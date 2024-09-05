Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen to star in ‘JonBenét Ramsey’ for Paramount+

Photos: Gerhard Kassner — Good Morning America

Clive Owen and Melissa McCarthy will star as John Bennett and Patsy Ramsey, the parents of murdered child pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey.

Paramount+ says the limited series tentatively titled JonBenét Ramsey will explore “the tragic unsolved murder of [the] six-year-old beauty queen,” who was killed inside her home in 1996.

“It follows the Ramsey family, before and after the tragedy as they go through the painful loss of a child while facing intense public scrutiny caused by a media frenzy that caused this case to captivate an entire nation,” the streamer continues.

“At the heart of the series, it is the story of Patsy and John Ramsey — exploring the unbreakable partnership of these two complex people — as husband and wife, as mother and father — who had committed themselves and their children to building the narrative of a perfect, privileged life only to have it destroyed one Christmas night in 1996.”

The project has been in the works for some time. Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy is confident his just-announced stars are the perfect fit.

“Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen are an extraordinary duo to delve into this tragic story that has cast a long, haunting shadow over American culture for nearly three decades,” he said.

Jeff Grossman, executive vice president of programming at Paramount+, said of the titular victim, “The incredible talent of Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen and the creative team led by Richard LaGravenese will illuminate her story with the acuity and nuance it deserves.”

  

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“That would be sick”: Channing Tatum responds to TikToker’s wish he repped the US in Olympics breakdancing
Disney/Randy Holmes

Channing Tatum has shown off his dance moves throughout his career, from the Step Up movies to of course the Magic Mike trilogy, and even briefly in the hit Free Guy.

So, one TikTok user wistfully posed the thirsty question: Why didn’t we get to watch him represent the USA in Olympics breakdancing?

Entertainment Weekly relayed the viral question to the former stripper, drawing an extended laugh during an interview for his latest movie, Blink Twice

His co-star Naomi Ackie was also there, and she definitely saw the potential of Tatum gyrating for the gold. “OHH!” she exclaimed. “That’s a good point!”

Tatum allowed, “That would be sick,” adding the caveat, “I’m not very good at breakdancing.” 

He called the TikToker’s faith in him “very sweet,” adding that if he ever were to be asked to serve his country at the Olympics, “I would just do a lot of stripper moves.”

Hey, Chan – can’t be any worse than Australia’s Raygun, and would arguably be easier on the eyes.

Leah Remini and husband Angelo Pagán announce split
Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation

Weeks after her bestie Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, Leah Remini has announced she’s split with her husband of 21 years, Angelo Pagán.

The former King of Queens star and Pagán jointly posted to Instagram on Thursday, “After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce.”

“This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us,” the statement continued.

The note goes on to say, “Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal — together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones.”

It added, “But here’s the thing: we’ve been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family.”

As to the reason behind the split, the statement explained, “To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore.” They added, “Our bond is still strong — it’s just evolved into something different.”

The pair share an “incredible daughter” in 20-year-old Sofia, noting, “From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success.”

The couple said they want to be “as transparent as possible” with their new direction, “because, for years, we shared our marriage so publicly, whether it was on our specials on VH1 or our reality show,” referencing Leah Remini: It’s All Relative.

They also said of their “new chapter” together, apart, “We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships — whether they change or end — aren’t failures.”
 

Producers say Max’s ‘Penguin’ series leads directly into Matt Reeves’ sequel to ‘The Batman’
Max

Entertainment Weekly has a sneak peek of The Penguin, Max’s spin-off from Matt Reeves‘ blockbuster The Batman

Reeves is producing the small-screen project centering on the ascent of Colin Farrell‘s Oz aka Penguin. Farrell tells the magazine, “I loved doing the part in the Batman film and the idea that we would get spoiled by having eight hours to really delve into this character’s psychology and backstory. Backstory plays a big part in the television show.”

Lead writer and showrunner Lauren LeFranc calls the show “a Scarface story,” adding, “It’s a rise-to-power story of Oz before he really makes it to the top.”

Set a week after the events of The Batman, which ended with Paul Dano‘s The Riddler flooding Gotham, LeFranc says, “We’re living in the underbelly of the city. … We’re in Oz’s world.”

LeFranc explains the show is a “bridge” between the Robert Pattinson blockbuster and Reeves’ anticipated sequel. “We’re going almost directly into the second film Matt has planned.”

The Penguin debuts on Max this September.

The Batman – Part II hits theaters on Oct. 3, 2025.

