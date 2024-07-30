Meet Lauren Scruggs: The first Black American woman to win an individual Olympics fencing medal
(PARIS) — Star fencer Lauren Scruggs knew that she would be making history heading into her gold medal matchup against fellow American Lee Kiefer in the women’s individual foil final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
But the gravity of the moment still would leave her in a state of “disbelief.”
“I thought I was dreaming,” Scruggs told ABC News, recounting the hour leading up to the final. “I never expected to make it that far.”
Though Scruggs came up short of the gold on July 28, losing to Kiefer 15-6 at the revered Grand Palais, Scruggs made history as the first Black American woman to win an individual medal in fencing.
It also marked the first time American women won both gold and silver Olympic medals at individual foil fencing.
At 21, Scruggs is a rising senior at Harvard with an already well-accomplished resume in fencing at the collegiate level, including First Team All-American, according to her Olympic bio.
As a New York City native, she is also a mentor with the Peter Westbrook Foundation, which teaches fencing to underserved communities.
The founder, Peter Westbrook, has quite the history himself. Considered a “legend” among American Olympic fencers, he won a bronze medal in fencing at the 1984 Summer Olympics and competed in four other Games.
Due to a medical illness, however, Westbrook was not able to travel to Paris to see Scruggs win her silver Olympic medal, but she credits him with having a profound impact on her career.
“I think he’s a big reason why I am where I am today,” Scruggs said.
Scruggs hopes her achievements can help spotlight Black participation in the sport.
“I think my success in fencing has helped break stereotypes about what Black people can do and who can be a fencer,” she said.
(LONDON) — Meandering within the manicured lawns and historic courts of Wimbledon are Rufus and Flo, a couple who are incredibly popular with players and fans alike, yet simultaneously unassuming and vital workers whose sole function is to keep the public safe and the tennis uninterrupted.
With a combined 20 years of experience working at Wimbledon, they know exactly what they are doing when they start work each day of the two-week tournament in southwest London: Rufus watches the skies while Flo keeps an eye on the grounds.
The biggest difference about Rufus and Flo, compared to most of the other employees at Wimbledon, is that Rufus is a 16-year-old hawk and Flo is a 4-year-old Labrador Retriever.
Rufus, famous in his own right with over 5,000 followers on Instagram and has also been called “the world’s most notable bird” and “one of Britain’s best-known birds” in the media, has a singular responsibility — keep Wimbledon clear of pigeons at all costs.
“Rufus is ‘Chief Pigeon Deterrent’ here at Wimbledon,” Donna Davis told ABC News while standing on Centre Court on the middle Sunday of the 2024 Championships. “Often the pigeons can go up in the rafters and then sneak around and build little nests. They generally have a really comfortable time up there and then come down when the grass seed has been laid to munch on the seed. It’s like caviar to them. Rufus is here to stop all of that.”
Davis shares a unique bond with Rufus that is built on trust as well as her keen understanding of avian behavior and Rufus’ training relies heavily on food motivation.
“We build up that loyalty and trust, ensuring I always have food for him,” says Davis. “He even does what I call his ‘Wimbledon wiggle’ — which is when he shakes his tail before he flies off.”
Though essentially a wild bird, Rufus is trained to return to Davis, seeing her as his most reliable food source. Davis also makes sure to maintain Rufus at the right weight, something that is crucial to their relationship and ensures that he finds returning to Davis more appealing than expending energy hunting for his own meals.
Davis has worked at Wimbledon now with Rufus and his predecessor, Hamish, for 24 years this year but her career at the All England Club all began because she saw a solution to a massive problem that she noticed while watching the 1999 Wimbledon men’s semifinal between Pete Sampras and Tim Henman.
“During that match, the pigeons kept coming down to Centre Court in between points to munch on the seed that had been laid and Sampras kept having to bat them off the baseline with his racquet,” Davis told ABC News. “And of course at that critical point, if you’re getting distracted, that’s the last thing you need, and it can cost you the game or the match. So I was watching and I was thinking, ‘I’m going to give them a call.’ I did exactly that and they said, ‘come down, show us what you can do’ and here we are, 24 years later.”
