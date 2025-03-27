Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly welcome baby girl

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have welcomed their first child together.

Mgk confirms the news in an Instagram post Thursday, writing, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” alongside the date March 27, 2025.

The post also includes a clip of music, which Kelly explains in a Story that reads, “We composed the score of the birth.”

“Born into 432 HZ,” mgk writes. “What an epic journey praise god.”

The Story also tags frequent collaborator Travis Barker, among others.

Fox and Kelly began dating in 2020, and were at one point engaged. Reports surfaced in December 2024 that they’d broken up.

Amid their relationship, Fox suffered a pregnancy loss, which mgk appeared to reference on his 2022 song “last november” with the lyrics “One day and another ten weeks/ I never even got to hear your heart beat.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.