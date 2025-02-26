Measles death of unvaccinated child in Texas outbreak is 1st fatality in US in a decade

(LUBBOCK, Texas) — An unvaccinated school-aged child in Texas has died of measles, the first associated with an outbreak in the western part of the state that has infected more than 100 people.

Lubbock city spokesperson Lauren Adams confirmed the death to ABC News on Wednesday.

In a press release, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said the child was hospitalized in the northwestern city of Lubbock last week and tested positive for measles.

As of Wednesday, 124 cases of measles have been confirmed associated with the outbreak, according to data from DSHS.

Almost all of the cases are in unvaccinated individuals or individuals whose vaccination status is unknown, and 18 people have been hospitalized so far, DSHS said.

Children and teenagers between ages 5 and 17 make up the majority of cases with 62, followed by 39 cases among children ages 4 and under.

The outbreak began in Gaines County, which has become the epicenter, with 80 cases confirmed among residents, according to DSHS.

The outbreak has since spread to several counties in the region and is “suspected” to have spread into New Mexico, according to New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH). Nine cases have been confirmed in Lea County, which borders Texas. Of the nine cases, four are among children, according to NMDOH.

“This death underscores the real danger of measles — it’s a severe disease that can take lives despite being preventable with vaccination,” said Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and ABC News contributor. “Every new case is a reminder of why vaccination is critical. Tragically, with an outbreak of this scale, a fatal case was not unexpected, especially among those unvaccinated. Given how contagious measles is, we anticipate more cases in the coming weeks.”

During Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Health and & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responded to a question about the outbreak, saying the agency was following the cases in Texas.

Kennedy appeared to downplay the outbreak, noting there have been four outbreaks so far this year compared to 16 last year. However, the number of cases in Texas alone amount to nearly half of the 285 cases confirmed in 2024.

“It’s not unusual; we have measles outbreaks every year,” he said.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known to humans. Just one infected patient can spread measles up to nine out of 10 susceptible close contacts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Health officials have been urging anyone who isn’t vaccinated to receive the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The CDC currently recommends people receive two vaccine doses, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective. Most vaccinated adults don’t need a booster.

Measles was declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000, due to the highly effective vaccination program, according to the CDC. However, vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years.

About 93% of kindergarteners nationwide received select routine childhood vaccines, including the MMR vaccine, for the 2022-23 school year, according to a November 2023 CDC report.

This is about the same as the previous school year, but lower than the 94% seen in the 2020-22021 school year and the 95% seen in the 2019-2020 school year, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latter percentage had been the standard for about 10 years.

(SAN FRANCISCO) — A child in San Francisco was recently confirmed to be the third human case of bird flu in the United States in which it’s unclear how the person got infected.

Cases have been spreading across the country since April 2024 with 67 confirmed as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Most human cases have occurred after coming into contact with infected cattle, infected poultry farms or other culling operations.

The CDC and other public health officials say there is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission and the risk to the general public is low.

Doctors tell ABC News they agree but, with few cases that have an unknown — or unclear — source of infection, there may be evidence of some cases slipping through the cracks.

“There are reassuring factors here, which is the child appears to have had mild disease recovered…and kind of mild symptoms,” Dr. Tony Moody, a professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases specialist at Duke University, told ABC News.

Moody added, “That’s reassuring on the one hand, but it’s also concerning, because we don’t know, does this represent the only case, or is it one of 10,000 cases that just haven’t made their way into the health care system?”

Health officials in San Francisco first reported the bird flu case in the child earlier this month before it was confirmed by the CDC.

The child experienced symptoms of fever and eye irritation, and has since fully recovered, officials said. Investigators said they’re looking into how the child was exposed to the virus.

A CDC spokesperson confirmed this is the second child infected with bird flu in the country, the first case being in late November in California, also with unknown exposure.

The agency noted this is the third time that an exposure source has not been identified for a bird flu case with most other cases directly linked to exposure by infected livestock.

Moody said it’s hard what to make of the case because, while the CDC has bumped up surveillance, there are still gaps.

“It’s not universal surveillance. We’re not able to capture all of the cases that we might like to catch,” Moody said. “And so, it’s kind of hard to know what to do with isolated data points like this, when you get a report of, yes, this is a confirmed case. But it’s also like, what is the actual denominator here? How many cases are there really out there? And it’s kind of hard to tell.”

“So, I’m not sure that the identification of this case tells us a whole lot, other than, yep, it’s circulating,” Moody added.

Dr. Meghan Davis, an associate professor of environmental health and engineering at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told ABC News that because many of the cases have been mild, people with similarly mild symptoms may not be getting tested for bird flu.

For example, someone with pink eye, also known as conjunctivitis, may not associate it with bird flu, even with recent exposure to cattle.

