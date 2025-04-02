Meet 5 of the alleged gang members the Trump administration sent to an El Salvadoran mega-prison

Meet 5 of the alleged gang members the Trump administration sent to an El Salvadoran mega-prison
Maiker Escalona was a barber in Venezuela. (Raida)

(NEW YORK) — Over the last month, the Trump administration has sent over 200 alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador to be detained in a notorious mega-prison with a track record of human rights abuses.

An official with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has acknowledged that “many” of the men lack criminal records in the United States — but said that “the lack of specific information about each individual actually highlights the risk they pose” and “demonstrates that they are terrorists with regard to whom we lack a complete profile.”

The families of some of the men — who learned about their whereabouts by seeing them in promotional videos shared by the El Salvadoran and United States governments — have denied any gang affiliation in court filings and shared their stories with ABC News. They said that they fear for the safety of their loved ones and do not know if they will ever return.

Maiker Espinoza Escalona – Deported to El Salvador under Title 8 on March 30

Escalona was detained by U.S. authorities last year when he tried to enter the United States to seek asylum with his partner Yorely Bernal Inciarte and their one-year old baby.

The family was immediately separated, with Escalona sent to a detention center in El Paso, Texas.

On Sunday, Escalona was deported to El Salvador under Title 8, with authorities alleging he was a member of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua — an accusation his family denies.

“They are liars,” said Raida, Inciarte’s mother, of the Trump administration. “I cannot believe that half of Venezuela is Tren de Aragua. That can’t be.”

According to Escalona’s sister, he entered the United States to pursue a career as a barber and does not have a criminal record in Venezuela. She suspects he and his wife were detained based on their tattoos.

“He finished high school, he took courses in barbering and set up his barbershop in Venezuela. But things got a bit tough in Venezuela, so he emigrated to have a better life,” she said.

Jose Franco Caraballo Tiapa – Deported to El Salvador on March 15

Tiapa, a 26-year-old Venezuelan migrant who was seeking asylum in the U.S., was detained by immigration officials during a routine ICE check-in last month.

His wife Ivannoa Sanchez told ABC News she believes her husband is one of the hundreds of Venezuelan men who earlier this month was sent by plane to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act.

According to Sanchez, the couple crossed the U.S. border in November 2023 and surrendered to authorities. After claiming asylum and being detained for a few days, ICE released them and ordered them to check in routinely with the federal agency.

Sanchez said the couple had gone to several of their scheduled check-ins without experiencing any issues. But on Feb. 3, Tiapa was not allowed to return home with his wife despite being scheduled to have his first court appearance in his asylum case in March.

Sanchez provided ABC News with documents that confirmed Tiapa’s scheduled appointment with an immigration judge on March 19. She also provided ABC News with documents that show Tiapa does not have a criminal record in Venezuela.

“He went to his routine ICE appointment and he didn’t come out,” Sanchez told ABC News.

Sanchez said that after being detained in Dallas, her husband was transferred to a detention center in Laredo, Texas, where she was able to speak with him regularly. In mid-March, she said her husband told her that he believed he was going to be transferred and possibly deported, and she now believes he is detained in El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison.

“He has never done anything, not even a fine, absolutely nothing,” Sanchez said of her husband. “We chose this country because it offers more security, more freedom, more peace of mind. But we didn’t know it would turn into chaos.”

Francisco Garcia Casique – Deported to El Salvador on March 15

Garcia Casique was detained by immigration authorities last month after going to an ICE office for a routine appointment, his brother told ABC News.

Garcia Casique originally entered the United States in December 2023 and surrendered to authorities, according to his brother Sebastian. After appearing before an immigration judge, Garcia Casique was released with an ankle monitor. A review of federal court records found no criminal court cases associated with Garcia Casique.

According to his brother, Garcia Casique was a professional barber who aspired to start a career in the United States.

“[He] was hoping for a better future to help us, help all the family members, and look at the situation now,” his brother said.

Earlier this month, Garcia Casique called his family from the detention center in Texas where he was being held to let them know that he believed he was being deported to Venezuela. A few days later, his family recognized his brother in a photo posted on social media by the White House.

“It’s a nightmare,” his brother told ABC News.

Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia – Deported to El Salvador on March 15 due to ‘administrative error’

Abrego Garcia — a Salvadoran national who has two U.S. family members and protected legal status — was sent to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison due to an “administrative error,” according to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official.

Abrego Garcia entered the United States in 2011 when he was 16 to escape gang violence in El Salvador, according to his lawyers. He received a form of protected legal status in 2019, married a U.S. citizen, and has a 5-year-old child.

