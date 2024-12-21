Mega Millions jackpot surges to $862 million

(SARASOTA, Fla.) — While it’s still hours away from making landfall and has yet to cause any damage, Hurricane Milton is already rewriting the record books, officials said.
“I think for the west-central coast of Florida, this has the potential to be the most impactful hurricane we’ve seen in living memory, given the scope of the impacts from the storm surge,” Mike Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center, told ABC News.
Milton is forecast to make landfall between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET Wednesday near Sarasota as a Category 3 hurricane with wind gusts of over 100 mph. On Wednesday afternoon, Milton was a Category 4 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico about 150 miles southwest of Tampa, and moving toward Florida’s west coast at 16 mph.
Once it makes landfall, the hurricane is expected to create a 10-to-15-foot storm surge in Sarasota and a storm surge of 8-to-12 feet from Tampa down to Fort Myers.
But the storm, the ninth hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, has already made an impact on the record books.
Milton is the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic Basin in terms of pressure since Hurricane Wilma, which hit Florida in 2005. The storm is also the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic Basin in terms of windspeed since Hurricane Dorian in 2019.
On Monday, Milton was producing maximum winds of 180 mph, making it the third strongest hurricane in the Atlantic Basin on record in terms of wind.
According to the National Hurricane Center records, Milton is one of the top rapidly intensifying hurricanes after increasing 95 mph in 24 hours this week. Only hurricanes Wilma and 2007’s Felix had a greater intensification, according to the records.
Milton is also the fifth strongest hurricane in the Atlantic Basin on record by pressure.
Brennan said Milton is a different beast from other hurricanes due to its “unusual” track.
“Often we see hurricanes approach Florida from the east or the southeast,” Brennan said. “But this track is somewhat unusual and is really a worst-case scenario for these very storm-sensitive areas along the west coast of Florida because the circulation of Milton is going to be pushing that Gulf of Mexico water right up onto dry land here in these vulnerable places.”
(WASHINGTON) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is throwing his support behind proposed federal legislation that would address unmanned aircraft systems as the state deals with an ever-growing spate of drone sightings. The bill would grant the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice more authority over the unmanned aircraft.
Murphy wrote to President Joe Biden and congressional leaders Thursday calling for more federal resources and the passing of the legislation in light of the unexplained drones sightings within the state’s airspace in recent weeks.
“As New Jersey works alongside our federal partners to identify the source of these UAS, the clock is ticking on the authorization language that enables us to do so,” Murphy wrote. “On December 20th, the U.S Department of Homeland Security and the FBI’s counter-UAS authority will lapse alongside the continuing resolution currently funding the federal government. State and local law enforcement entities lack the authority and capability to counter and mitigate UAS, which would significantly hamper our ability to understand what is happening, so it is of utmost importance that this language is reauthorized in a timely manner.”
“It is also clear that this is not a job the federal government can do on its own and I would encourage you to empower state and local law enforcement entities with the ability to use advanced detection and mitigation technology,” he continued. “Senators [Gary] Peters (D-MI) and [Ron] Johnson (R-WI) have pending legislation, the ‘Safeguarding the Homeland from the Threats Posed by Unmanned Aircraft Systems Act of 2023’ (S.1631) that would accomplish these goals.”
The legislation would allow Homeland Security and the DOJ personnel who are tasked with the safety, security or protection of people, facilities or assets “to detect, identify, monitor, track, and mitigate a credible threat … that an unmanned aircraft system or unmanned aircraft poses to the safety or security of a covered facility or asset,” according to the legislation.
Some of the specific actions also include: warning the operator of the unmanned aircraft system; disrupting control of the unmanned aircraft system; seizing or exercising control of the unmanned aircraft system; seizing or otherwise confiscating the unmanned aircraft system; and even using reasonable force, if necessary, to disable, damage, or destroy the unmanned aircraft system, according to the legislation.
The final section, on disabling, damaging or destroying the drones echoes the sentiment expressed by several politicians, including Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and other local officials, that local officials should be able to shoot down any unknown drones to study where they are coming from.
The Department of Homeland Security has warned against that, saying, “Shooting down a drone can pose safety risks to people and property on the ground. Debris from a downed drone can cause injury or damage, especially in populated areas.” Anyone who unlawfully shoots down a drone can also be fined up to $250,000 and face up to 20 years in prison, according to the DHS.
The legislation suggests launching a pilot program for state, local, tribal or territorial agencies to enroll in, allowing them authority over drones for a period of up to six years. Government agencies that are a part of the pilot program will need to report to Congress their usage of the authority, including any privacy or civil liberties complaints.
The secretary of transportation and the attorney general may also provide regulations and shall issue guidance in relation to action stemming from the proposed legislation. They are also to coordinate with the Federal Aviation Administration and the secretary of transportation before carrying out any action.
“I wrote to [Biden] to express my concerns about reports of unmanned aircraft systems in and around NJ airspace. Since existing laws limit the ability of state and local law enforcement to counter UAS, more federal resources are needed to understand what is behind this activity,” Murphy said in a statement.
In his letter to Biden, Murphy wrote that unmanned aircraft systems have introduced additional risks to pubic safety, privacy and homeland security while state and local law enforcement “remain hamstrung by existing laws and policies to successfully counteract them, leaving action around UAS squarely on the shoulders of the federal government.”
“New Jersey residents deserve more concrete information about these UAS sightings and what is causing them. The continued reporting of UAS activity has raised more questions than answers and prompted an outcropping of conspiracy theories across social media and other platforms,” Murphy said.
(YEMASSEE, S.C.) — More than half of the rhesus macaque monkeys that escaped from a South Carolina lab have been recovered.
As of Monday evening, 30 of the 43 furry runaways, that broke loose Wednesday from the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center in Yemasee, have now successfully been captured.
“Efforts to safely capture the remaining primates will continue throughout the evening and as long as necessary, ” a spokesperson for the Yemassee Police Department said.
A team of veterinarians, which have been brought in to conduct wellness exams, said all the recovered primates are in good health.
“As the monkeys are recaptured, they are given snacks. A favorite is peanut butter and jelly sandwiches,” police said.
Yemasee officials said that “a significant number” of the escaped primates were located in a facility near where the rescued animal was found and were “jumping back and forth over the facility’s fence.”
“Alpha Genesis management and staff are on-site, actively feeding and monitoring the animals, and they will continue these efforts throughout the weekend,” the town’s officials said in a statement.
“The primates continue to interact with their companions inside the facility, which is a positive sign,” they added.
Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard said the monkeys were having a nap Saturday afternoon.
“They are coming down to the ground a bit more now. It is a slow process,” he said.
The creatures escaped when a new employee at the Alpha Genesis center left the door to their enclosure open, Yemassee Town Administrator Matthew Garnes said during a briefing Thursday with town officials.
The primates are all very young females weighing 6 to 7 pounds each who have never been tested, according to police. There is no public health threat, police said.
Recovery efforts will continue until all the monkeys are recovered, police said, and requested the public call 911 if they spot any of the remaining animals.
“We thank the public for their cooperation in avoiding the area and kindly ask that drones not be used in the vicinity,” police said.
ABC News’ Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.