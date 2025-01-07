Meet the 25 women competing for Grant Ellis’ heart on ‘The Bachelor’

Matt Sayles/Disney

The women who will compete for Grant Ellis‘ heart on season 29 of The Bachelor have been revealed.

ABC announced the 25 contestants hoping to receive a rose from Ellis, a 31-year-old day trader and self-proclaimed mama’s boy from Houston, Texas, on Monday.

Among the women are a boxing trainer, a luxury travel host, a venture capitalist and a wedding planner.

Ellis, a former pro basketball player, was named the newest Bachelor lead following his elimination on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette.

“I’m looking for love. I want a wife. I’m searching for that happiness,” Ellis said in a promo released in December. “To get what you want out of life, you have to take a chance. Love is a choice. Love is hard. But ultimately, the hardest things have the biggest reward.”

Scroll down to meet the 25 women Ellis will meet on his journey to find love:

Alexe, 27, a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada
Alli Jo, 30, a boxing trainer from Manalapan, New Jersey
Allyshia, 29, an interior designer from Tampa, Florida
Bailey, 27, a social media manager from Atlanta, Georgia
Beverly, 30, an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, New York
Carolina, 28, a public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
Chloie, 27, a model from New York, New York
Christina, 26, a marketing director from Fargo, North Dakota
Dina, 31, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois
Ella, 25, a luxury travel host from Los Angeles, California
J’Nae, 28, an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colorado
Juliana, 28, a client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts
Kelsey, 26, an interior designer from Brooklyn, New York
Kyleigh, 26, a retail manager from Wilmington, North Carolina
Litia, 31, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah
Natalie, 25, a Ph.D. student from Louisville, Kentucky
Neicey, 32, a pediatrician from Blythewood, South Carolina
Parisa, 29, a pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Michigan
Radhika, 28, an attorney from New York, New York
Rebekah, 31, an ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas
Rose, 27, a registered nurse from Chicago, Illinois
Sarafiena, 29, an associate media director from New York, New York
Savannah, 27, a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Virginia
Vicky, 28, a nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nevada
Zoe, 27, a tech engineer and model from New York, New York

Ellis’ season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 27, on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Regina Hall to produce unscripted programming with MGM Alternative, including ‘Girls Trip’-inspired game show
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Regina Hall is taking her production skills to the next level. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ﻿the actress teamed with MGM Alternative of Amazon MGM Studios to develop and produce true crime shows, docuseries and game shows, starting with a Girls Trip-inspired competition called Squad Games.

Squad Games, the outlet explains, will feature “celebrities and their real-life BFFs on an exotic getaway where they compete in wild challenges.”

“I’m so excited for this new partnership with MGM. I’m positive that the relationship between Rh Negative and their team will be an incredibly supportive and productive one and I’m thrilled about what we have in the works,” Regina says in a statement.

“Ever since we saw Regina Hall co-hosting the Academy Awards two years ago, we knew she had something special that would resonate with reality fans,” adds Barry Poznick, MGM Alternative’s general manager. “Her humor, honesty, creativity and style of storytelling make her a perfect partner as we continue to expand MGM Alternative’s slate of premium unscripted programming.”

Squad Games will mark Regina’s debut in unscripted series. Previous production credits include feature film Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul and Black Monday on Showtime. Regina also served as executive producer for the psychological thriller Master.

Tom Cruise stars in action-packed ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ teaser
Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise is ready for one last adventure in the action-packed teaser for the aptly titled Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Our first look at the forthcoming film, the eighth in the popular franchise, features Cruise’s Ethan Hunt exploring the wreckage of a submarine, hanging off the side of a biplane for dear life and, of course, lots of running.

“Our lives are the sum of our choices,” Ving Rhames‘ Luther says in the clip.

There are also flashbacks to the 1999 original Mission: Impossible and that iconic scene that saw Hunt suspended over an alarm-rigged floor.

Plot details are thin at this point, but Ethan is reminded in the teaser that “the fate of every living soul on earth is your responsibility” as he races against villain Gabriel (Esai Morales) in the hunt for a dangerous AI program known as The Entity.

The film stars returning Mission: Impossible cast members Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, Henry Czerny and Shea Whigham.

Newcomers include Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Janet McTeer and Holt McCallany.

Cruise also co-produces alongside director Christopher McQuarrie, a frequent collaborator and director of three previous Mission: Impossible films.

When he started working on Final Reckoning, Offerman joked to ABC Audio about his character and Cruise’s, “I kill him, I kill his character.”

On a serious note, he called the project “astonishing,” adding, “Chris McQuarrie … said, ‘The way we make these movies is we jump out of a plane and then we start sewing a parachute as we fall and hope that we’ll land on our feet.’ And it really has that feeling; like, it’s really intense.”  

The film hits theaters May 23.

In brief: Chris Hemsworth circling Disney’s Prince Charming movie and more
Chris Hemsworth, star of Marvel’s Thor and Avengers films, is in talks to play the titular character in Disney’s upcoming Prince Charming movie, according to Variety. Plot details have yet to be revealed, including whether the film will be live or animated. Wonka filmmaker Paul King is set to direct. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Netflix has given Virgin River an early season 7 renewal ahead of its season 6 premiere on Dec. 19, the streaming service has announced. Season 6 will follow Mel and Jack, played respectively by Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, as they take the next steps leading up to their wedding. Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith tells Netflix’s Tudum, “I think we’ve only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting. … Season 7 will explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles.” …

Youn Yuh-jung, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Minari, has joined the season 2 cast of the Netflix anthology series Beef, opposite Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny, the streamer has announced. Season 2, per Netflix, will center on a young couple that “witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.” The first season of Beef, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, took home eight Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series …

Laurie Metcalf and Eric McCormack will guest star in season 2 of CBS’ Elsbeth, according to Variety. Metcalf will appear in the series’ eighth episode as Regina Coburn, “the star of a police procedural who yearns for artistic fulfillment after playing a no-nonsense, hardened detective for two decades,” per CBS. The following episode with feature McCormack as Tom Murphy, “the charismatic and charming founder of Heiwa Zen Center, an upscale holistic wellness retreat that caters to the one-percent.” Elsbeth follows Carrie Preston‘s titular character, Elsbeth Tascioni, a role she previously played on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, as she leaves Chicago and heads to New York for a new investigative role …

