Member of white supremacy group indicted for allegedly threatening federal officials: DOJ

Member of white supremacy group indicted for allegedly threatening federal officials: DOJ
Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A member of a white supremacist online terror group has been indicted for allegedly conspiring to develop a hit list of “high value targets” for assassination — including federal officials, according to the Justice Department.

Federal prosecutors allege that 24-year-old Noah Lamb was part of a broader group called “The Terrorism Collective,” which is a group that communicates on the site Telegram, an encrypted messaging server.

The group promotes “white supremacist accelerationism: an ideology centered around the belief that the white race is superior; that society is irreparably corrupt and cannot be saved by political action,” according to federal prosecutors.

The indictment further states that the group advocates that “violence and terrorism is necessary to ignite a race war and ‘accelerate’ the collapse of the government and the rise of the white ethnostate.”

The group allegedly had a hit list of targets, which included a U.S. senator, federal judges, a former U.S attorney and state and local officials.

They allegedly described it as “a kill list in book form” and had a card for each target, including “a kill book complete with full doxes and images,” according to the indictment.

Lamb and the other members of the group allegedly targeted the members based on their race.

“Each List card includes reasons why Terrorgram considered the target an enemy of the cause of white supremacist accelerationism,” according to the indictment.

“For example, the List describes Federal-official 1 as an ‘Anti-White, Anti-gun, Jewish Senator,’ The List calls Federal Official 2 ‘an invader’ from a foreign country and highlighted the judge’s ruling on an immigration issue,” according to the indictment.

Lamb’s primary role, according to the DOJ, was to find their home addresses and include their personal information.

“The defendant collaborated with members of the online Terrorgram Collective to create a list of targets for assassination,” acting U.S. Attorney Michele Beckwith for the Eastern District of California said in a press release.

“Individuals on the list were targeted because of race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity, including federal officials,” Beckwith said.

The identities of the officials included in the alleged hit list were not named.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

4th woman arrested for allegedly assisting escaped New Orleans inmates
4th woman arrested for allegedly assisting escaped New Orleans inmates
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS) — A fourth woman has been arrested for allegedly helping inmates who broke out of a New Orleans jail last week, police said.

Casey Smith, 30, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assisting two of the 10 inmates who escaped from the Orleans Justice Center on May 16, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

“Through investigation, members of the NOPD’s Special Operations Division Tactical II team obtained information linking Smith to allegedly aiding at least two of the reported escapees as they were transported to multiple locations in the hours following their escape,” the New Orleans Police Department said in a press release on Friday announcing the arrest.

Smith allegedly admitted to aiding in the escapees’ transport along with 32-year-old Cortnie Harris, who was arrested on Wednesday, police said. Smith has been booked for accessory after the fact to simple escape.

Smith is the fifth person, including a jail employee, arrested in connection with the jailbreak.

In addition to Harris, state police announced on Wednesday that 38-year-old Corvanntay Baptiste was arrested and charged with felony counts of being accessories after the fact. They were both booked at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center, officials said.

On Thursday, a Slidell woman was taken into custody for allegedly helping a fugitive who is still at large following the jailbreak, Louisiana State Police said.

Connie Weeden, 59, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on Thursday. She faces a felony charge of accessory after the fact for allegedly assisting Jermaine Donald, one of the five escapees still on the run, police said.

“Weeden was in contact via phone both before and after the escape,” Louisiana State Police officials said in a statement. “Investigators determined that after the escape, she provided Donald with cash through a cell phone app.”

Donald remains at large, along with four others who broke out of the Orleans Justice Center on May 16. Authorities have recaptured five of the original 10 inmates who escaped.

Law enforcement officials warned that helping fugitives will carry serious consequences.

“Those who choose to assist or conceal these individuals are violating the law and will be held accountable,” said state police. “Harboring fugitives threatens the safety of our communities and will not be tolerated.”

Under Louisiana law, a conviction for accessory after the fact carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $500, or both.

Amid an ongoing investigation into the escape of inmates, the Orleans Parish District Attorney issued subpoenas on Thursday to Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson and other sheriff’s office staff members.

The order demanded access to emails, text messages and internal messages from or to Hutson and other sheriff’s office staff and contractors, including those to Sterling Williams, a jail maintenance worker who was arrested in connection with the jailbreak.

Williams, a 33-year-old maintenance worker at the Orleans Parish Justice Center, was arrested and booked into jail Tuesday morning, according to Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill.

