Adams said, adding that Greco is no longer working as a campaign volunteer.

While legal issues continue to follow some of his aides, the criminal case against Adams himself was dismissed earlier this year following orders from top Department of Justice officials.

The decision to dismiss the case was made without considering the strength of the case against Adams, but rather because the charges ” unduly restricted Mayor Adams’ ability to devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime,” the Justice Department argued.

Adams dismissed concerns that if re-elected, he would be more beholden to the Trump administration because it didn’t pursue the indictment.

“The case was dropped with prejudice. That means to New York, to New Yorkers, that it won’t come back again,” Adams said, referencing how prosecutors are barred from bringing the same case against him if the Trump administration changes its position.

Adams continued to argue that the case against him was politically motivated.

“I didn’t spend all my life in law enforcement to break the law. I’ve never broke the law. I never did anything to violate the trust of the people of the city,” he said.

The mayor faces strong competition in the November election.

Progressive upstart Zohran Mamdani handily won the Democratic mayoral primary, and the 33-year-old Democratic socialist maintains his lead over both Adams and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as a third-party candidate, in early polling.

Adams, who is running as an independent candidate, said he believes he remains a Democrat and said he offers a version of politics that appeals to a broader swath of voters than Mamdani.

“I’m a pragmatic moderate Democrat that believes in family, public safety, employment, pro-business, those things that make cities healthy,” Adams said.

Alex Peña/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Recent court filings suggest the Trump administration “misled federal judges, Congress, and the American people” about a deal between the U.S. and El Salvador to detain over 200 Venezuelan migrants at the notorious mega-prison known as CECOT, four Democratic ranking members of House committees said in a letter.

The letter, reviewed by ABC News, was sent Thursday to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and calls on officials to turn over any and all agreements between the U.S. and El Salvador, which have not been made public.

The letter cites court filings that appear to contradict the administration’s contention that migrants sent to the prison are solely under the jurisdiction of the government of El Salvador.

According to those filings, submitted July 7 in a case challenging the removal of Venezuelan migrants from the U.S., the government of El Salvador told a United Nations working group that the men in CECOT deported from the U.S. remain the “legal responsibility” of the United States.

“In this context, the jurisdiction and legal responsibility for these persons lie exclusively with the competent foreign authorities, by virtue of international agreements signed and in accordance with the principles of sovereignty and international cooperation in criminal matters,” El Salvador officials said in a report to the U.N.

In their letter, the ranking members said the filing “indicates that the Department of Justice has misled federal courts in assertions regarding the agreement with El Salvador.”

ABC News has reached out to DHS and the State Department for comment on the letter.

The Trump administration has insisted for months that it is unable to return any of the migrants sent to CECOT because they’re under El Salvador’s authority.

In March, the Trump administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a wartime authority, to deport two planeloads of alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador as part of a $6 million deal the administration struck with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to house migrant detainees as part of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The Trump administration argued that the men who were deported are members of Tren de Aragua which the government has deemed a foreign terrorist organization and a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the country.

However, one ICE official said in a sworn declaration submitted in federal court that many of the noncitizens who were deported did not have criminal records in the United States because “they have only been in the United States for a short period of time.”

The Democrats’ letter also highlighted reporting by The New York Times that said the deal between the U.S. and Bukele, also included an agreement to return some top leaders of the MS-13 gang who allegedly had knowledge of a “corrupt bargain” between Bukele and the gang “that has played a significant role in the decrease in gang violence in El Salvador.” ABC News has not independently confirmed that reporting.

In addition to the U.S.-El Salvador agreement, the lawmakers are asking the Trump administration to provide information about how it screens migrants with valid asylum claims or withholding of removal orders, and Convention Against Torture protection claims before they’re removed from the country.

“Congress has the right and the obligation to conduct oversight over the executive branch and determine what deals our government has struck with a foreign dictator to imprison individuals seized in the United States in an effort to place them beyond the reaches of our courts,” they wrote.

The signers of the letter were Reps. Jamie Raskin, of Maryland; Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi; Robert Garcia, of California; and Gregory Meeks, of New York.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In a crippling setback for the Trump administration, House Republicans failed to advance a key procedural vote on a package of legislation including three crypto measures — a top priority for President Donald Trump.

A dozen House Republicans bucked Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson to prevent the legislation from advancing on the floor — joining the entire Democratic caucus — and, at least temporarily, freezing activity in the House. The final tally was 196-223.

Johnson said that while he anticipated that there may be enough opposition to defeat the effort, he felt that it was “important” to try to advance the bills. Republicans have a narrow majority in the House — with 220 Republicans compared to 212 Democrats.

Johnson said that he will attempt to work with Republican holdouts to answer questions — though no more votes are planned in the House on Tuesday.

The speaker explained that conservatives who voted against the rule want the crypto bills — CLARITY, GENIUS and Anti CBDC Surveillance Act — combined into one big package, rather than take separate standalone votes on each measure.

