Mel Gibson reportedly scouting locations in Malta for his ‘Passion of the Christ’ follow-up, ‘The Resurrection’

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Mel Gibson is apparently scouting locations for The Resurrection, the follow-up to his 2004 blockbuster The Passion of the Christ.

This piece of news came from the Italian-language publication ItalPress, which reported the actor, producer and director has met with Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and checked out locations on the island he governs, Malta. 

The publication says Gibson is heading up an 11-member team in conjunction with the Malta Film Commission for the sequel, which will reportedly have Jim Caviezel reprising his role as Jesus Christ. According to ItalPress, also are on the docket for Gibson and company are locations in Morocco, Italy and Israel. 

Co-written and produced by Gibson, The Passion of the Christ was for a time the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time — that is, before Ryan Reynolds put on his Deadpool suit back in 2016, a fact Reynolds in character specifically mentions in 2018’s Deadpool 2.

Gibson’s film earned more than $612 million against a budget of around $30 million.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes seeks to end “review bombing” with new Verified Hot designation
Rotten Tomatoes

The review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has changed its ratings system.

Where formerly there was a Critics Score, based on an average of what professional reviewers had to say about a movie or TV show, as well as an Audience Score, there will now be a “Verified Hot” designation used instead of the latter. 

A moviegoer’s review will only count if it can be verified that they bought a ticket to the particular movie — for now, only via its affiliate Fandango. 

That said, the “Verified Hot” designation could also be used to show how audiences are reacting to so-called “critic proof” movies — that is, flicks audiences love but professional reviewers might not, like the Fast and Furious films.

The system could also combat so-called “review bombing” — that is, people trashing films they haven’t seen.

“On Rotten Tomatoes, fans love to consult our verified audience score, in addition to the Tomatometer critics’ score, when discovering new movies and deciding what they want to watch next,” said Amanda Norvell, SVP of direct-to-consumer services at Fandango.

She continues, “With the addition of Verified Hot, we are excited to celebrate and shine a spotlight on the theatrical films that fans have unanimously embraced and have taken the time to share their incredible moviegoing experience with other fans.”

Rotten Tomatoes also announced that the summer hits Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Deadpool & Wolverine, Fly Me to the Moon, Inside Out 2, Twisters and It Ends with Us are the first films to get the new designation.

Additionally, the company is retroactively adding the badge to more than 200 films going back to May 2019. 

Shailene Woodley on working with Lisa Taddeo for ‘Three Women’
Starz

Shailene Woodley stars in the new limited series adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s New York Times bestselling nonfiction book, Three Women.

The show follows Woodley as Gia, a character loosely based on Taddeo, as she interviews three different women from across the United States, exploring their varied sexual and emotional experiences.

Woodley told ABC Audio that after she read Three Women, she felt Taddeo had written everything she “felt but didn’t know how to articulate.”

According to Woodley, crafting a character based on Taddeo was more than just collaborating with her.

“It wasn’t a collaboration as much as it felt like a connection and then a true desire to honor what our natural connection elicited,” Woodley said. “Gia is not Lisa, but Gia also isn’t me. It almost felt like she was the intersection of both of us.”

Taddeo wholeheartedly agreed, saying Woodley’s performance made her feel seen “in the most dynamic way.”

“Shailene’s performance made me feel seen without even, like, mimicking or mirroring me,” Taddeo said. “She’s one of the most talented actors out there, but she also has one of the warmest hearts.”

The show covers many serious topics ripe for discussion. So, what does Woodley hope viewers take from it?

“I hope that they walk away feeling a little less alone and maybe feeling like it isn’t weird or obscure to go through things that are very normal, everyday experiences that women have, like miscarriages or, like, having sex on your period or having body dysmorphia,” Woodley said. “I don’t know one woman who hasn’t been through one … if not all of those things. And I think it’s important that we take these situations that have become such taboo in our culture and really normalize them.”

‘Law & Order’ faves Benson and Stabler to reunite again, and more
Starz has released a teaser trailer for Sweetpea, a “deviously twisted coming-of-rage story” coming to the premium cable channel in October. The six-part series stars Ella Purnell as Rhiannon, “a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder.” Almost invisible to people at first, Rhiannon’s “killer secret” turns everything around and she becomes “a young woman capable of anything,” according to the official synopsis …

Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s Christopher Meloni tells People he’s writing a special episode for the series’ upcoming fifth season that will feature his former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Mariska Hargitay. Meloni played Detective Elliot Stabler on SVU, opposite Hargitay’s Detective Olivia Benson, from 1999 to 2011. The two reunited for a 2021 SVU episode ahead of Meloni’s return to the Law & Order universe with his Organized Crime spin-off that same year. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays on NBC. Law & Order: Organized Crime, which originally aired on NBC, moves to Peacock for season 5 …

Ron Howard‘s Emmy-nominated documentary Jim Henson Idea Man will make its broadcast TV debut on ABC Aug. 11, the network has announced. The film examines Jim Henson‘s career “from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show and beyond.” The doc features “unprecedented access to Jim’s personal archives,” offering “a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world.” Jim Henson Idea Man is currently available to stream on Disney+. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

