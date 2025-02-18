Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet featured alongside her in launch of new brand

Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet featured alongside her in launch of new brand
Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is sharing new details about her lifestyle brand, including a new name, and debuting it alongside a photo with her daughter, Lilibet.

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, shared in an Instagram video Monday that her still-to-be-launched brand is now named As Ever, a change from the brand’s previous name of American Riviera Orchard.

“‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’. If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me,” Meghan wrote on Instagram, referring to the blog she ran before marrying Harry in 2018. “This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday.”

Meghan has not yet revealed when products from her As Ever brand will be available for sale.

A new website for the brand invites people to subscribe by email, saying, “Save your seat at the table.”

The only image on the website so far is a photo of Meghan running in an open field alongside her daughter, Lilibet, who will turn 4 in June.

Harry and Meghan are also the parents of a 5-year-old son, Archie.

Harry appears to make an offscreen appearance in Meghan’s Instagram video, handing her the phone as he tells her, “It’s recording.”

From there, Meghan says with a smile about her new project, “The cat’s out of the bag.”

Describing her decision to rename her brand As Ever, Meghan said she felt the name American Riviera Orchard — a nickname for the area of Santa Barbara, California, where she and Harry and their two children live — “limited” what she could do with the brand.

“It limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area,” Meghan said of the name, which she previously launched with its own Instagram account last March.

Along with announcing the new name As Ever, Meghan also revealed Monday that Netflix — the home of her upcoming lifestyle show — will partner with her on the brand.

“Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge,” she said. “So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Wicked’ movie soundtrack makes history on ‘Billboard’ charts
‘Wicked’ movie soundtrack makes history on ‘Billboard’ charts
David Becker/WireImage via Getty Images

Wicked is defying sales records left and right.

The soundtrack for the film debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart, making it the all-time highest debut for a film adaptation of a stage musical.

It was blocked from the top spot by Kendrick Lamar‘s surprise album, GNX, which earned the singer his fifth consecutive #1 album.

The Wicked soundtrack also scored the top spot on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales, Soundtracks and Vinyl Albums charts.

Wicked released in theaters on Nov. 22 and became the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical at the domestic box office over the Thanksgiving weekend. It stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. By Sunday, Dec. 1, the movie had earned a total of $263.1 million.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Shrinking’ answers call for productions to stay in LA after wildfires
‘Shrinking’ answers call for productions to stay in LA after wildfires
Apple

The popular drama Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, will continue production in Los Angeles as the members of the film industry urge shows to stay put after wildfires caused destruction throughout the city.

The Apple TV+ show, which shoots in Altadena and Pasadena, begins production on its third season of television the week of Feb. 10, according to a new message shared by actress Christa Miller.

“It’s a really special moment for our cast and crew,” Miller said in her Instagram post, shared Tuesday. “Not only do we shoot in Pasadena, we film in Altadena as well.”

“After the devastating fires that hit Los Angeles it feels more important than ever to support all the communities that have been affected,” Miller continued.

The Los Angeles wildfires, which ripped through the city in January, killed 29 people and damaged thousands of structures. Altadena was specifically devastated by the Eaton fire, which burned through 14,000 acres and killed 17 people.

“This is the city where the magic happens and stories are told and dreams come true, and that’s why our show is staying here,” continued Miller. “So, here’s to resilience, to new beginnings and to Los Angeles, the beating heart of the entertainment industry.”

Miller finished, “We cannot wait to show you what we have in store for season 3.”

The news that Shrinking will remain in Los Angeles comes as the #StayinLA campaign, organized by industry professionals, has accrued over 18,000 signatures willing productions to continue to film in Los Angeles to provide support to the city’s many recovering communities.

“We were already deeply worried about the livelihoods of Los Angeles area cast and crew, not to mention the countless small businesses suffering from production moving out of state and overseas,” reads the petition.

The petition calls for tax incentives for productions that choose to stay in Los Angeles and “studios and streamers to pledge at least 10% more production in LA over the next 3-years.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lisa Kudrow on Tom Hanks’ movie ‘Here’: ‘An endorsement for AI’
Lisa Kudrow on Tom Hanks’ movie ‘Here’: ‘An endorsement for AI’
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Lisa Kudrow is sharing her thoughts on the artificial intelligence that was used in Tom Hanks‘ new film, Here.

While guesting on a recent episode of Dax Shepard‘s podcast Armchair Expert, the actress criticized the Robert Zemeckis-directed movie, which used technology to de-age Hanks and his costar, Robin Wright. The specific technology used was the Metaphysic Live tool from AI company Metaphysic, which edited Hanks and Wright to look younger without any additional VFX work.

“They shot it and they could actually shoot the scene and then look at the playback of them as younger and it’s ready for them to see,” Kudrow said. “All I got from that was, this is an endorsement for AI and oh my God.”

Kudrow went on to say that it’s “not like it’s going to ruin everything,” but also questioned what could come next from using this sort of technology.

“What will there be left for, forget actors, but what about up-and-coming actors? They’ll just be licensing and recycling,” Kudrow said. “What work will there be for human beings?”

Finally, she expressed one last question about AI.

“And then what, so there’ll be some kind of living stipend for people?” Kudrow asked. “How can it possibly be enough?”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.