Earlier this month, he was detained by ICE officials who informed him that his immigration status had changed, sending him to a detention center in Texas before being removing him to El Salvador on Mar. 15.

While the Trump administration has argued that Abrego Garcia is a MS-13 member who is a “danger to the community,” his attorneys said that he “is not a member of” and “has no affiliation with Tren de Aragua, MS-13, or any other criminal or street gang,” and that the U.S. government “has never produced an iota of evidence to support this unfounded accusation.”

Jerce Reyes Barrios – Deported to El Salvador on March 15

Reyes Barrios was a professional soccer player in Venezuela who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border legally in 2024 after being detained and tortured by the Maduro regime, according to his attorney Linette Tobin.

He was immediately detained after authorities accused him of being a member of TdA based on what they said was a gang-affiliated tattoo, and they claimed a photo showed him throwing up gang signs. However, the tattoo in question was an homage to the Real Madrid soccer team logo adorned with a rosary and the word “Dios” meaning God, according to the artist who did the piece.

Barrios did not have a criminal record in Venezuela, according to government records reviewed by ABC News, and he worked as a professional soccer player and children’s soccer coach.

“He collaborates with the schools to teach children his techniques. A lot of children admire him because he’s a goalie,” his family member Ayari del Carmen Pedroza Guerrero said in an interview with ABC News.

Border czar Tom Homan defended Barrios’ removal when pressed about the lack of evidence regarding his alleged gang affiliation by ABC’s Jonathan Karl.

“We got to count on the men and women who do this every day for a living, who designated these people as a members of TdA, through, like I said, various law enforcement methods,” Homan said. “This will be litigated.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

At least 18 dead, dozens injured as severe storms hit multiple states
At least 18 dead, dozens injured as severe storms hit multiple states
In this photo released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, damaged buildings are shown in Rolla, Missouri, on March 14, 2025. Via Troop 1/Missouri State Highway Patrol

(NEW YORK) — At least 18 people are dead after severe weather hit parts of Missouri, Texas and Arkansas overnight, officials said.

Eleven storm-related fatalities were reported in the Missouri counties of Ozark, Butler, Wayne and Jefferson, the state highway patrol said. Three people were confirmed dead in Independence County, Arkansas, the state’s emergency management division said.

Four were reported dead in Texas, officials said Saturday.

At least 29 people were injured in eight Arkansas counties, state emergency officials said.

Additionally, 238,792 customers are without power across five states — Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Texas and Arkansas, according to Poweroutage.us.

Millions of Americans across the country are on alert for severe weather with tornado watches in effect for eight states: Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

A new particularly dangerous situation tornado watch was issued Saturday across much of Mississippi, as well as portions of eastern Louisiana until 6 p.m. CT this evening. This includes cities such as Jackson, Tupelo, Meridian, Mississippi; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“A tornado outbreak appears imminent with the potential for multiple, intense to violent long-track tornadoes from mid-day through this evening,” according to the National Weather Service.

Another tornado watch remains in effect for portions southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana until 1 p.m. CT this afternoon. A line of severe storms is sweeping east across the region bringing the threat of strong tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail.

Any stronger, slow-moving storms bringing torrential rain could also trigger areas of dangerous flash flooding in the coming hours.

Emergency management was working through the damage Saturday morning, but Robert Myers with the Butler County Emergency Management Agency said daylight would give them a better idea of the amount of destruction.

The Black River Coliseum has been opened as shelter and Myers said that there are people with injuries in nearby hospitals but did not have an exact number.

There were 23 reported tornadoes overnight across four states – Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois and Mississippi as the severe weather outbreak continues into Saturday. Winds gusted up more than 80 mph causing damage in the Midwest from Missouri to Wisconsin.

The Storm Prediction Center said that numerous significant tornadoes, some of which could be long-track and potentially violent, are expected and cities in the high risk areas include Hattiesburg, Jackson, Tuscaloosa and Birmingham.

The most dangerous tornado threat should begin Saturday during the late morning to early afternoon hours in Louisiana and Mississippi before spreading into Alabama late afternoon into the evening, followed by the western Florida panhandle and into western Georgia through late Saturday night.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency effective noon Saturday in preparation for severe weather moving into the state this evening and into the morning.

The severe storms are expected to be weaker on Sunday as the storms reach the East Coast from Florida to the Mid-Atlantic.

Damaging winds, large hail and brief tornadoes on Sunday afternoon will be possible for the Southeast, while heavy rain and damaging wind threat will reach the Northeast Sunday evening into the overnight.

