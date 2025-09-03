Meet the celebrity cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34

Meet the celebrity cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34

Jordan Chiles, Hilaria Baldwin, Dylan Efron and Danielle Fishel are among the celebrity cast members on season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Andrew Eccles/Disney)

A new cast of celebrities is stepping into the ballroom to put their dance skills to the test on Dancing with the Stars.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, actors Corey Feldman and Danielle Fishel, and author Hilaria Baldwin are among the celebrities who will be competing on season 34 of the hit dance competition series.

The full cast, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America, also includes social media stars Dylan Efron and Alix Earle, wildlife advocate Robert IrwinPentatonix star Scott HoyingFifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui, comedian Andy Richter, and Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck, stars of the reality TV series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET and PT on ABC and Disney+, and streams the next day on Hulu on Disney+ and Hulu.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning as co-hosts for season 34 alongside judges Carrie Ann InabaBruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Jack Black to receive King of Comedy award at 2025 Kids Choice Awards and more
In brief: Jack Black to receive King of Comedy award at 2025 Kids Choice Awards and more

Jack Black is set to receive the King of Comedy award at the 2025 Kids Choice Awards. The actor will receive the special silver blimp onstage before he is doused in the iconic green Nickelodeon slime. Tyla is hosting the awards show, which airs on June 21 …

A24 has greenlit a movie to be directed by the youngest person to ever helm a film for the studio. The 19-year-old director, Kane Parsons, is set to make the upcoming science-fiction horror film The Backrooms, according to Variety. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve will star in the film, which is based on the world Parsons created in his YouTube horror series …

A sequel to Steven Universe is in the works. Deadline reports that Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars is being developed for Prime Video. The show will explore the past, present and future of the universe starring Lars Barriga, the eternal teenager and space outlaw …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Queer Eye’ to end with upcoming season 10 on Netflix
‘Queer Eye’ to end with upcoming season 10 on Netflix
Jenny Anderson/Netflix

Queer Eye is coming to an end.

Netflix has announced that the series will conclude with its upcoming 10th season. The Fab Five have settled down in Washington, D.C., for the final season of heartfelt transformations and makeovers. Production on the season officially began on Wednesday.

“10 seasons. fab five. one last go ‘round,” Netflix captioned a photo of Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent and Karamo Brown standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial. “the final season of QUEER EYE is officially in production!”

Van Ness also shared photos from the first day of production to Instagram.

“Season 10, the final season,” Van Ness captioned the post. “We are so excited to bring this season to you, and excited for whats next.”

France also shared a message to Instagram about starting the final season.

“First day of the FINAL season of Queer Eye. It’s been a long, beautiful journey we’ve been on, and I truly appreciate all of the love and support for our little show, that changed my life in ways I never thought possible,” France said. “As we begin our farewell season here on D.C I simply want to say thank you! Thank you!!!!!”

Queer Eye is Netflix’s longest-running unscripted series. It has won 11 Emmys and holds the record for the most wins in the outstanding structured reality program category, having won the award six consecutive times.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ cast talks prequel’s interconnected romance
‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ cast talks prequel’s interconnected romance
‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood,’ Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie and Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser (Starz)

Get ready to travel even further back in time with the Outlander prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

While the original series focuses on the time-traveling love story of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Beauchamp Fraser (Caitriona Balfe), the new Starz drama follows the dual love stories of Jamie and Claire’s parents across 18th century Scotland and World War I era England.

Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater, who play Jamie Fraser’s parents Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, say that similar to Jamie and Claire, their characters face obstacles that keep them apart. But the difference is how they fall in love.

“When Jamie and Claire are put together they’re kind of almost forced together for certain reasons and then they realize they have this love for each other,” Roy explains. “Whereas when Brian and Ellen meet, it’s from that first moment that they see each other in the stables they’re like, ‘Wow, there’s something about you that I know is going to change my life.’”

The cast says the series’ built-in fanbase has already been so supportive, as seen by the positive reaction at San Diego Comic-Con and the show’s recent L.A. premiere. The original cast — which has wrapped filming on Outlander’s eighth and final season — has also been involved in passing the torch.

“Sam [Heughan] has been nothing but supportive,” Roy says. “He was texting me asking how I was getting on and everything, how was I handling everything and he’s just been so, so supportive and I can’t say enough how much it means to me.”

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, also starring Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine, premieres its first two episodes Friday, Aug. 8; the show has already been renewed for season 2. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.