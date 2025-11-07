Mega Millions jackpot soars to $843 million

(NEW YORK) The Mega Millions jackpot is now the eighth largest in the history of the game with an estimated $843 million up for grabs in Friday night’s drawing, officials said.
Friday’s drawing at 11 p.m. will be the 38th since the jackpot was last won in Virginia on June 27 and is now the longest streak without a jackpot winner since the game began in 2002, according to a statement from Mega Millions.
The previous record of 37 drawings was set Jan. 22, 2021, when a $1.050 billion jackpot was won in Michigan, officials said.
“While the jackpot remains elusive, the number of winners — and total prizes won — continues to grow,” lottery officials said. “Through this jackpot run to date, there have been almost 11.7 million winning tickets at all levels, with total prizes exceeding $274 million thanks to significant enhancements in the lower-tier prizes after the game changed last April.”
There have also been 256 third-tier winning tickets so far in this run, ranging from $20,000 to $100,000, Mega Millions officials said.
Before the June 27 Virginia jackpot win at $348 million, other jackpots awarded this year were in Ohio, with $112 million won on April 18, Illinois, with $349 million won on March 25 and Arizona, where $112 million was won on Jan. 17.
Even though nobody won the jackpot on Tuesday, lottery officials said there is still plenty of money to be won with other prizes.
“In the Nov. 4 drawing alone, there were 606,046 winning tickets across all prize tiers, for total nationwide winnings of more than $12.2 million,” officials said.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336, according to Mega Millions.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 for one play and the largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever won was a $1.6 billion prize won on Aug. 8, 2023.
(GREENBELT, Md.) — Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton is in a Maryland courthouse this morning where’s he’s scheduled to make his first court appearance at 11 a.m. ET after being indicted by a grand jury Thursday on charges that he allegedly unlawfully transmitted and retained classified documents.
Bolton arrived at the federal courthouse before 9 a.m. ET Friday.
The indictment charges Bolton with eight counts of unlawful transmission of national defense information as well as 10 counts of unlawful retention of national defense information.
Seven of the transmissions allegedly occurred during the time when Bolton was serving at Trump’s national security adviser in 2018 and 2019, while another document was allegedly sent by Bolton just days after President Donald Trump removed him from the administration in September of 2019.
The indictment accuses Bolton of abusing his position as national security adviser by sharing “more than a thousand pages” of information in “diary-like entries” about his day-to-day activities with two recipients identified only as “Individual 1” and “Individual 2,” who prosecutors say are Bolton’s relatives.
Sources told ABC News that the relatives referred to in the indictment as ‘Individual 1’ and ‘Individual 2’ are Bolton’s wife and daughter.
The indictment comes on the heels of the indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James as Trump continues what critics call a campaign of retribution against his perceived political foes.
(NEW YORK) — A group of Senate and House Democrats is pushing officials at the Department of Homeland Security for more information about the use of the immigration detention facility in the Florida Everglades known as “Alligator Alcatraz.”
In a letter sent late Tuesday to the heads of the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and FEMA, the lawmakers expressed concern that the Trump administration’s decision to use what lawmakers called a “novel state-run immigration detention model” could violate federal law and make the federal government less accountable for the conditions at immigrant detention centers.
The letter comes as the Trump administration has embraced the model of using state-run facilities — as opposed to federal or private ones — to detain noncitizens during immigration proceedings, including using a shuttered state prison as an additional site in Florida, dubbed “Deportation Depot,” and expanding ICE detention space in an Indiana correctional facility dubbed the “Speedway Slammer” and in a Nebraska facility to be called “Cornhusker Clink.”
“Experts worry this novel state-run immigration detention model will allow Florida to create an ‘independent, unaccountable detention system’ that runs parallel to the federal detention system,” the group of eight senators and 57 representatives wrote.
The “Alligator Alcatraz” detention facility has been the subject of intense political and legal scrutiny since it was rapidly constructed on the site of a rarely used airstrip in the Florida Everglades in June. The temporary detention center — which currently can house 3,000 migrants awaiting deportation — was toured by President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in early July.