Meanwhile, Flo, the 4-year-old Labrador Retriever, has a complimentary — but no less important — role to Rufus as she patrols the grounds to keep the perimeter of the 42-acre complex secure and the more than half-a-million people who come to Wimbledon each year safe.
Training a dog like Flo for her specific role is an intensive process, her owner and handler Mark Millsand told ABC News.
Her handler explains that it typically takes about ten weeks of intensive, but relatively quick, training to get dogs like Flo up to speed with the kind of work they are doing, the process designed to ensure that the dogs are sufficiently prepared for their roles — much like passing a driving test but gaining proficiency through experience.
Flo’s working day at Wimbledon is long and demanding. Spanning around 12 intense working hours. Millsand ensures she gets regular breaks to prevent overheating and he says that keeping her alert and ready to respond at a moment’s notice is crucial, especially if a sudden search operation is required.
However, Flo does have plenty of opportunities to interact with the public on their walks and she has quickly become a favorite among visitors.
“We have a lot of returning visitors here every year,” said Millsand. ”They seem to remember the dogs. They get a glazed recollection of our faces and then they think, Oh, I remember Flo.”
Flo might be a working dog with an intense focus on her daily duties but she can’t pull a fast one on Millsand, who is more than just her handler because Flo is a family dog, a pet first and foremost.
“She is absolutely not this well behaved all of the time,” Millsand joked. “Unfortunately, she is very fond of strawberries, which means this is the wrong environment for her to be in with Wimbledon’s strawberries and cream. If she sees people eating strawberries, she can get very friendly.”
Not to be outdone by Rufus, even though Flo doesn’t have an Instagram account, she has had plenty of brushes with fame herself and got to meet Her Majesty Queen Camilla at The Championships last year.
Each of them also, notably, have side hustles. Flo will patrol football matches and sets of television shows while Rufus can be seen high above the skies in central London keeping Westminster Abbey free from pesky pigeons.
Historically, animals have been present at Wimbledon, acting as vital employees since before the tournament was founded in 1877. In the early years of the tournament, ponies and horses were used to level the surface of the grass to a pristine standard by pulling a large roller, even wearing leather boots so as not to trample the freshly smooth surface or damage the grass.
But not all creatures have been so warmly welcomed at Wimbledon over the years, like back in 1982 when a swarm of bees in disrupted the second set of the third round match between Americans Pam Shriver and Kathy Rinaldi, engulfing both of them. Rinaldi was stung on the arm and Shriver, quite considerately, removed the sting.
Over the years, Wimbledon has also had interruptions by squirrels — in 1949 during the match between Hans van Swol of the Netherlands and Frenchman Bobby Abdesselam — sparrows, during the 1989 men’s semifinal between Stefan Edberg and John McEnroe, and — in the days before Rufus and Hamish — a mouse even interrupted play during the 1998 first round matchup between Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Mark Philippoussis.
For now, Rufus and Flo work in tandem, steadfast guardians of this tournament, making sure the competition can unfold as seamlessly as possible.
Their teamwork, however, involves a great irony. Rufus and Flo do not get along. At all.
“Rufus and the search dogs are not friends,” laughed Millsand. “I think it’s a healthy awareness of each other, but Flo wouldn’t stand a chance against Rufus even though she thinks she does, but she wouldn’t. I’d love to go over and talk to Donna Davis and have a chat with her about Rufus but we just can’t get close enough.”
(NEW YORK) — Team USA middle-distance runner Nikki Hiltz discusses their journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics and their LGBTQ+ advocacy after coming out as transgender and nonbinary.
Hiltz came out as a nonbinary, transgender person right before the Olympic trials in 2021. They wanted to walk away from the sport in 2021 after expecting a weight to be lifted. But it was the opposite. Hiltz mentioned that they didn’t set out to be an advocate for LGBTQ rights, but were forced into the spotlight after coming out as trans-nonbinary.
Having qualified for the Olympics on Sunday, Hiltz is now fully focused on the next goal.
ABC News sat down with Hiltz on qualifying for the Olympics and the recent media attention they received.
ABC NEWS: Mid-distance runner Nikki Hiltz is headed to the Olympic Games this summer in Paris, all while fighting an endurance race on another front. A forthcoming documentary about Nikki explains why.
