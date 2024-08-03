‘Mayor of Kingstown’ finale drops a sneak peek, as Jeremy Renner says he’s “probably” back in new MCU movies

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ finale drops a sneak peek, as Jeremy Renner says he’s “probably” back in new MCU movies
Paramount+

Jeremy Renner‘s Mayor of Kingstown has its third season finale on Sunday, and Paramount+ just dropped a sneak peek of the final chapter.

In the snippet, Renner’s fixer Mike McLusky and his longtime criminal friend and sometimes frenemy Bunny, played by Tobi Bamtefa, seek to divvy up influence in the titular city.

“That’s a whole lotta territory. There’s a whole lot of ambition right there,” Bunny says, as the pair look out on the city.

“When you go across the lines, there’s monsters waiting,” Renner’s character warns. “Monsters bigger than you. … You settle for Kingstown.”

Bunny replies, “What about you?”

Mike says, “I get some sort of peace. Twisted as it is.”

As his show winds up, Renner is playfully jabbing that “son of a b****” Robert Downey Jr. for hiding the news he’s rejoined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dr. Doom.

“I had no idea,” Renner told Us Weekly, “and we’re close friends.”

Renner said he started “blowing up” RDJ’s phone on the old Avengers chat string, which also features Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo.

“I’m like, ‘What’s going on? Are you hiding this from us?'”

Renner said he’s “really, really excited about it” and teased whether we may see his Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in Downey’s next entries, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

“I think it’s going to be challenging to get everybody together,” said the actor, who miraculously survived being crushed by a snowplow in 2023.

He added of the new movies, “I’m excited about it. We’ll see. I think we’ll probably be doing it.”

Who is playing Lady Deadpool?! Speculation reaching fever pitch with new ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ teaser
Marvel Studios

A new teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine teases a multiverse full of Deadpool variants, including, as reported, the canine variety in Dogpool, but the new snippet also showcases the character’s female counterpart.

Fan have been speculating since the eye-blink glimpse of Lady Deadpool in the movie’s first trailer about who star and producer Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy cast as the character, whose blond locks are shown swinging as she model-walks into the frame.

Guesses have ranged from Reynolds’ real-life wife, Blake Lively, to their bestie Taylor Swift. “It’s 100% Taylor’s walk,” one Swiftie insisted.

The ad is set to Toni Basil‘s hit “Hey, Mickey,” a tweak of the mouse nose at the fact that the film is Deadpool’s — or, more accurately, Deadpools’, plural — first entry in the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Elsewhere in the short snippet, Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine tweaks Reynolds’ Wade Wilson over his wig — or, as Wade insists, “hair system” — and Reynolds makes a joke about the popularity, and age, of his 55-year-old costar. 

“Disney brought him back! They’re gonna make him do this until he’s 90!” he jokes. 

Deadpool & Wolverine opens July 26. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

After first chapter flameout, Kevin Costner’s second ‘Horizon’ film pulled from release schedule
Warner Bros. Pictures

Kevin Costner gambled tens of millions of dollars of his own money on his Western film franchise Horizon: An American Saga, and so far it’s not paying off — and that’s directly affecting the release of its sequel.

The reportedly $100 million first film opened on June 28 and made just $11 million in its debut weekend.

Costner planned to release as many as four chapters of the franchise in theaters — indeed the trailer for the first one advertised the second chapter would be following close behind on Aug. 16.

But that’s no longer the case, The Hollywood Reporter says.

Warner Bros. Discovery-owned New Line and Costner’s own Territory Pictures have decided to pull the second chapter from its theatrical release date, according to a rep from New Line to the trade. The strategy is to “give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment … over the coming weeks” by shifting it to streaming on video on demand and Max.

In a separate statement, a rep for Costner’s production company says, “The audience response to Horizon, and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in Horizon 2, has been incredibly gratifying,” adding, “We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing Horizon 2.”

Ellen Pompeo will appear on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for season 21
ABC/Mike Rosenthal

Her character, Meredith Grey, may have left Grey Sloan Memorial for a research job in Boston, but neither she nor Ellen Pompeo have strayed too far: ABC Audio has confirmed that Pompeo will return to Grey’s Anatomy for at least seven episodes of the ABC medical drama’s 21st season.

This comes after she appeared in five episodes in season 20, despite her character’s emotional send-off in the season prior.

It was revealed ahead of season 19’s premiere that Pompeo would be limiting her role on the show, appearing in only eight episodes while staying on as executive producer and continuing to provide voice-over narration for the program.

In 2019, Grey‘s became the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history. The Shonda Rhimes-produced program is the longest running prime-time series in ABC history.

