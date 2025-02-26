Menendez brothers: Newsom orders parole board to investigate whether they’d pose ‘unreasonable risk’ to public if released

(LOS ANGELES) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom told the Menendez brothers’ attorney he’s ordering the parole board to launch a “comprehensive risk assessment” investigation into whether the brothers pose “an unreasonable risk to the public” if released.

“The Governor’s primary consideration when evaluating commutation applications is public safety, which includes the applicant’s current risk level, the impact of a commutation on victims and survivors, the applicant’s self-development and conduct since the offense, and if the applicant has made use of available rehabilitative programs, addressed treatment needs, and mitigated risk factors for reoffending,” the governor’s office said in the letter to defense attorney Mark Geragos. “The Governor’s Office will make the findings of the Board’s risk assessment investigation available to the court and the District Attorney.”

Lyle and Erik Menendez, who are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole, have submitted a request for clemency to Newsom. In November, the governor said he’d defer to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman’s “review and analysis” of the case before making any decisions.

Besides clemency, the brothers have been pursuing two other paths to freedom.

One is the brothers’ habeas corpus petition, which was filed in 2023 for a review of two new pieces of evidence not presented at trial: a letter Erik Menendez wrote to his cousin eight months before the murders detailing his alleged abuse from his father, and allegations from a former boy band member who revealed in 2023 that he was raped by Jose Menendez.

Hochman announced Friday he’s asked the court to deny the brothers’ habeas corpus petition, arguing the new evidence isn’t credible or admissible.

The other is resentencing.

In October, then-LA County District Attorney George Gascón announced he supported resentencing for the brothers. Gascón recommended their sentences of life without the possibility of parole be removed, and said they should instead be sentenced for murder, which would be a sentence of 50 years to life. Because both brothers were under 26 at the time of the crimes, they would be eligible for parole immediately with the new sentence.

The DA’s office said its resentencing recommendations take into account many factors, including rehabilitation in prison and abuse or trauma that contributed to the crime. Gascón praised the work Lyle and Erik Menendez did behind bars to rehabilitate themselves and help other inmates.

Weeks after Gascón’s announcement, he lost his race for reelection to Hochman.

When Hochman came into office on Dec. 3, he promised to review all the facts before reaching his own decision. Hochman has yet to announce if he is in support of or against resentencing for the brothers.

A hearing regarding the resentencing case is set for March 20 and 21.

The Menendez brothers’ case began in 1989, when Lyle Menendez, then 21, and Erik Menendez, then 18, shot and killed their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez, in the family’s Beverly Hills home.

The defense claimed the brothers acted in self-defense after enduring years of sexual abuse by their father. Prosecutors alleged they killed for money.

Their first trial ended in a mistrial. Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1996 following their second trial.

The brothers were sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Jimmy Carter’s grandson Jason speaks out on former president’s life, legacy
(NEW YORK) — Though Jimmy Carter was a U.S. president, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and the founder of a global organization, The Carter Center, to his more than one dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was a grandfather first and foremost, his grandson Jason Carter told “Good Morning America.”

“He’s an interesting guy, but he really was a grandfather to me first,” Jason Carter said in a live interview Tuesday on “GMA,” just days after the former president’s death on Dec. 29, at age 100.

“He was my grandfather so I have a lot of memories, like others do, of him taking me fishing or sitting around and talking about what I should do in my life,” Jason Carter continued. “When I graduated from college, he and I sat down and I said, ‘What would you do if you were me?,’ and he said, ‘I would go to Africa and join the Peace Corps,’ and so I did that.”

Jimmy Carter is survived by four children and around two dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren, according to the Jimmy Carter Library.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter, who died on Nov. 19, 2023, at age 96.

Jason Carter, the son of the Carters’ eldest child, John William “Jack” Carter, described his grandparents’ decades-long marriage as “one of the great American love stories.”

He said a photo of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter kissing each other amid the backdrop of the U.S. presidency shows who they really were at heart, two people who remained in love after meeting in the small town of Plains, Georgia.

“He spent eight years in politics, and the other 92 years he spent at home in Plains, Georgia,” Jason Carter said of his grandfather. “Obviously, working around the world, doing things for The Carter Center and otherwise, but really, he was a small-town guy who lived out that faith that is reflected in that picture and the love that is reflected in that picture.”

Jason Carter, who plans to deliver a eulogy at his grandfather’s funeral on Jan. 9, said he sees his grandfather’s legacy as one of someone who stayed true to himself even while reaching the highest heights of power.

During his own political career, including a run for Georgia governor in 2014, Jason Carter said he tried to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps in that way.