“They have a lot of bodyguards and a lot of cops that are in the form of alligators. You don’t have to pay them so much.” Trump said while touring the facility. “I wouldn’t want to run through the Everglades for long.”
In the letter, spearheaded by Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the lawmakers asked the Department of Homeland Security to provide more information about the facility by Sept. 3. They asked the Trump administration to identify the legal authority that allows Florida to run the facility, confirm the facility meets federal standards for the treatment of detainees, and outline the criteria used by DHS to reimburse Florida for the facility.
“Brushing aside concerns from human rights watchdogs, environmentalist groups, and Tribal nations, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has greenlit the construction of this expansive detention facility that may violate detained individuals’ human rights, jeopardize public and environmental health, and violate federal law. We ask that DHS promptly provide critical information for the American public to better understand this detention plan,” the Democratic lawmakers wrote.
The lawmakers also requested additional information about legal access for detainees at the facility and the environmental impact of the site — issues that have been at the center of two federal lawsuits challenging the facility. A federal judge has temporarily paused further construction at the site over environmental concerns, and a lawsuit over legal access was partially dismissed after the Trump administration established a nearby immigration court to handle issues stemming from Alligator Alcatraz.
A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the letter. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin has previously said the facility complies with federal detention standards.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has lauded “Alligator Alcatraz” as an efficient way for Florida to work with the Trump administration to carry out deportations, and has encouraged other states to do the same.
“I know that the administration has called on other states to follow suit and expand this type of capacity, and I would just reiterate that call. I think it’s important. I think it will make a difference,” DeSantis said at a press conference at the site in July. “The whole purpose is to make this be a place that can facilitate increased frequency and numbers of deportations of illegal aliens.”
Since “Alligator Alcatraz” opened in July, immigration advocates have been pushing for more information about the facility, arguing that the custodial and operational details were initially kept murky to prevent oversight. According to documents released in an ongoing lawsuit challenging the facility, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida State Guard — along with private contractors — are running the site under a 287(g) agreement with the federal government.
“While the aliens are in the physical custody of the State, they are for certain legal purposes treated as in the custody of the federal government,” an attorney with the Department of Justice wrote in a court filing earlier this month.
According to H. Marissa Montes, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, the model used by Alligator Alcatraz allows the federal government to outsource detention facilities to eager states and private contractors. While the federal government has long relied on county jails and for-profit prison companies to house detainees, facilities like “Alligator Alcatraz” expand the scale of individual states’ involvement in federal immigration proceedings, Montes said.
“Given that DHS is working directly with the Florida state government on a detention facility with alarming implications, DHS should ensure transparency and accountability surrounding the facility’s financing operations,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter.
With Trump vowing to carry out the largest deportation in U.S. history, the use of facilities like “Alligator Alcatraz” contributes to a deterrent effect that encourages self-deportation, according to Montes, who runs Loyola’s Immigrant Justice Clinic.
“We’ve got an increased number of people who come in seeking to self-deport because they’d rather self-deport in a way that’s dignified, right, than at the hands of the federal government,” Montes said.
(NEW YORK) — A 30-year-old man has drowned in Pennsylvania near a family picnic area while attempting to swim across the river and went under, officials said.
The emergency communications center at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in Bushkill, Pennsylvania, received a report of a drowning in the Delaware River near the Kittatinny Point picnic area at about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a statement from the National Park Service.
National Park Service rangers and dive team members, New Jersey State Police and water rescue teams from the Portland Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call, officials said, and the crews “quickly located and recovered the body of a 30-year-old Parsipanny, New Jersey, man from the river, where the water was approximately 17 feet deep.”
“The man was swimming with family members near the picnic area when he tired while attempting to swim across the river and went under,” NPS said.
Authorities have not yet named the man and it is unclear what the swimming conditions were like at the time of the drowning, but the National Park Service took the opportunity to remind all river users to wear a properly-fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket while swimming, floating, fishing or boating on the Delaware River.