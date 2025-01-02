Meghan Markle releases trailer for new series, ‘With love, Meghan’

Netflix

A trailer for Meghan Markle‘s new lifestyle series has been released.

On Thursday, Netflix released the official trailer for the Duchess of Sussex’s new series, With love, Meghan.

The trailer shows Meghan baking in the kitchen, designing flower arrangements at home and sharing moments with famous friends including Mindy Kaling and Roy Choi.

“I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it,” Meghan says in the trailer. “Surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them.”

“I’m going to share some little tips and tricks … and how you can incorporate these practices every day,” she adds in another clip.

According to a press release, the series, which is produced by the Duchess of Sussex, “reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.”

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected,” the press release states. “She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

Meghan also shared the short trailer in an Instagram post about the series — her second Instagram post on her new @Meghan account — writing in the caption, “I have been so excited to share this with you!”

“I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it,” she added. “Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun! As ever, Meghan.”

The new series is the latest produced by Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, and their production company, Archewell Productions. Michael Steed will serve as the show’s director.

With love, Meghan will be available to stream on Netflix on Jan. 15.

