Member of local guard at US Embassy in Sudan killed in paramilitary RSF’s custody
A picture taken on Oct. 7, 2017 shows a view of the exterior of the US embassy in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. (Ashraf Shazly/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)

(LONDON) — A local guard force member who worked at the U.S. Embassy in Sudan died while in the custody of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs said.

Tarig Hassan Ahmed, the guard, who worked at the embassy in Khartoum, was described as a “dedicated” and “respected” colleague and friend to many in embassy community. The U.S. said it was “deeply saddened and disturbed” by Ahmed’s killing.

“We have asked the RSF to provide full details of the circumstances surrounding Mr. Hassan Ahmed’s detention and death and to ensure those responsible are held accountable,” the bureau said in a statement.

ABC News has asked the RSF for comment on the incident.

The death came just a few weeks after the RSF agreed to a code of conduct at U.S.-mediated talks in Geneva, with the paramilitary group committing to enforcing new conduct for its fighters that includes a command directive for its fighters to comply with Jeddah Declaration commitments and international humanitarian law as well as refrain from violence against women.

“These new commitments must be reflected in the actions of RSF troops on the ground, who have committed ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity since the outbreak of war against Sudanese civilians,” said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

A new report released by the United Nation’s Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan found that warring parties have “committed an appalling range of harrowing human rights violations and international crimes,” including many that may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity.

It is the first report by the independent fact-finding mission, Mohamed Chande Othman, the mission’s chair, said the “gravity” of its findings “underscores the urgent and immediate” action needed to protect civilians.

New visual evidence obtained by Lighthouse Reports has also found RSF and allied militias implicated in extrajudicial killings of unarmed civilians, including ethnic massacres that took place in the Western region of Sudan’s Darfur.

Meanwhile the war in Sudan continues, with fighting now ongoing in over 70% of the Northeast African nation’s states. At least 38 people were killed and 116 injured following what local groups say were “indiscriminate artillery and air strikes” by the RSF in Sudan’s Sennar state, Emergency Lawyers, a monitor for civilian casualties and humanitarian violations said in a statement.

The conflict has killed at least 20,000 people as it enters its seventh month, U.N. officials say. Local groups however warn the true toll is likely much higher.

“Much more needs to be done, of course; we’re mindful of that,” said White House national security adviser John Kirby at a White House press briefing last week. “The RSF and the SAF need to uphold their commitments.”

Ukraine taps ‘intellectual’ Andrii Sybiha as foreign minister in Zelenskyy reshuffle
Valentyn Semenov / EyeEm/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Ukrainian lawmakers confirmed Andrii Sybiha as the country’s new foreign minister on Thursday, amid a major reshuffle that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says is needed ahead of an “extremely important” fall.

Sybiha was nominated by Zelenskyy to replace the outgoing Dmytro Kuleba, who led Kyiv’s diplomatic efforts since 2020 and became a key figure in Ukraine’s response to Russia’s full-scale invasion from February 2022.

David Arakhamia — the leader of Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People Party in the Ukrainian parliament — said on Telegram on Wednesday that Sybiha was in line for the position.

Sybiha was confirmed in a parliamentary vote, two members of parliament confirmed to ABC News. He won the support of 258 of 401 lawmakers and was sworn in during the parliamentary session shortly after the vote. The 258 votes were out of a total of 315 lawmakers present.

Sybiha, 49, was Ukraine’s senior envoy to Turkey from 2016 to 2021, and served two stints at Kyiv’s embassy in Poland.

Sybiha joined the presidential office in 2021, working under influential administration head Andriy Yermak. He was appointed the country’s first deputy foreign minister earlier this year.

“He is a well-known, experienced diplomat with vast experience,” Oleksandr Merezhko — a member of parliament representing Zelenskyy’s party and the chair of the body’s foreign affairs committee — told ABC News shortly before the confirmation vote.

“Since the first days of the full-scale invasion, Sybiha was with the president, was involved in all important negotiations and — due to his professionalism — has earned the trust and respect of the president,” Merezhko said. 

Such proximity to Zelenskyy may help avoid any tensions between the presidency and the foreign ministry.

Sybiha is known as a “thinker” and an “intellectual” among those who have worked closely with him, Merezhko said, and as someone willing to make hard decisions. 

“He is not afraid to be unpopular,” Merezhko added.

Ukrainian lawmaker Bohan Yaremenko — also a member of the foreign affairs committee — told ABC News the new minister is “tough, experienced, professional.”

Sybiha is “very different” to his predecessor, Yaremenko said, with a far smaller public profile.

“He spent two years next to the president, so he knows more than anyone else about the most recent negotiations with all important partners,” Yaremenko said.

Zelenskyy said in a Wednesday statement that the country needs “need new energy and these new steps are connected to strengthening our state in different directions.”

“Autumn will be extremely important for Ukraine,” he added. “And our state institutions must be set up in such a way that Ukraine will achieve all the results we need — for all of us.”

