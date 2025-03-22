Mayor to negotiate contract with city manager

Mayor to negotiate contract with city manager

City Council has designated Mayor LC Jones as the point man to negotiate the current contract with City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, who has been with the city a little over a year and draws a base salary of $175,000. They are still in limbo with Eric Payne, a Washington DC attorney they hired about six months ago as the city’s attorney designee, awaiting his acceptance to the Virginia State Bar. They are still waiting.

Related Posts