The severe weather outbreak is all part of a major cross-country storm system that is also prompting fire danger and red flag warnings across the Plains.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New Jersey restaurant impacted by misleading video claiming ICE raid, owner says
New Jersey restaurant impacted by misleading video claiming ICE raid, owner says
ABC News

(PASSAIC, N.J.) — Amid President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdowns across the United States, immigrant-rich communities have felt the impact of the administration’s policies.

In Passaic, New Jersey, hundreds of immigrant families and community members marched in protest of recent ICE raids and arrests, calling for statewide protection of immigrant rights last weekend.

About 10 miles away in West New York, New Jersey, Elio Barrera, owner of the Salvadorian restaurant La Pupusa Loca, said he is dealing with the fallout from a viral video that falsely claimed an ICE raid happened at a restaurant with their name. Barerra said that it “never happened.”

Barrera said the video garnered roughly 1.4 million views. While the video was removed from the social media platform, he said, “the damage was already done,” causing nearly an 80% drop in customer traffic to his own restaurant, instilling fear in the local immigrant community.

Barrera shared the deep sentimental value the restaurant holds, having taken his first steps there and witnessing generations of families gathering to share meals. His grandparents, who migrated from El Salvador, started the business in 1989, passing down their love for cooking and traditional recipes.

He expressed heartbreak over the impact of misinformation, emphasizing how the video has instilled unnecessary fear in patrons who once felt at home. The restaurant, usually vibrant and full on weekends, has seen a drastic decline in visitors, leading to cutbacks in staff hours and operations.

Barrera told ABC News, “I hope that people are more aware of social media, of what they see on the internet. I want people to not believe everything they see because in this case, I feel like we were all victims of a video like this. It definitely had an impact on everybody. It brought a lot of fear. It was very threatening to see how this video depicted a situation that never existed.”

Despite the challenges, Barrera remains determined to rebuild trust and encourage customers to return, assuring them a raid never happened at their location. He urges people to be more discerning about what they believe online.

He remains steadfast in his commitment to carrying on his grandparents’ legacy, ensuring the restaurant continues to serve as a welcoming space for the community.

“The U.S. […] is made up of migrants, and we all are hard workers,” said Barrera about the immigrant community. “We make so much of this country, and we’re all human. We all have rights.”

ABC News’ Abigail Bowen contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

NYC congestion pricing generates nearly M in 1st month as Trump admin moves to kill plan
NYC congestion pricing generates nearly $50M in 1st month as Trump admin moves to kill plan
Deb Cohn-Orbach/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New York City’s congestion pricing toll generated nearly $50 million in revenue in its first month, officials said Monday, as the Trump administration moves to kill the first-in-the-nation program.

From Jan. 5, the first day of the program, to Jan. 31, tolls from the congestion pricing program generated $48.66 million, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which manages the city’s subways as well as bridges and commuter rails.

The net revenue for that period was $37.5 million when taking into account expenses to run the program, the MTA said.

The program is on track to generate $500 million in net revenue by the end of this year, as initially projected, the MTA said.

“With an initial performance in line with projections, we can confidently move forward with projects that rely on funds from the Congestion Relief Zone,” MTA Chief Financial Officer Kevin Willens said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing similar results in the coming months.”

The update comes after the U.S. Department of Transportation last week said it pulled federal approval of the plan following a review requested by President Donald Trump.

The review found that the “scope of this pilot project as approved exceeds the authority authorized by Congress” under the Federal Highway Administration’s Value Pricing Pilot Program, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a letter to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday.

Trump celebrated the DOT’s move, saying on his social media platform Truth Social, “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”

The MTA said it immediately challenged the Trump administration’s reversal in federal court. The MTA is seeking a declaratory judgment from the court that the DOT’s move is “not proper” and is not turning off the tolls under the program until there’s a court order, Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said Wednesday.

Duffy, who called the plan “unfair,” told CBS News on Wednesday that he’d be open to some form of congestion pricing while questioning the price of the NYC toll.

The congestion pricing plan charges passenger vehicles $9 to access Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours as part of an effort to ease congestion and raise funds for the city’s public transit system. During peak hours, small trucks and charter buses are charged $14.40 and large trucks and tour buses pay $21.60.

According to the MTA’s findings, 68% of the $48.66 million in revenue generated in January came from passenger vehicles, 22% from taxis and for-hire vehicles, 9% from trucks and 1% from buses and motorcycles.

New York officials have touted the success of the program in easing traffic, with Hochul saying last week that congestion has “dropped dramatically” since the program went into effect last month.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.