ABC NEWS: Thanks so much for joining us, Nikki. You said after that race, you thought you were saying goodbye to your Olympic dreams. Then on Sunday you qualified for the Olympics in the 1500 meters, taking the lead in the last 60 meters at the finish line. You earned the second fastest time by an American runner ever. Walk us through that feeling. Walk us through this journey of yours.
NIKKI HILTZ: Yeah. I mean, you said it perfectly. It’s, it’s definitely been a journey. At the end of the last Olympic trials in 2021, I, like you said, I wanted to walk away from the sport completely. And, you know, I just, I just changed a lot of things in my life and showed some patience. And then, yeah, the hard work all paid off, and. yeah, that feeling was just joy when I crossed the finish line.
ABC NEWS: I bet you’ve said that you didn’t really set out to be an advocate for LGBTQ rights, but were forced into the spotlight after coming out as trans nonbinary. Why is that visibility so important to you?
HILTZ: Yeah. I mean, I just feel so grateful for all the queer and trans people who have come before me. And so now it’s kind of like, I want to be that for the next generation. And yeah, it’s it’s hard to be something that you can’t see. And so I just think representation and visibility is what helped me so much growing up. So, yeah, I just want to do that for even just one kid who watches the Olympics, maybe sees themselves in me, like it’ll be all worth it.
ABC NEWS: Representation certainly does matter. Now, if you can imagine a perfect future in which your sport and professional sports broadly embraces athletes of all gender identities, what changes would that require?
HILTZ: Yeah. I mean, it’s just an ongoing conversation. For me, just a lot more inclusive language has been really helpful. You know, announcers, broadcasters using my correct pronouns, referring to, you know, people in my event as, “Here are the athletes competing in the women’s 1500” instead of, “Here are the women 1500 runners.”
Just little changes like that I think we can all do, to yeah, just make spaces and sports just a safer place for all and allowing everyone to show up as themselves. Because when we can show up as ourselves, that’s when, you know, our dreams can come true.
ABC NEWS: Absolutely. So what would you say to those who say it’s unfair for trans women to compete in women’s sports, and vice versa What would be your message to those folks?
HILTZ: I would encourage people to educate themselves. You know, the guidelines that are in place now, a trans woman can’t compete until they’ve taken, I think it’s a year or more of HRT, which is hormone replacement therapy. And, you know, it’s, I think it’s a fair guideline. And, yeah, I think there’s a lot of ignorance right now. As someone who has competed in women’s sports my entire career, there’s a lot of issues in it, but trans woman is not one of them, and I don’t think that we need protecting from them.
ABC NEWS: You’ve worked so hard to get to the Olympics in Paris. It is coming up. How are you feeling ahead of these games and what are you most excited about?
HILTZ: Yeah, just focus on the next goal. And I think I’m really excited for the opening ceremonies. You know, I tried on all the Ralph Lauren stuff a couple of days ago, and, yeah, that just really got me excited to just be in Paris and and meet other members of Team USA across all the different many sports.
ABC NEWS: Such a wonderful experience. We are so excited to see you compete. We hope to have you back on soon. Thank you so much for sharing your story with us and really best of luck to you in Paris.
HILTZ: Thank you so much. Thank you for having me.
(LONDON) — Hattie Park, the sustainability manager at the All England Club where the Championships at Wimbledon are held every year, walks around the bucolic 42-acre tennis grounds with a sense of pride combined with a sense of purpose.
Sustainability might be something that takes a back seat to the 700 tennis matches played by the best in the world as millions of people watch around the globe, but to Park, that is almost exactly the point.
“Wimbledon is essentially played in an English garden,” Park told ABC News during a visit this spring. “If we want to continue playing tennis and enjoying outdoor sport, whether it’s at the elite level that you have at Wimbledon or at the grassroots level, we’ve simply got to ensure that we have a resilient environment to carry out that sport.”
Park’s job is a big one. She wants to find a balance between the environment, natural resources and human needs — constantly pushing for fundamental and foundational change without disrupting the aura and tradition that Wimbledon brings to the table.
