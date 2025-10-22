Mega Millions jackpot reaches $680 million

(LOS ANGELES) — The husband of a missing California woman who was found dead in the Angeles National Forest has fled to Peru, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.
Sheylla Cabrera, 33, was reported missing on Aug. 12, according to police. During the subsequent investigation, investigators say they discovered video surveillance appearing to show her husband, 36-year-old Jossimar Cabrera, dragging something in a large piece of material from the apartment complex where the two lived with their three sons.
Authorities say they’re obtaining the “necessary documents to secure his return.” The case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for criminal charges against Jossimar Cabrera.
Investigators say they believe foul play may have been involved in Sheylla Cabrera’s disappearance. Investigative teams had been searching large areas of the Angeles National Forest, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators also worked with the Mexican and Peruvian general consulates with alerts for the husband. Investigators say they were informed he had already fled the United States.
Cabrera’s three children, who were initially believed to be also missing, were found safe and taken into protective custody in Peru on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s department.
The Montrose Mountain Search and Rescue Team reported finding an object similar to the material that was “seen being taken away by the person of interest over the side of an embankment” in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s department.
Investigators responded to the scene and Sheylla Cabrera’s body was discovered.
The official cause of her death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.
(NEW YORK) — A New York City man has been charged with murder after he intentionally hit three people with his car, including a 16-year-old girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
Edwin Cruz Gomez, 38, was arraigned on Sunday on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, vehicular manslaughter and “other crimes” for “intentionally driving his vehicle at four people, including a teenager and his mother whom he sexually propositioned just minutes earlier,” the district attorney’s office said in a press release on Monday.
The incident occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Saturday when the suspect — who was with several other men outside the Prima Donna Restaurant in Queens, New York — encountered the teen and her mother, “offering them both money for sexual acts,” officials said.
After the suspect “subjected 16-year-old Jhoanny Alvarez and her mother to crude sexual solicitations and harassment,” a verbal altercation, which then grew to a physical altercation, ensued between the teen’s stepfather and the suspect, officials said. Bystanders were able to intervene and separate the men, officials said.
The victim, her mother, stepfather and boyfriend proceeded to walk away from the restaurant, which is when the suspect got into his car, “barreled his 3-ton vehicle into them” and “pinned the teen against a pole” with his Chevrolet Suburban, the district attorney’s office said.
After striking the teen, her mother and stepfather, he then proceeded to put the SUV in reverse, struck an unoccupied van, abandoned his vehicle and “fled the scene on foot,” officials said.
Once emergency responders arrived on the scene, the 16-year-old was determined to be deceased, officials said. The teen’s mother was transported to a local hospital “for treatment of injuries to her leg sustained during the collision,” officials said.
The suspect, who approached “uninformed NYPD officers” a few blocks away from the scene, reported he was assaulted and then “led officers back to the location of the collision,” officials said.
Cruz’s blood alcohol content was then measured to be 0.137%, well above the legal limit of 0.08%, officials said. He was taken into custody the same day, according to court records.
The suspect’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19, according to the district attorney’s office.
If convicted, he could face 25 years to life in prison, the district attorney’s office said.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement that officials will “seek justice” for the teen and her family.
Cruz’s attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) — Almost 60 protestors were arrested on Yom Kippur after blocking traffic on New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge, authorities confirmed to ABC News.
The hundreds of people present at Thursday’s protest were members of the Rabbis for Ceasefire group that is comprised of Rabbis and Rabbinical students who support the free Palestine movement, according to the group.
The protest comes amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas War in Gaza that has claimed tens of thousands of lives, as reported by the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, sparking demonstrations and protests all over the world calling for a ceasefire.
After being called to the scene of the Brooklyn Bridge demonstration, NYPD officers arrested almost 60 protestors as they clapped and sang in Hebrew, according to social media videos shared by protesters.
NYPD could not confirm if all of the protestors have been released from custody yet, or if they will be criminally charged.
The protest began a few hours earlier at Brooklyn Borough Hall, according to the group’s social media, with a Yizkor service, which is a special Jewish ceremony for those who have died. Yom Kippur is the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, also known as the “Day of Atonement.”
NYPD told ABC News the protestors blocked all lanes of traffic on the bridge for one hour.
Rabbis for Ceasefire seeks to “collaborate with the broad Jewish Left ecosystem and multiracial, interfaith coalitions to practice a Judaism we can be proud of for future generations. R4C creates space for our communities to be with our horror, outrage, grief, shame, and fear while speaking spiritual and political truth,” according to their website.
The group sought to use the holiday to shine a spotlight on their activism, the website said.
“This Yom Kippur, though our grief, outrage, and despair, let us turn our most holy of holy days into a mass mourning, collective atonement, and dignified action,” the group wrote on their page about the protest.
The ongoing Gaza war erupted after Hamas led a surprise terror attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people there and taking 251 others hostage, according to figures from the Israeli government.