Melissa McCarthy, Josh O’Connor and Ariana Grande to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Melissa McCarthy attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 5, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images)

The next three hosts of Saturday Night Live have been revealed.

NBC has announced that Melissa McCarthy, Josh O’Connor and Ariana Grande are set to host the final three episodes for 2025 of the late-night sketch comedy series.

McCarthy will take over hosting duties for the sixth time on the Dec. 6 episode of the show. SNL first made the announcement of McCarthy’s return during Saturday’s episode, which was hosted by Glen Powell. McCarthy previously won an Emmy for hosting the program in 2017. She will be joined by Dijon, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time.

O’Connor is set to make his SNL hosting debut on the Dec. 13 episode. He’s promoting his upcoming film Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which arrives in select theaters on Nov. 26 and will stream on Netflix on Dec. 12. Lily Allen will serve as the musical guest on the episode. She makes her second appearance performing on SNL after the release of her fifth album, West End Girl.

Finally, Grande will host the program for the third time on the Dec. 20 episode. She will be joined by musical guest Cher, who is promoting her autobiography, Cher: The Memoir. This marks Cher’s second appearance as musical guest on the show. She first took to the Studio 8H stage back in 1987.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Paul Mescal on meeting Paul McCartney: ‘He’s an extraordinary man’
Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson are introduced onstage to promote four upcoming biopics about The Beatles at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon on March 31, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Paul Mescal is set to play Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles films, and he revealed in a new interview with IndieWire that he has had a chance to meet the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

“He’s an extraordinary man,” Mescal shares, “like to spend any time — it’s a crazy sentence to say that I’ve spent time with that man, let alone play him.”

Mescal also confirmed that we will be hearing his voice in the films. Asked whether he plans to do his own singing, he replied, “Yeah, yeah, absolutely, yeah.”

Mendes’ Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028, with each film being told from a different band member’s point of view.

In addition to Mescal, the movies will star Harris Dickinson as John LennonBarry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Regina Hall says she once considered becoming a nun
Regina Hall attends the ‘One Battle After Another’ screening at The Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Walter Reade Theatre on September 21, 2025, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

Regina Hall is opening up about how she once considered becoming a nun.

The actress said she seriously considered becoming a nun at several moments in her life while guesting on a recent episode of Amy Poehler‘s Good Hang podcast.

“I went to Catholic school, and so we had the nuns, who I loved. I loved my nuns,” Hall said.

Poehler then asked what specifically Hall loved about nuns.

“They were strict, but they were loving,” Hall said, before detailing exactly when she considered becoming a nun.

“When I was in high school, and then again when I was older and I was too old,” Hall said. “Thirty-nine, that was the cutoff. I was 41. They were like, ‘It’s not a backup plan, miss. Get on out of here.'”

Hall said that, as a young person, the idea of spending a life in prayer for others and having “no romantic heartbreak” was enticing.

“I’m sure that it’s not that easy, I’m just saying that was what I romanticized it would be if I did it,” Hall said. “I thought that was lovely.”

The actress also says she believes in past lives and believes she was a nun in a past life.

“I believe I had a past life where I was that. I believe I’ve come from that,” Hall said. “It probably exists within me because it has existed.”

Hall stars in the upcoming film One Battle After Another, which arrives in theaters on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Bride!’: Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley star as Frankenstein’s monster and his lover in teaser trailer
The poster for ‘The Bride!’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley are Frankenstein’s monster and his betrothed in the official teaser trailer for The Bride!

Warner Bros. Pictures released the teaser trailer for the upcoming film on Tuesday.

Maggie Gyllenhaal wrote and directed the film, which is described as a bold and iconoclastic take on Mary Shelley‘s classic monster tale Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus.

“A lonely Frankenstein (Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman and The Bride (Buckley) is born,” according to the film’s official description. “What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A wild and radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance!”

Peter SarsgaardJake Gyllenhaal and Penélope Cruz also star in the upcoming sci-fi horror film.

“Was I just the same, before the accident?” Buckley’s Bride of Frankenstein asks in the trailer.

“There wasn’t any accident. Everything we did, we did it on purpose. There is nothing left to do know but live,” Bale’s Frankenstein’s monster says in response.

The Bride! arrives in theaters and on IMAX screens on March 6, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.