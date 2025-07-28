‘Meet the Parents’ sequel ‘Focker In-Law,’ starring Ariana Grande, gets release date
Get ready to Meet the Parents again next Thanksgiving — and save a seat at the table for Ariana Grande.
Focker In-Law, the next film in the Ben Stiller comedy franchise that started in 2000, now has a release date: Thanksgiving 2026. Stiller returns as Greg Focker, while Robert De Niro reprises his role as Greg’s father-in-law, Jack. Teri Polo and Blythe Danner are also back as, respectively, Greg’s wife, Pam, and mother-in-law, Dina. Owen Wilson returns as Pam’s former fiancé, Kevin.
An Instagram post announcing the film is set to the Randy Newman song “A Fool in Love,” from the original movie’s soundtrack. The names of the casts are listed, followed by the word “and,” and then — big finish — the name “Ariana Grande.” While her role in the film hasn’t been detailed, the Wicked star is rumored to be playing the fiancée of Greg’s son.
“Give Thanks for Family” reads the film’s tagline.
Former Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane is speaking out for the first time in a television interview about his battle with ALS, a degenerative neurological disorder.
“I wake up every day and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening,” Dane, 52, said in an interview with Diane Sawyer that aired Monday on Good Morning America. “It’s not a dream.”
Just a few months after first revealing his ALS diagnosis publicly in April, Dane said he has lost function of his right arm and worries about what’s next.
ALS, short for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a degenerative neurological disorder where the symptoms worsen over time, according to the National Institutes of Health.
The NIH notes that ALS causes motor neurons, a type of nerve cell in the brain and spinal cord to deteriorate, causing the muscles to progressively weaken and eventually leads to paralysis, taking away a person’s ability to move, speak or even breathe.
Dane — who shot to fame amid six seasons on the hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy, where he played Dr. Mark Sloan, affectionately known as “McSteamy” — said his symptoms began over one year ago, when he began to experience weakness in his right hand.
“I didn’t really think anything of it at the time. I thought maybe I’d been texting too much or my hand was fatigued,” he recalled. “But a few weeks later, I noticed it had gotten a little worse, so I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist.”
“I feel like maybe a couple, few more months, and I won’t have my left hand [functioning] either,” Dane told Sawyer, adding that he’s worried about the loss of his legs too. “Sobering.”
Dane, a father of two teenage daughters with actress Rebecca Gayheart, said he was then sent to two different neurologists before he received the diagnosis of ALS.
After losing his own father to suicide when he was just seven, Dane said he is “angry” that ALS may also take him from his daughters — ages 13 and 15 — too soon.
“I’m angry because, you know, my father was taken from me when I was young,” he said. “And now, you know, there’s a very good chance I’m going to be taken from my girls while they’re very young.”
Dane said he is focused on his family and continuing the work he loves for as long as he is able.
Most recently, Dane portrayed Cal Jacobs, the head of the Jacobs family, on Euphoria. He is also starring in an upcoming series on Amazon Prime Video, a police thriller titled Countdown.
Tune into “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, June 17, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. EDT, for more of Diane Sawyer’s interview with Eric Dane.
A bunch of new reality shows are headed to Netflix.
The streaming service has released its upcoming slate of new reality programming. Here’s a look at some of the new unscripted shows coming soon.
Netflix is set to release a first-of-its kind dating series hosted by Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy. The new dating experiment show, called Age of Attraction, asks the question, “Is love ageless?”
Age is just a number on the show, which centers on singles from the ages of 22 to 59 searching for their soulmate. Viall and Joy have an age-gap relationship themselves. At ages 44 and 26, the married pair have 18 years between them and share a child. They will help guide singles of all ages through the process of navigating an age-gap relationship.
Another dating series centered around reality TV personality Harry Jowsey is also on the way. Netflix has announced the upcoming show Let’s Marry Harry. The series centers around Jowsey finding his one perfect match by handing his dating life over to those who know him best. From a curated pool of potential matches, he will attempt to find true love and eventually marriage.
Simon Cowell is the star of his own docuseries in the upcoming series Simon Cowell: The Next Act. In the six-episode show, which premieres in December 2025, Cowell sets out to create the next boy band sensation.
Additionally, Netflix is going to adapt its series Physical: 100 for a U.S. audience. The competition series will be called Physical 100: USA. Similarly to the original Korean show, this version finds athletes, bodybuilders and military professionals facing off against each other in grueling challenges to test their strength and endurance and discover who among them has the most complete physique.
Disney released the trailer for the third film in the Tron film series on Thursday. The trailer shows off the highly sophisticated artificial intelligence program called Ares.
Jared Leto stars as Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world in what is humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings. Ares enters the world we know and sets out on a dangerous mission.
“Since time began, man has gazed at the stars and he has wondered, ‘Am I alone?'” Evan Peters‘ Julian Dillinger says in the trailer. “So much talk of A.I. in big tech today. Virtual worlds, what are they going to look like, when will we get there? Well folks, we’re not going there. They are coming here.”
Peters’ Julian then introduces Ares as “the ultimate soldier” who has super strength, lighting fast speed, extreme intelligence and the ability to regenerate if struck down.
The trailer also features a brief look at Jeff Bridges‘ Kevin Flynn, who appeared in the first two films in the series.
“A malfunctioning program who wants to live. Why is that?” Bridges says to Ares in the trailer.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales director Joachim Rønning helmed the film, which has music by Nine Inch Nails.
The Grammy-winning rock band consisting of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composed the score and put together the Tron: Ares Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which releases on Sept. 19. The soundtrack’s first single, “As Alive As You Need Me To Be,” features in the trailer and is available as of Thursday.
Greta Lee, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson also star.