Meg Ryan shares tribute to Rob Reiner: ‘Oh how we will miss this man’

Special guests Rob Reiner, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal attend the 30th anniversary screening of ‘When Harry Met Sally…’ during the opening night at the 2019 10th Annual TCM Classic Film Festival on April 11, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)

Meg Ryan has shared a tribute to the late Rob Reiner.

The actress, who starred in Rob Reiner’s classic 1989 romantic comedy film When Harry Met Sally… and co-starred alongside him in 1993’s Sleepless in Seattle, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a tribute to the director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, who were found stabbed to death in their home in California on Sunday.

Ryan posted a black-and-white photo of herself dancing with Rob Reiner alongside a lengthy caption.

“Oh how we will miss this man,” Ryan wrote. “Thank you, Rob and Michelle [sic], for the way you believe in true love, in fairy tales, and in laughter. Thank you for your faith in the best in people, and for your profound love of our country.”

The actress continued, writing that she has “to believe that their story will not end with this impossible tragedy, that some good may come, some awareness raised.”

“I don’t know, but my guess is that they would want that to be hopeful and humane, to be something that brings us all to a greater understanding of one another and to some peace,” Ryan wrote.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead with stab wounds on Sunday in their Los Angeles home.

The couple’s son Nick Reiner is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with the special circumstance of multiple murders, for allegedly stabbing his parents to death on Sunday, according to prosecutors.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner met while he was directing When Harry Met Sally… and married in 1989. They shared three children, Jake Reiner, Romy Reiner and Nick Reiner.

Romy Reiner is the one who found her parents’ bodies in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.

Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner with his first wife, Penny Marshall.

‘John Candy: I Like Me’ looks back on the life of the iconic comedian
John Candy in ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ (Courtesy Prime Video)

For Chris Candy and Jennifer Candy-Sullivan, sifting through old footage of their father for the documentary John Candy: I Like Me felt like detective work.

“I didn’t realize that there’d been so many traits, and behaviors and perspectives on how he treated people that I had. You know, he wasn’t around to tell me how to do that stuff,” Chris tells ABC Audio. “That was … spooky, almost.”

John Candy was known for his extensive comedy career, which included time on the sketch series SCTV, and starring roles in movies like Splash and Uncle Buck. John died from a heart attack in 1994, when Chris and Jennifer were still children.

“For me to rewatch, and watch new interviews, was — I enjoyed a lot of them because they were fun, but some of them I was like, ‘Man, this was really uncomfortable,’” Jennifer says. “He had to endure a lot in his business.”

The documentary details John’s struggles with anxiety while often facing pressure for his weight. Sometimes he’d slip into a character he’d call “Johnny Toronto,” who would pay for extravagant nights out — even if the real John couldn’t pay for it.

“Johnny Toronto is also just like a way to avoid anxiety, a way to avoid conflict. I’ll pay for everything so you don’t need to worry about it, we don’t need to worry about it, and maybe we don’t have to talk about it. So I think that that talks about the schism within our father,” says Chris.

The documentary, directed by Colin Hanks, features interviews with comedy legends like Bill Murray, Steve Martin and Catherine O’Hara. All of them reference John’s generosity, on and off the screen.

“It may have looked like all fun and games — but there was a lot that went into it,” says Jennifer. “He had to make sure the crew was taken care of, and everyone was taken care of.” 

Rob Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner’s children speak out after Nick Reiner’s arrest on murder charges
Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner attend Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Los Angeles Dinner, March 22, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner, the children of renowned Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner, are speaking out for the first time after their brother, Nick Reiner, was arrested for allegedly killing their parents.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner said in a statement released by a family spokesperson on Wednesday. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner said. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

Nick Reiner, 32, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with the special circumstance of multiple murders, for allegedly stabbing his parents to death on Sunday, according to prosecutors.

Romy Reiner is the one who found her parents’ bodies in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, who met while Rob Reiner was directing When Harry Met Sally…, married in 1989 and shared three children. Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner with his first wife, Penny Marshall.

Marcello Hernández sets debut stand-up special at Netflix
Marcello Hernández in his first-ever stand-up special, ‘Marcello Hernández: American Boy.’ (Netflix)

Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández has set his first-ever stand-up comedy special. 

Marcello Hernández: American Boy will be available to stream on Netflix on Jan. 7, 2026. Written and performed by Hernández and directed by Nicholaus Goossen, the special was filmed in front of the comedian’s hometown audience in Miami, Florida. It runs an hour long.

The stand-up special focuses on Hernández’s experiences while growing up as a first-generation American.

Hernández shared the news about the upcoming stand-up special to his social media on Monday.

“MY FIRST NETFLIX SPECIAL,” he wrote on Instagram. “I started comedy at 18 in Cleveland, Ohio at dive bars, small clubs, and poetry slam rooms. 10 years later, stand up has given me everything. If you’ve ever been to a show, put me on a show, given me advice, or supported me in any way, THANK YOU.”

Hernández has been on Saturday Night Live since 2023. He will voice Shrek and Fiona’s son, Fergus, in the upcoming animated film Shrek 5.

