Meet the single, virgin contestants on Hulu’s ‘Are You My First?’

Disney/Jeff Daly

The single virgins headed to find love, and possibly “the one,” on the new show Are You My First? have arrived.

Hulu has announced the 21 contestants taking part in the new reality dating experiment from the producers of Love Island USA. Are You My First? is hosted by Bachelor Nation alums Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe. The show finds single virgins free to explore romantic connections without any judgement.

“These sexy young singles embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey, packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests eager to find ‘the one,'” according to a press release.

The reason for each contestant’s celibacy varies from person to person. Jade, for example, is a 28-year-old NFL cheerleader who has never been in a serious relationship. On the other hand, Mike, a 34-year-old former The Bachelorette contestant, says his Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage.

Are You My First? premieres Aug. 18 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Here is a full list of the contestants hitting the beach on Are You My First? and the reason why they are still looking for their “first”:

Andrew, 25, He is saving the experience for the one who will be his forever.

Brooklyn, 24, She believes the right one is worth the wait.

Carissa, 27, She’s holding out for the one who’s truly right.

Deya, 27, She wants a storybook love and fears giving it to someone who won’t last.

Farha, 25, Having grown up in a religious home and being a late bloomer, she figured if she waited this long, she may as well wait for true love.

Godwin, 27, He enjoys the attention his virginity brings and is holding out for his queen.

Hakeem, 27, He knows the risks and isn’t approaching sex lightly.

Jade, 28, She’s never been in a serious relationship.

Jake, 32, His Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage.

Katya, 28, She says everything is about sex except sex; sex is power.

Krash, 24, A strict upbringing taught him to wait for the right person.

Layne, 24, He’s never had a serious girlfriend.

Madi, 28, She has a fear of intimacy and is waiting to meet her true love.

Michael, 26, He’s working through a fear of intimacy.

Mike, 34, His Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage.

Noah, 25, He has been waiting until marriage.

Rachael, 30, She navigates a health challenge that affects physical intimacy.

Sara, 28, She prioritized her studies growing up and is still holding out for love.

Spencer, 25, He’s waiting for a connection to make that first experience fulfilling and meaningful.

Ty, 25, He’s chosen celibacy before marriage for religious reasons.

Vivek, 23, He’s waiting to share that moment with someone he truly trusts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Glenn Close, Billy Porter join ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ cast
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Glenn Close and Billy Porter are the latest actors to join the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Lionsgate announced the news in posts shared to social media on Monday.

Close will play Drusilla Sickle, the District 12 tribute escort, while Porter is set to play Magno Stift, Drusilla’s estranged husband and stylist for the tributes.

They join the previously announced ensemble cast led by Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy.

Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning and Kieran Culkin make up the rest of the star-studded cast.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Viola Davis, Conan O’Brien among inductees into Television Academy Hall of Fame
Disney/Stewart Cook via Getty

Viola DavisConan O’Brien and Henry Winkler are among this year’s inductees into the 27th Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Other honorees include six-time Emmy-winning producer Ryan Murphy, Emmy-winning composer Mike Post, and producer and director of television and live events Don Mischer.

“These trailblazing performers, creators and producers have left an indelible mark on our industry,” Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, says in a statement. “Their groundbreaking work has shaped and elevated the television landscape in profound ways.”

Rick Rosen, chair of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, adds, “All six honorees have elevated the art of storytelling and have had an extraordinary influence on television culture and history. Their transformative leadership and innovative work have made a lasting impact on the medium, and the Television Academy is proud to honor their legacy.”

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place during the Televerse Festival on Aug. 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Practical Magic 2’ gets 2026 release date with Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock returning
Warner Bros./Getty Images

The sequel to Practical Magic will officially be enchanting movie theatergoers next year, Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday.

The studio shared a video announcement of the highly anticipated upcoming film on Instagram, which featured a witchy incantation by Nicole Kidman‘s and Sandra Bullock‘s respective characters from the original film, Gillian Owens and Sally Owens.

“Tooth of wolf and morning dew,” Kidman begins.

“Something old and something new,” Bullock continues.

“Let the spell begin to mix,” they say together. “Sept. 18, 2026.”

According to the caption of the post, both actresses are set to return for the sequel, simply titled Practical Magic 2.

Details for the upcoming film have not yet been released.

Practical Magic first charmed audiences in 1998. It followed Gillian Owens and Sally Owens, two witch sisters born into a magical family and raised by their aunts in a small town, according to a synopsis.

When Gillian’s (Kidman) boyfriend dies unexpectedly, the sisters “give themselves a crash course in hard magic” and try to “resurrect him,” the synopsis states.

The film was based on the 1995 Alice Hoffman novel of the same name.

News about a sequel was announced in June 2024. At the time, Warner Bros. shared a series of clips from the film on social media to confirm that Practical Magic 2 was in the works.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.