“I’m certain that we’re missing some cases, because not everybody is going to even go to a health care provider if they’re sick and get swabbed,” she said. “There may be people who have more mild symptoms, and it doesn’t graduate to the level of ‘I need to go to urgent care’ or ‘I need to go to the hospital.'”

Both Moody and Davis said more surveillance needs to be conducted to catch cases that fly under the radar. Davis points out that the CDC is already doing this, announcing Thursday it is calling for a shortened timeline for subtyping all tests that are positive with influenza A to identify non-seasonal influenza.

The CDC said it is reminding clinicians and laboratories to test for influenza in patients with suspected cases and to expedite subtyping to determine if they have bird flu rather than seasonal flu.

“The reason this is important is that what you do for someone who has seasonal flu may be a little bit different than what you do when you’re dealing with a virus that’s novel and you don’t know entirely what to expect clinically, and you don’t know entirely what to expect in terms of its potential to continue to spread,” Davis said.

Moody added that it’s reassuring the recent pediatric case in California did not occur within a cluster of cases, such as an entire family becoming infected.

He explained it would be much more jarring to have a cluster of cases with unconfirmed infection compared to an isolated case.

“When we see a report of a cluster of cases, that’s when my blood pressure is going to go up,” Moody said. “Given everything else we know, I think let’s keep our worry proportional for now.”

(NEW YORK) — A second type of bird flu has been found in dairy cows for the first time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.

Until recently, all dairy herd detections in the U.S. had involved a form of bird flu, or avian influenza, known as B3.13.

This strain of bird flu, known as D1.1, has only ever previously been detected in wild birds and poultry, indicating that it has only recently spread to cows.

The detection, found in dairy cattle in Nevada, was a result of the USDA’s national milk testing program that launched in early December, according to the agency’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

“USDA APHIS continues to work with the Nevada Department of Agriculture by conducting additional on-farm investigation, testing, and gathering additional epidemiological information to better understand this detection and limit further disease spread,” the agency said in a statement on its website.

There have been a total of 957 confirmed cattle infections in 16 states, with 36 new infections in the last 30 days in California and Nevada, the latest USDA data showed.

D1.1 has also been shown to be potentially dangerous to humans. Of the 67 human cases of bird flu detected in the U.S. beginning in April 2024, one of the only patients infected with D1.1 was in Louisiana.

The Louisiana patient died earlier this year, although health officials said the patient was over age 65 and had underlying health conditions.

Additionally, a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia, Canada, was admitted to the intensive care unit with the same strain in November.

The Louisiana patient was exposed to a backyard flock, and the Canadian teenager had an unknown exposure.

The CDC said in a statement on Thursday that it is continuing to “monitor this situation closely” for any signs that risk to human health has changed.

“Risk remains low despite what appears to be the introduction of a different genotype of avian influenza A (H5N1) virus into dairy cows based on the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Stakeholder Registry email,”
the statement said. “CDC continues to monitor this situation closely for signs that would indicate the risk to human health has changed.”

The CDC noted that the risk to the general public remains low, and that there is no evidence of human-to-human spread.

The USDA issued a federal order late last year, asserting that raw milk samples nationwide be collected and shared with the agency in order to test for bird flu.

The order marked the start of the agency’s National Milk Testing Strategy, a program intended to boost surveillance of the nation’s milk supply and dairy herds and increase understanding of how bird flu is spreading.The USDA said the D1.1 detection in dairy cows “does not change USDA’s [bird flu] eradication strategy and is a testament to the strength of our National Milk Testing Strategy.”

APHIS said it plans to publish a technical brief on the findings on its website and post the sequence data on an open-access databank in the coming week.

(DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO) — The World Health Organization has reported that there is a deadly “unknown disease” spreading in one region within the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Local health officials in Congo are partnering with the World Health Organization to investigate.

The phrase “unknown disease” primarily means that the disease has not yet been identified.

In previous cases, the cases are linked to a known disease, but a lack of available testing leads to lack of certainty.

For example, there was a separate report of an “unknown disease” in December of last year in Congo that was later attributed to illnesses from malaria and respiratory illnesses.

The latest numbers from the WHO’s Africa Region show that there are 431 cases linked to the outbreak and 53 deaths since January.

Early investigations traced the outbreak’s origin to three kids, all under 5 years old, who developed symptoms after eating a bat carcass.

Symptoms included fever, headache, diarrhea and fatigue – which later progressed to signs associated with hemorrhagic fevers and death.

Ebola and Marburg have already been ruled out, officials say. Nearly half of deaths occurred within 48 hours after symptoms start.

“The remote location and weak healthcare infrastructure increase the risk of further spread,” the WHO notes in its report.