Bangladesh prime minister resigns, flees country amid deadly protests
Bangladesh army personnel stand guard during a curfew following clashes between police and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement activists amid anti-government protests in Dhaka on August 5, 2024. (Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on Monday, as anti-government protesters marched on the capital to demand she step down after a weekend of violence that left dozens of people dead.

The Bangladeshi military facilitated Hasina’s “safe passage” out of the country and the army chief is expected to make a speech on Monday.

Broadband internet and mobile data services were cut off and then restored across Bangladesh earlier on Monday.

The demonstrations began with students seeking to end a quota system for government jobs, but clashes with police and pro-government activists escalated into violence that left more than 200 dead last month.

The deadly demonstrations triggered more protests from citizens demanding accountability from their government, which grew into calls for Hasina to step down.

At least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died in clashes in the capital on Sunday, according to the country’s leading Bengali-language daily newspaper, Prothom Alo.

Former Russian prisoner Vladimir Kara-Murza talks about his confinement, hopes for a post-Putin era
Russian journalist and activist Vladimir Kara-Murza addresses a press conference on August 2, 2024 in Bonn, Germany, one day after being released from Russia as political prisoner in one of the biggest prisoner swaps between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. (Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — When the United States’ prisoner exchange with Russia, the largest since the Cold War, happened in early August, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s harshest critics became a free man. Vladimir Kara-Murza had been sentenced to 25 years in prison on treason charges after speaking out about the war in Ukraine.

Kara-Murza spent two and a half years locked up in different Russian prison colonies, spending 11 months of that time in solitary confinement. On Aug. 1, in a multi-country prisoner swap, the Russian-born Kara-Murza was freed along with Americans Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan and Alsu Kurmasheva — all of whom were sentenced on espionage charges and for allegedly spreading false information.

On Monday, in his first interview with ABC News since being released, Kara-Murza spoke to ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo about how he is adjusting to a life of freedom.

“It still feels very unreal … just a few weeks ago, I was so confident that I would end my life in Putin’s Siberian prison,” he said. “And now I’m at home with my family, so it’s … something out of the books.”

That choice of words was appropriate, given Kara-Murza’s education as a historian and his study of the Soviet dissident movement. He highlighted President Joe Biden’s role in the exchange and what it tells us about the reality of politicians’ work versus the public perception.

“Only four American presidents in history — two Republicans, Ford and Reagan, and two Democrats, Carter and now Biden — have negotiated such prisoner releases, prisoner exchanges, to help save prisoners of conscience from the Soviet or Russian gulag,” he said.

“In this day and age, when there is a sort of cynical stereotype that all politics is about expediency and realpolitik, and that there’s no room for principle or value anymore, I think it is important to sort of pause and note that sometimes the leaders of Western democracy don’t just pay lip service to protecting human rights, but actually do it in practice too,” he added.

Kara-Murza may be free, but he noted that adjusting to that reality has been challenging — especially since he spent nearly 11 months straight in solitary confinement.

“By international law, by the United Nations, a minimum standard rules on the treatment of prisoners, solitary confinement longer than 15 days is officially considered to be a form of torture — degrading and inhumane treatment — because [the philosopher] Aristotle said that human beings are social animals,” he said. “We need human interaction just as much as we need oxygen to breath or food to eat or water to drink.”

He was also forbidden from calling his wife and three children, or going to church, he said. He compared the experience to the 1993 movie Groundhog Day, where a character is trapped and forced to repeat the same day over and over.

“It’s endless, meaningless and exactly the same. Wake up at 5 o’clock in the morning … you attach your bunk to the wall. And then essentially, you just sit in your small cell,” he said of this period of confinement.

Kara-Murza said he was allowed out for 90 minutes for a “small so-called walk” around a covered prison courtyard that wasn’t much bigger than his cell, he noted. Beyond that, he told ABC he was given a pen and paper for only 90 minutes each day — the only window of time he had to prepare for court hearings, read and write letters to family, friends and journalists.

Even though he was fortunate enough to be part of the prisoner exchange, Kara-Murza noted that hundreds remain in Russian prisons for “publicly opposing Putin’s dictatorship and his aggressive war against Ukraine” along with thousands of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Kara-Murza highlighted the fact that this August marks the 25th anniversary of Putin being appointed as Russia’s acting prime minister by then-President Boris Yeltsin.

“So there’s an entire generation of people in my country, in Russia, that have grown up not knowing any other political reality,” he said. “And … we know what it entails to be in opposition to Vladimir Putin’s regime.”

Kara-Murza said he was poisoned twice by agents of Russia’s FSB (Federal Security Service), prior to being sentenced to 25 years in prison.

“I care about my country. I love my country,” he said. “And I think Russia deserves a much better future than to be in the hands of an authoritarian, aggressive, murderous, illegitimate dictatorship.”