“This is the legislative process. We have some members who really, really want to emphasize the House’s product,” Johnson said. “They want to, want to push that and merge them together. We’re trying to work with the White House and with our Senate partners on this. I think everybody is insistent that we’re going to do all three, but some of these guys insist that it needs to be all in one package.”

The intraparty rebellion comes after Trump strongly urged Republicans to vote in favor of advancing the crypto bills.

“The GENIUS Act is going to put our Great Nation lightyears ahead of China, Europe, and all others, who are trying endlessly to catch up, but they just can’t do it,” Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday. “Digital Assets are the FUTURE, and we are leading by a lot! Get the first Vote done this afternoon (ALL REPUBLICANS SHOULD VOTE YES!).”

The no votes came from Reps. Andy Biggs, Tim Burchett, Michael Cloud, Andrew Clyde, Eli Crane, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Harris, Anna Paulina Luna, Scott Perry, Chip Roy, Keith Self and Victoria Spartz. Majority Leader Steve Scalise also changed his vote to “no” to preserve the capability to call the measure back up for another attempted vote.

Luna, a Florida Republican, told ABC News that she is “pro-crypto,” but voted against the procedural vote because she continues to have concerns about creating a “backdoor” to a Central Bank Digital Currency — a worry echoed by Greene.

“I just voted NO on the Rule for the GENIUS Act because it does not include a ban on Central Bank Digital Currency and because Speaker Johnson did not allow us to submit amendments to the GENIUS Act,” Greene, R-Ga., posted on X. “Americans do not want a government-controlled Central Bank Digital Currency. Republicans have a duty to ban CBDC. President Trump included a ban on CBDC in his January 23rd executive order and Congress must also include the ban on CBDC in the GENIUS Act.”

The vote came during what the White House is calling “Crypto Week” and marks a rare instance when House Republicans have defied Trump’s direction.

Trump, who launched his own crypto meme coin earlier this year, recently said he is a “fan of crypto” and called it a “very powerful industry” that the U.S. has “dominated.”

“I’m president. And what I did do there is build an industry that’s very important,” Trump said last month. “If we didn’t have it, China would.”

Once a crypto skeptic, Trump and his family have fully immersed themselves in the cryptocurrency marketplace, developing not only the $TRUMP meme coin, but also a bitcoin mining firm, a stablecoin firm and a crypto reserve.

Republican senators line up behind Trump on Israel-Iran conflict
Republican senators line up behind Trump on Israel-Iran conflict
U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham/ Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Republicans largely lined up behind President Donald Trump’s handling of the conflict between Iran and Israel and said they trusted Trump’s judgment on whether the United States ought to involve itself.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a defense hawk who said he spoke to Trump last night, endorsed the use of force if diplomatic efforts fail.

“Either you want them to have a nuclear weapon, or you don’t,” Graham said. “And if you don’t, if diplomacy fails, you use force.”

Most Republicans said that they agreed with Trump that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

“I think this is something on which the entire world can agree: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, or the ability to deliver a nuclear warhead, period,” Sen. John Kennedy said.

“American foreign policy is always a balance between … between values and interests. The value here is obvious to everyone. Iran cannot have a bomb. It’s just unthinkable, and I support the president unconditionally on that,” Kennedy said.

Sen. Mike Rounds said there is evidence that Iran was getting closer to building a nuclear weapon.

“If Israel has a plan which is appropriate to take care of the problem, then we don’t need to be there, but we should never take or eliminate options that are available to the president in exercising his authority as the commander-in-chief,” Rounds said.
Sen. Kevin Cramer said he would support Trump’s decision if he decided to enter the conflict, but would also support a decision to instead “assist Israel in getting the job done.”

“Iran’s made that really crystal clear. They pledged to wipe out the United States of America. I prefer not to let them get here,” Cramer said. “I prefer preemptive prevention of war rather than having to end one after it gets to our soil, right?”

Cramer said Trump has been handling the crisis “brilliantly”and applauded Trump’s suggestion that he may or may not get involved.

“I think that’s pretty honest, right? I may or I may not. I think that that the element of of surprise, if you will, is maintained by an answer that doesn’t tell you what he’s going to do,” he said. “It’d be crazy for the president to give a warning, if you will, of what he may do.”

Both Republicans and Democrats said they would like Congress to have a role in determining whether the U.S. gets involved in the conflict, but Republicans were much less forceful.

“I would love to see Congress have a role, but we certainly don’t have time in the midst of what we all see going on for Congress to sit and cogitate for six or eight months,” Kennedy said.

Democrats, on the other hand, said Trump should get Congress’ approval before taking any military action.

“At some point, the president must come to Congress if there is to be active, kinetic military involvement that constitutes war. That’s the Constitution, Sen. Richard Blumenthal said. “And I believe that the president has to face accountability at some point, for the use of military force in combat, in a war. And the question is, when that point is.”

Other Democrats said the U.S. should be trying to de-escalate the conflict rather than inflame it.

“We don’t need to escalate in Iran. That doesn’t make anyone in the Middle East safer, and it certainly doesn’t make the United States any safer right now, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said. “The role of the United States should be to help de-escalate, to push for negotiations, not to try to set more things afire.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.