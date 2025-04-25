Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock star in ‘Sirens’ trailer

Macall Polay/Netflix

Meghann Fahy is Milly Alcock‘s older sister in the trailer for the new limited series Sirens.

Netflix released the trailer for the show on Friday. It shows off the mysterious seaside estate known as the Cliff House, as well as the star-studded cast of characters who live and work there.

Julianne Moore plays Michaela Kell, a housewife married to billionaire Peter Kell, played by Kevin Bacon. Alcock stars as Mrs. Kell’s assistant, Simone DeWitt, who is loyal to her boss to a fault. When Simone’s older sister Devon, played by Fahy, pays a visit to the manor, she is creeped out by the relationship her sister has with her boss.

“My sister seems to really worship your wife,” Fahy’s Devon says to Bacon’s Peter in the trailer, who says she “has that effect on people.”

“Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention. But she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be,” according to the series’ official synopsis. “Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.”

Glenn Howerton, Felix Solis and Bill Camp also star in the upcoming limited series.

Sirens arrives May 22 on Netflix.