Williams allegedly shut off the water to a toilet to help clear the way for the inmates to escape, sources said. The prisoners, including three who are charged with second-degree murder and remain on the run, were able to crawl out through a hole after ripping the toilet off its hinges. Williams’s lawyer has denied he intended to help in the inmates’ escape and said a deputy asked him to shut the water off due to a clogged fixture.

“Did he admit he turned the water off? Yes, absolutely, and we’re not denying that. Did he confess to conspiring to aid violent criminals to escape the jail, climb a wall, run across the interstate and terrorize the city? Absolutely not,” lawyer Michael Kennedy told ABC News.

Four other jail employees have been suspended in this investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Life-threatening heat wave in the Midwest and Northeast to kick off official start of summer
Life-threatening heat wave in the Midwest and Northeast to kick off official start of summer
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer — and it’s heading to the most densely populated part of America for a prolonged period.

A heat wave forecast to envelop the Midwest and the Northeast with triple-digit weather is expected to arrive on the heels of the first official day of summer.

But before the sizzle, the country’s midsection and much of the East Coast will have to endure at least a couple of days of severe weather.

Over the next two days, more than 120 million people are under the threat for severe storms from the Midwest to the East Coast.

The risk for severe weather — which could produce damaging wind, tornadoes, large hail and possible flash flooding — is at a level 3 out of 5 on Wednesday from Michigan to Missouri, including the cities of Indianapolis and Louisville. Meanwhile, the risk of severe weather for the cities of Chicago, Detroit, Cincinnati, Nashville and Texarkana is at a level 2 out of 5 on Wednesday.

Storms are expected to reach Chicago around the lunch hour on Wednesday and move into Indianapolis, Detroit and Cincinnati later in the afternoon. Nashville and Texarkana are expected to see severe weather Wednesday evening and and overnight.

On Thursday, severe weather is expected to move to the East Coast from North Carolina to Vermont and include Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Out West, extreme heat warnings are in place for Thursday and Friday from Phoenix to Las Vegas, where temperatures could soar to 115 over the region.

The hot weather in the West is also expected to elevate the risk of fire danger from Nevada to Colorado. The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for Wednesday afternoon and into the evening for northwest Colorado and northeast Utah, where 35 mph gusts and single-digit humidity could allow fire to spark and spread rapidly.

By week’s end, daily high temperature records could fall in parts of the West, where places like Denver could top 100 degrees.

Bracing for the season’s first heat wave

Starting on Sunday, the hot weather will invade the Midwest and parts of the Southeast. The heat index is forecast to make it feel like more than 100 degrees in Chicago, Louisville and Nashville.

By Monday, record-breaking daily high temperatures are expected to be widespread across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with highs from the mid-90s to the low-100s.

High humidity will make conditions more stifling for tens of millions of people. The heat index, a measure of what the temperature feels like, is expected to rise to the low to mid-100s in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C., on Monday and extend into next week.

During the heat wave, nighttime temperatures are expected to only drop into the 70s, meaning that without adequate air conditioning this heat wave will be extremely dangerous for many Americans.

The dangerous heat in the Northeast is not expected to subside until late next week, when clouds and rain will move into the region.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Elderly man with dementia rescued after dangling from second-story window: Police
Elderly man with dementia rescued after dangling from second-story window: Police
Canton Township Public Safety

(CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich.) — An elderly man with dementia was rescued by officials after his foot got stuck in a window and he ended up dangling from the second-story of his home in Michigan, the Canton Township Police Department told ABC News.

The incident, which occurred on April 12 at approximately 2:49 a.m., was captured on police body-worn camera footage, showing officers on the ground building a human pyramid to attempt to free the dangling man while others inside the home supported him with cables.

In the footage reviewed by ABC News, the man can be heard screaming, “I can’t hold this much longer, I really can’t.”

The man’s wife, Lynnette Barnett, told ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ that her husband, who is in the late stages of dementia, was trying to get out of the room, was unsure how, so he decided to leave through the window.

“He’s not steady on his feet, the window he chose to come out of is the only window in the house that you need to prop open, because if you don’t prop it open, it will fall shut,” Barnett told WXYZ.

If the window had not shut on the man’s foot, Barnett said her husband “would have been dead.”

Officials, along with the help of “swift-acting neighbors” who provided a ladder, were successfully able to return the man to safety, intervening in a way that “saved this man’s life and prevented a tragedy,” Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh said in a statement to ABC News.

“This incident reflects the heart of public service, and we remain committed to working with every available resource to provide wraparound support for those facing cognitive challenges,” Baugh said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.