“He’s one of those people who demonstrates that you can be in politics and not change who you are, that you can be an honest person, a person who lives out his faith and love in the real world, and still be in politics, and I think that was my hope,” he said. “Our politics is messy, and he was always one of those rare people who was able to reach the highest levels of it without compromising who he was, and we talked about that aspect of it a lot.”

Now, as his family moves forward after the death of their patriarch, Jason Carter said they are reflecting on the annual New Year’s family vacation that Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter hosted every year and sharing memories of sipping champagne together on New Year’s Eve.

As they look ahead to the new year, Jason Carter said he and his family want to continue their grandfather’s work at The Carter Center, which describes itself as a “nongovernmental organization that helps to improve lives by resolving conflicts; advancing democracy and preventing diseases.”

“He built this remarkable organization over 40 years that’s really been his life’s work,” Jason Carter said of The Carter Center, of which he has served as chair of the board. “There’s 3,000 employees that work all over the world … and of those 3,000 employees, only a couple hundred are in the U.S., and the rest are in Ethiopia or Sudan or Mali or Chad or Bangladesh, the places where the center can do the most good for the most people.”

New Orleans attack survivor details horrific moments on Bourbon Street
A deadly car-ramming attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans left 14 people deadand 35 others injured early on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove a pickup truck onto a sidewalk and around a parked police car serving as a barricade to plow into pedestrians over a three-block stretch of the iconic street, according to police.

Jabbar exited the vehicle armed with an assault rifle and opened fire on police officers, law enforcement said. Officers returned fire, killing Jabbar. At least two officers were injured, authorities said.

Alexis Scott-Windham was among those injured in the attack. She spoke to ABC News’ Whit Johnson about the intense experience on Thursday.

ABC NEWS: We are joined now by a young woman who, like so many others, was here on Bourbon Street ringing in the new year when the unthinkable happened. Alexis Scott-Windham is joining us now.

And Alexis, thank you so much for your time tonight. We truly appreciate it. I can’t imagine what you’ve been through over the past 24 hours here. Can you first just walk us through those first moments when you knew something was going wrong?

ALEXIS SCOTT-WINDHAM: OK, so we were on a corner by a pizza place and we noticed a loud boom, boom, boom noise and we looked to the left and somebody said “Move!” And by the time they said move, the truck was coming down and he was halfway on the sidewalk, halfway down the street.

By the time he came down the side, by the time I looked to the left, he came down the sidewalk, he had hit me on the back of my right leg, because I stepped on my left, he hit me by the right leg. And I don’t even know how did I get shot because I fell to the ground. I got up and tried to run once I heard the bullets. And once I got up, I tried to run, but my foot was leaking.

ABC NEWS: And describe what you were experiencing emotionally at the time. Obviously, you knew you were injured, but seeing, seeing the seriously wounded and, and people who had lost their lives all around you, what was going through your mind?

SCOTT-WINDHAM: Well, what was going through my mind? I was just thankful, I was just thanking Jesus, I was just telling the Lord, “Let me make it home to my daughter,” I was just thanking God. But once I got up, I seen the bodies on the ground, I was just — it was like a movie. I just couldn’t believe this happened.

Because before all this happened, everything was just going so nice, everybody was telling everybody “Happy New Year.” All the tours, like random people was telling me “Happy New Years.” I even met people from Chicago that was down here. That’s why it was just so crazy.

ABC NEWS: I’m, forgive me. I’m having a little trouble hearing you. But, but could you describe how your friends are doing today? What are their conditions?

SCOTT-WINDHAM: So me and my friend Brandon, we both got injured. I got shot in the foot and hit from the side.

And Brandon, I think he got hit by the car. His whole right side is just messed up; his left, his right leg is messed up. His back is messed up. His shoulder is messed up. He also has a little gash right here [indicating the right side of her forehead]. He’s still in the hospital, in New Orleans. He’s at Touro hospital.

ABC NEWS: And I understand that, that, forgive me. I understand that you are, you’re home today and you have a young daughter as well. As you look back on this, you know, how are you going to explain what happened to her?

SCOTT-WINDHAM: Well, when I was going through that, in my mind, I was just telling the Lord, “Just let me make it home to my daughter.” I don’t know how I’m going to explain it to her. All I can tell her is “You can still go out and have fun, but don’t be on your phone and always watch your surroundings.”

ABC NEWS: All right, Alexis Scott-Windham. Well, we are, we are so thankful that you are OK today. And thank you so much for, for taking the time to share with us what happened to you and the people you were with.

Some government employees dismayed after Musk jokes about buyout offer
(WASHINGTON) — After the Trump administration offered two million federal employees buyouts on Tuesday, Elon Musk — the world’s richest man and the architect of Trump’s effort to reduce the size of the government — took to his own social media platform to boast and joke about the offer, leaving some federal employees who spoke to ABC News dismayed.

