Mayor to negotiate contract with city manager

City Council has designated Mayor LC Jones as the point man to negotiate the current contract with City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, who has been with the city a little over a year and draws a base salary of $175,000. They are still in limbo with Eric Payne, a Washington DC attorney they hired about six months ago as the city’s attorney designee, awaiting his acceptance to the Virginia State Bar. They are still waiting.
