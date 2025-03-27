Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly welcome baby girl

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have welcomed their first child together.

Mgk confirms the news in an Instagram post Thursday, writing, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” alongside the date March 27, 2025.

The post also includes a clip of music, which Kelly explains in a Story that reads, “We composed the score of the birth.”

“Born into 432 HZ,” mgk writes. “What an epic journey praise god.” 

The Story also tags frequent collaborator Travis Barker, among others.

Fox and Kelly began dating in 2020, and were at one point engaged. Reports surfaced in December 2024 that they’d broken up.

Amid their relationship, Fox suffered a pregnancy loss, which mgk appeared to reference on his 2022 song “last november” with the lyrics “One day and another ten weeks/ I never even got to hear your heart beat.”

In brief: Kristen Wiig, Bill Murray to star in comedy ‘Epiphany’ and more
In brief: Kristen Wiig, Bill Murray to star in comedy ‘Epiphany’ and more

Kristen Wiig and Bill Murray are joining forces in the upcoming odd-couple comedy film Epiphany. Deadline reports that the pair will star in the new film from director Max Barbakow, who will direct from a script by Scrooged screenwriter Mitch Glazer. The film will follow an heiress, played by Wiig, who embarks on a two-week search for a rich husband after her fortune evaporates overnight. She then meets an eccentric billionaire, played by Murray, who needs her spontaneity like she needs his money …

Focus Features will handle the release of Wes Anderson‘s latest film, The Phoenician Scheme, the studio has announced. The movie, which is described to follow the story of a family and a family business, will get a limited theatrical release on May 30 and a wider expansion on June 6. Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera star in the film, which also features Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis and Benedict Cumberbatch

Amy Adams will lead the Cape Fear series in the works at Apple TV+, Variety reports. She joins Javier Bardem in the show, which will have 10 episodes. According to the series’ logline, it follows a storm that “is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden when Max Cady (Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison.” The show will be based on the John D. MacDonald novel The Executioners, as well as the 1962 film Cape Fear and its remake, which was directed by Martin Scorsese in 1991 …
 

‘SNL 50’ special adds Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey and more returning cast members
NBCUniversal

Many familiar faces are returning to Studio 8H.

A star-studded group of former Saturday Night Live cast members is set to participate in SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Will Forte and more are set to appear.

Current cast member Kenan Thompson, the longest-tenured cast member in the show’s history, will also appear during the special.

NBC previously announced the celebrities who will make appearances during the show, including Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.

The live three-hour special will telecast from 30 Rockefeller Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream live on Peacock.

Cynthia Nixon, David Eigenberg have a mini ‘Sex and the City’ reunion
FZS/MEGA/GC Images

Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg had a mini Sex and the City reunion.

Nixon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her and Eigenberg seemingly on the set of And Just Like That…, the iconic show’s sequel series.

The actors, who played Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady, are seen bundled up, with Nixon wearing a puffer jacket over a sweater and Eigenberg wearing a jean jacket over a flannel shirt.

“Fancy seeing you here,” she captioned the post.

The costars are friendly in real life, but their onscreen counterparts have had a roller-coaster relationship.

After falling in love on Sex and the City, Miranda and Steve have since split in the sequel series.

And Just Like That… has been renewed for a third season.

Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall confirmed she won’t be back after her cameo last season. Rosie O’Donnell and Patti LuPone will be joining Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and others in the cast for season 3.

