‘Mayor of Kingstown’ renewed for season 4

Mayor of Kingstown is returning for another season. The Paramount+ drama starring Jeremy Renner has been renewed for season 4.
The third season, which aired earlier this year, was the number one series on the platform, reaching 8.8 million global households. That season saw Renner’s Mike McLusky trying to end the drug war as the Russian mob infiltrated his city.
Renner teased that a renewal was imminent in November, when he posted a photo from the show to his Instagram Story and wrote, “Smile… It’s Friday… and prepping for Season 4!”
Co-created by cast member Hugh Dillon and Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, the series also stars Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa and Michael Beach, among others.
The Bruce Springsteen movie Deliver Me From Nowhere has reportedly found its Little Steven.
Deadline reports that actor Johnny Cannizzaro, who starred in Clint Eastwood’s adaptation of the musical Jersey Boys, has been cast to play Springsteen’s longtime friend and E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt in the film, about the making of The Boss’ 1982 album Nebraska.
Crazy Heart writer/director Scott Cooper is directing the film, which will star The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen. The cast also includes Odessa Young, Paul Walter Hauser and Harrison Sloan Gilbertson.
The project is an adaptation of Warren Zane’s 2023 book, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.
Ryan Reynoldsposted to social media a heads-up that his blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine is coming to HD digital to rent or own on Oct. 1.
It will be released on Blu-ray and HD DVD on Oct. 22.
“Enjoy @thehughjackman’s abs from the comfort and privacy of your home,” Ryan jabbed at his buddy Hugh Jackman, whose shirt is conveniently blown off at the climax of the movie.
The advert for the digital release teases “loads of extras,” including making-of clips and deleted scenes, one of which evidently centers on Wolverine’s reaction to the heretofore unseen oversized bulge sported by Nicepool — one of Ryan’s variants.
“Hey cowboy: My eyes are up here,” he gently admonishes the razor-clawed hero. “I know it’s tempting,” he smiles. “I look at it myself sometimes.”
Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine made more than $1.3 billion worldwide since its release on July 26.
Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.
Did Andrew Garfield make a love connection while appearing on Amelia Dimoldenberg‘s YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date?
The episode was certainly filled with plenty of flirty exchanges, with Amelia joking in the beginning, “Don’t, like, bring out a ring or get down on one knee, I’m not in the mood today.”
The pair went viral back in January 2023 because of their flirty chemistry during a red carpet interview at the Golden Globes, and that chemistry was back during the Oct. 18 episode of Amelia’s show.
Garfield admits that their past encounters have “been vibey,” although Amelia shot back “vibey to the point that you’ve been avoiding me for two years because the vibes were too much.”
During a round of “Snog, Marry or Avoid,” Amelia threw herself into the mix, giving Garfield the choices of fellow Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, as well as herself, which put Garfield on the spot.
“This is really unfair, you’re turning the screws on me. God, that’s hard actually, I don’t want to avoid any of you really,” he said, before picking Amelia to avoid. Responding to her shock he added, “This is called flirting, Amelia. … We’ve had two meet-cutes. … This is actually a first date.”
Amelia later asked Andrew if he thought that if they weren’t linked because of their viral chemistry they’d have met and dated, and he seemed to think they would have.
“I actually believe, maybe, we could’ve,” he says, “without all of this.”
Could fans be seeing more of this chemistry? Well, Garfield seems game.
“I feel like this should just be a practice round,” he says at the end. “I think we should do it again, actually, and better.”