A study conducted by Cardiff University in the United Kingdom in 2017 found that the average person who attends a sporting event generates a footprint seven times greater than someone going about their normal, everyday activity. That’s primarily due to increased travel both to and from the event, but also food and drink consumption and the energy and resources required to produce them — all problems Park is well acquainted with.
“People can often be incredibly resistant to altering their patterns so the biggest challenge, for me, is just the time things can take to activate change,” said Park. “During The Championships, you can usually make a quick tweak here and there quickly to help meet our sustainability goals but something like decarbonizing our entire site, that’s just going to take time because there’s an awful lot of planning that needs to go into it. It’s easy for me to say ‘this is what we need to do’ but the reality of doing it involves an awful lot of programming and investment plans before implementation.”
One of the areas that Wimbledon has put a lot of immediate focus on is through their food-and-drink program across The Championships and throughout the year-round operation of the site.
“Last year we were pleased to be able to highlight dishes with a low carbon weighting across a wide variety of menus available to the public, members and competitors,” Wimbledon officials told ABC News. “The low carbon options on our menus are indicated with an ‘A’ – very low carbon – or a ‘B’ – low carbon — and are calculated based on how much carbon is produced per 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of meals.”
“To encourage the circular culture of reuse, this year will see the continuation of a £1 deposit applied to the purchase of a first drink,” Wimbledon officials said. “Guests are given the option to redeem this deposit or place their cup in a charity return point — in doing so donating the entire deposit to The Wimbledon Foundation.”
This scheme, which was instituted several years ago, has already become a resounding success. The reusable cup deposit initiative raised £139,102 ($178,000) in 2023 with loftier goals ahead for Park and Wimbledon’s sustainability mission.
“What I try to demonstrate in a holistic way is that there is something that every single one of us can do to be part of the solution to help the environment. Ultimately, we want to build a community of environment-positive champions and get everyone involved,” said Park.
While schemes like this are effective short-term solutions, Wimbledon has loftier goals down the line for later this decade and beyond by focusing on what they have identified as the “four pillars” of their sustainability program — operational emissions, resource efficiency, biodiversity gain and inspiring wider actions.
By 2030, Wimbledon plans to reduce their emissions to “net zero,” becoming completely resource efficient by generating as little waste as possible while increasing the proportion of recycled content as well as the amount of materials reused and, finally, pushing for a net gain in biodiversity by protecting habitats and ecology across their landholdings while also increasing the abundance and diversity of plant and animal species.
“While we aim to exemplify best practice through our day to day actions and decisions, we believe it is equally important to work together with partners and stakeholders to use our collective platforms so that we can amplify the benefits of a sustainable approach, using our influence to reach beyond our boundaries through partnership, leadership, and collaboration with other major events and bodies in the sports industry and beyond,” Wimbledon officials said.
For Park, this doesn’t just mean setting an example at The Championships for the two weeks they are staged, but a complete and holistic year-round, long-term commitment.
“We are absolutely not just showing up and doing it for The Championships,” said Park. “We have an aim to have a positive impact on the environment and, arguably, using our influence to inspire wider action is the biggest thing that we can do as a huge global sporting event because we just reach so many people.”
From a broader perspective, sporting events have good reason to become more sustainable as governments, particularly in the West, are increasingly passing environmentally-friendly legislation related to sustainability meaning that, at least in some parts of the world, non-compliance may no longer be an option.
“[Sporting events] can potentially reduce costs and better attract funds and sponsors, leading to bigger revenue streams and better economic outcomes,” according to INSEAD. “Displaying commitment towards positive environmental and social change could ensure long-term viability and resilience in a highly competitive field. To this end, high-profile international sporting events are the perfect platform [and] companies can use these global showcases with millions of viewers to drive positive change.”
The task ahead of Park may seem daunting but, for her, it is just about starting somewhere — anywhere — and making sure she affects long-lasting and positive change, the first flutter of wings in a sustainability butterfly effect.
“You’ve got to break it down into manageable chunks,” Park said. “What we have to do is take action behind the scenes for the things that people can’t see in terms of how we operate our estate but also make it visible when you come to Wimbledon so that we can involve the guests in this environment-positive journey. We’ve got to mitigate our impacts, but we also need to adapt and be ready for whatever is thrown at us.”