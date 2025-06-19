Melissa Rauch says goodbye to ‘Night Court’ after show fails to find another home

Nicole Weingart/NBC

Night Court is officially no more.

Melissa Rauch is mourning the end of the sitcom, which NBC canceled back in May, in a recent post shared to Instagram.

“I have held off on posting anything about Night Court not continuing until I knew we did everything in our power to find another home for it,” Rauch wrote. “Perhaps it was being raised on The Goonies ‘Never Say Die’ motto or straight up denial that I didn’t want this incredibly special experience to come to an end. That said, after turning over all the stones there were to be turned over, we’ve learned that it is officially the hour to say ‘farewell.’ Or at least, ‘Until next time.'”

The lengthy message captioned a slideshow of photos from the set of Night Court.

“I was told that the original creator of Night Court, the great Reinhold Weege, said that the courtroom doors were key to the show’s engine as they ushered in endless stories. And I like to think that’s how Night Court carries on. Just as it did in the 30 years between the first incarnation ending and us beginning,” Rauch wrote. “The evergreen revolving door of oddballs and cynics populating that Manhattan arraignment court in the wee hours of the night and at the center of it all a workplace family that will forever be…until next time.”

Night Court premiered in 2023. It was a sequel series to the original show, which aired from 1984 to 1992 on NBC. Rauch played Judge Abby Stone on the series, who was the daughter of the late Judge Harry Stone from the show’s original run.

Rauch executive produced Night Court. Several of her The Big Bang Theory castmates appeared in guest roles on the show, including Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Mayim Bialik.

In brief: ‘Couples Therapy’ renewed for season 5 and more
More Couples Therapy is on the way. Showtime has renewed the series for a fifth season following the viewership increase for the season 4B premiere. Couples Therapy follows real-life therapy sessions between couples and Dr. Orna Guralnik. The show is available to stream on Paramount+ for subscribers who have the Showtime plan …

The cast of Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming American Love Story series has expanded. Grace Gummer, Sydney Lemmon and Alessandro Nivola have joined the cast, according to Deadline. Gummer is set to play Caroline Kennedy in the show, while Lemmon will play Lauren Bessette and Nivola will portray Calvin Klein

Hal & Harper will make its way to Mubi this fall. Deadline reports that the indie TV series starring Lili Reinhart and Mark Ruffalo will debut on the streaming service after making its premiere at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The family-drama series consists of eight episodes and also stars its creator, Cooper Raiff

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
Nine Perfect StrangersNicole Kidman stars in season 2 of the series that connects nine new strangers at a wellness retreat.  

Netflix
Sirens: An older sister visits her younger sister and finds she has a strange relationship with her boss in the limited series. 

Apple TV+
Fountain of YouthJohn Krasinski and Natalie Portman are estranged siblings who partner up on a global heist in the new film.

Movie theaters
Mission: Impossible — The Final ReckoningTom Cruise is back with even more stunts in the eighth film in the franchise.

Lilo & Stitch: The lovable blue alien is back in the live-action film adaptation of the animated Disney classic.

Friendship: The A24 film starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson expands to a wider release across the country.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Dan Brown bringing new Robert Langdon series to Netflix
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Dan Brown’s Da Vinci Code character Robert Langdon is ready for a new adventure at Netflix.

The author is bringing his upcoming new novel, The Secret of Secrets, to the small screen with the help of former Lost showrunner Carlton Cuse. According to Tudum, the story follows the brilliant symbologist Langdon as he “races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist, whose groundbreaking manuscript contains discoveries that have the power to forever change humanity’s understanding of the mind.”

Brown co-created the series with Cuse. He’ll be a writer and executive producer on the series, while Cuse will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Langdon first appeared as the protagonist in Brown’s 2000 novel Angels & Demons, followed by 2003’s The Da Vinci Code, 2009’s The Lost Symbol, 2013’s Inferno and 2017’s OriginThe Secret of Secrets will hit bookstores Sept. 9.

Tom Hanks previously played Langdon in The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons and Inferno film adaptations.