By replying to an email sent out Tuesday, all full-time federal employees — with the exception of military personnel and postal workers — have the option to get eight months’ salary if they agree to leave their jobs.

“The federal workforce should be comprised of employees who are reliable, loyal, trustworthy, and who strive for excellence in their daily work,” the email sent to employees said, offering them what it called a “deferred resignation” from their positions.

Commenting on X, Musk laughed at a specific aspect of the offer, writing, “Hit ‘Send,'” accompanied by a screenshot of the letter to employees describing how to submit their resignation via email.

Musk’s attitude as he works to enact sweeping changes across the federal government — potentially impacting hundreds of thousands of career employees who have spent their lives working behind the scenes — is not lost on some workers, who told ABC News that the Trump administration and Musk’s tone have been “cruel” and “demoralizing.”

“It feels like the new administration thinks we are dirt and do nothing for the country,” said one 20-year federal employee who asked not to be identified out of fear of retribution. “This is heartbreaking.”

According to a copy of the resignation letter posted by the Office of Personnel Management, federal employees have to acknowledge that the positions they vacate could be eliminated or consolidated, and their response to the buyout email may be used “to assist in federal workforce reorganization efforts.”

While employees are not expected to work during their deferred resignation period, resigning workers need to commit to a “smooth transition” out of their roles.

Bolstered by an executive order that would make it easier to fire career government employees, administration officials said they expect the reduction of the government workforce from the buyout and other executive actions to be “significant.”

Unprecedented in its scope and nature, the buyout appears to be one part of Trump’s sweeping approach to reducing the size of the government — using an approach that mirrors tactics used by Musk in the past. When Musk took over Twitter in November 2022, he similarly sent a company-wide email that gave workers an ultimatum: work harder or leave with severance. Yesterday’s email shared the same subject line — “A fork in the road” — that Musk used in his email.

As federal employees were digesting the terms of the buyout Wednesday, it was unclear exactly who was eligible for it and whether there would really be severance payments, which could be delayed by litigation.

Max Alonzo, national secretary-treasurer for the National Federation of Federal Employees, expressed skepticism about the terms of the resignations.

“Absolutely do not resign. There is nothing that says that the day that you resign, that they can’t just let you go. They don’t have to pay you — there’s nothing that says they have to pay you till September 30,” he said. “This is nothing that has been done before. This is not in our regulations. There’s no regs about it. We’re not even sure if it’s actually legal. This is about trying to cut the federal workforce down, really kind of just breaking down these pillars of democracy.”

Foreign service officers within the State Department received the “fork in the road” email, but so far, State Department officials have been unable to provide their 16,000-person workforce a clear answer on whether they’re eligible to take it, according to an official familiar with the matter. Even if staffers are deemed eligible for the buyouts, there’s concern that — if enough of them take the federal government up on its offer — it will have an impact on national security because of the sudden, drastic downsizing.

“The implications could be really scary,” said the official, who also asked not to be identified. “This could really do some damage.”

The sweeping approach appears to be one of the first monumental steps to reshape the government by Musk, who supported Trump’s election with $250 million in contributions and became one of Trump’s closest advisers.

When Trump first announced his plans to establish the “Department of Government Efficiency” in November, he framed it as an outside group that would advise the White House on how to make government more efficient. Two months later, when Trump actually established DOGE through an executive order, he took a different approach, giving Musk control of what used to be known as the United States Digital Service, a unit within the Executive Office of the President tasked with improving government websites.

In an executive order signed the same day, Trump also tasked the Director of the Office of Management and Budget to work with DOGE and the Office of Personnel Management to “submit a plan to reduce the size of the Federal Government’s workforce through efficiency improvements and attrition.”

In addition to helming DOGE, Musk has extended his influence in the federal government by having his former employees and DOGE loyalists take on critical roles in other parts of government. Scott Kupor — Trump’s pick to lead the Office of Personnel Management. — thanked the president for the “opportunity to serve” the country by helping Musk, and OMP’s chief of staff Amanda Scales worked for Musk’s AI company as recently as this month.

To run the Office of Management and Budget, Trump tapped Project 2025 architect Russell Vought, who shares Musk’s desire for historic spending cuts and workforce reductions. Vought was a central figure in Trump’s attempt to categorize thousands of civil servants as political appointments, making it easier to fire employees without the protections given to civil servants. As one of his first acts in office, Trump signed an executive order to strip thousands of government workers of their employment protections.

The new hirings and executive orders represent the first steps in Musk’s plan for “mass head-count reductions across the federal bureaucracy,” as he wrote in the Wall Street Journal in November.

“DOGE intends to work with embedded appointees in agencies to identify the minimum number of employees required at an agency for it to perform its constitutionally permissible and statutorily mandated functions,” wrote Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who recently departed DOGE to run for public office.

