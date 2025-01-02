Meghan Markle releases trailer for new series, ‘With love, Meghan’

Meghan Markle releases trailer for new series, ‘With love, Meghan’
Netflix

A trailer for Meghan Markle‘s new lifestyle series has been released.

On Thursday, Netflix released the official trailer for the Duchess of Sussex’s new series, With love, Meghan.

The trailer shows Meghan baking in the kitchen, designing flower arrangements at home and sharing moments with famous friends including Mindy Kaling and Roy Choi.

“I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it,” Meghan says in the trailer. “Surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them.”

“I’m going to share some little tips and tricks … and how you can incorporate these practices every day,” she adds in another clip.

According to a press release, the series, which is produced by the Duchess of Sussex, “reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.”

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected,” the press release states. “She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

Meghan also shared the short trailer in an Instagram post about the series — her second Instagram post on her new @Meghan account — writing in the caption, “I have been so excited to share this with you!”

“I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it,” she added. “Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun! As ever, Meghan.”

The new series is the latest produced by Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, and their production company, Archewell Productions. Michael Steed will serve as the show’s director.

With love, Meghan will be available to stream on Netflix on Jan. 15.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘They don’t have imaginations’: Jason Sudeikis criticizes viewers who weren’t into ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3
‘They don’t have imaginations’: Jason Sudeikis criticizes viewers who weren’t into ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3
Apple TV+

While the third season of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso earned a show-best 21 Emmy nominations, it left some fans flat.

However, show star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis isn’t hearing it.

TV Line got a peek at Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, the Show That Kicked Its Way Into Our Hearts, an oral history of the footy phenomenon, in which author Jeremy Egner asked Sudeikis and company about some fans’ gripes. 

Specifically, that the third — and potentially last — season was “unfocused,” and its beloved cast was “scattered into different storylines.”

But Sudeikis kicked back: “Much like live theater, the show, especially Season 3, was asking the audience to be an active participant. Some people want to do that, some people don’t. Some people want to judge — they don’t want to be curious.” 

He continued, “I’ll never understand people who will go on talking about something so brazenly that they, in my opinion, clearly don’t understand. And God bless ’em for it; it’s not their fault. They don’t have imaginations and they’re not open to the experience of what it’s like to have one.”

Sudeikis insists of the characters, “Everybody’s in better shape than when they started. Like a good Boy or Girl Scout at a campsite, we left it better than we found it. And if you don’t see that in that show, then I don’t know what show you’re watching.”

As for a fourth season of the hit show, it remains to be seen if the cast returns to the pitch. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ gets action-packed new trailer
‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ gets action-packed new trailer
Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jude Law leads a ragtag group of kids in the action-packed new trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

The new clip, released Friday, features Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter) and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) as four friends who find a mysterious old starship and inadvertently get lost in the dangerous galaxy.

Law’s mysterious character, Jod, offers to help the kids get back home — which is helpful since they face the likes of “a crew of murderous pirates” and strange, and quite large, creatures.

According to the series’ synopsis, the children will meet “unlikely allies and enemies” on “a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

Also in the cast are Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost as SM-33.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres with two episodes on Dec. 3, streaming on Disney+.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Saoirse Ronan says ‘The Outrun’ turns the usual addiction story on its head
Saoirse Ronan says ‘The Outrun’ turns the usual addiction story on its head
Yunus Roy Imer/Sony Pictures Classics

Saoirse Ronan is a woman right out of rehab healing in her hometown of Scotland’s Orkney Islands in the new film The Outrun, in theaters now.

Ronan told ABC Audio that her character, Rona, stayed with her long after she shot the movie.

“I think just the experience of making the film is one that I’ll never forget. It’s given me so much life experience,” Ronan said. “It’s been a real gift of a project.”

She expressed that The Outrun has turned the usual addiction story on its head.

“This is based on someone’s real life and there are so many young women who are affected by addiction. But I think unfortunately, sort of tragically, we’ve become a little bit desensitized to seeing male addicts and in particular male alcoholics on screen and in the media,” Ronan said.

“It’s sort of become a norm in a really sad way,” she continued. “To take that addiction, that mental illness, and sort of give it a form that we don’t see as much, and sort of wake us up a little bit as a viewer, I think that’s what’s made the effect of the movie even more powerful.”

Ronan noted that addiction does not discriminate between young people, older people, people of any gender, socioeconomic background or race.

“We wanted to open this story up to everyone to reflect the reality of this particular issue, which just affects so many different types of people,” Ronan said. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.