‘Mayor of Kingstown’ renewed for season 4

Eric Ogden/Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown is returning for another season. The Paramount+ drama starring Jeremy Renner has been renewed for season 4.

The third season, which aired earlier this year, was the number one series on the platform, reaching 8.8 million global households. That season saw Renner’s Mike McLusky trying to end the drug war as the Russian mob infiltrated his city.

Renner teased that a renewal was imminent in November, when he posted a photo from the show to his Instagram Story and wrote, “Smile… It’s Friday… and prepping for Season 4!”

Co-created by cast member Hugh Dillon and Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, the series also stars Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa and Michael Beach, among others.

