Menendez brothers to appear at parole board hearings in June, Newsom says
Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Lyle and Erik Menendez will appear at independent parole board hearings on June 13 as a part of the brothers’ bid for clemency, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.

“On June 13, we will have the parole hearing board recommendation,” the governor explained Tuesday on his podcast, “This is Gavin Newsom.” “That independent analysis will help guide the decision-making that my office is independently reviewing as it relates to the clemency application.”

The June hearings will follow the 90-day independent risk assessment that Newsom announced two weeks ago. He is ordering the parole board to conduct the assessment to determine whether the brothers pose “an unreasonable risk to the public” if released.

The governor wants an assessment of “the applicant’s current risk level, the impact of a commutation on victims and survivors, the applicant’s self-development and conduct since the offense, and if the applicant has made use of available rehabilitative programs, addressed treatment needs, and mitigated risk factors for reoffending,” his office said in a statement.

Newsom stressed on his podcast Tuesday that his clemency decision will only be “influenced by the facts.”

Celebrity does have “an impact, but in what direction does it weigh?” Newsom said. “Sometimes it’s used actually against people, because they’re so high profile, they’re actually held to a higher level of scrutiny and standards. At the same time, you don’t want that celebrity also to influence on the other side.”

“That’s why I move forward with the Board of Parole hearings to independently review with a group of experts — forensic psychologists and others — the facts of this case,” he said.

Newsom said he has not watched Ryan Murphy’s fictional series, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” which premiered on Netflix in September 2024 and brought new attention to the infamous case.

“I’ve seen a few clips here and there on social media,” he said. “I don’t intend to watch these series because I don’t want to be influenced by them. I just want to be influenced by the facts.”

“I’m obviously familiar with the Menendez brothers, just through the news over the course of many decades,” Newsom added. “But not to the degree that many others are because of all of these documentaries and all of the attention they’ve received. So that won’t bias my independent and objective review.”

Lyle and Erik Menendez are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez. Over 20 of their relatives are pushing for their release after 35 years behind bars.

Besides clemency, the brothers are pursuing two other paths to freedom: resentencing and a petition to review new evidence.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced Monday that he’s opposed to resentencing, arguing the brothers hadn’t taken responsibility for their actions and calling their claims of self-defense part of a litany of “lies.”

Because the “brothers persist in telling these lies for the last over 30 years about their self-defense defense and persist in insisting that they did not suborn any perjury or attempt to suborn perjury, then they do not meet the standards for resentencing,” Hochman said at a news conference.

Hochman’s decision is an about-face from his predecessor, George Gascón, who announced in October that he supported resentencing for the brothers. Gascón praised the work Lyle and Erik Menendez did behind bars to rehabilitate themselves and help other inmates.

Newsom said on his podcast that Hochman’s decision won’t impact the clemency process.

The final decision on resentencing is made by the judge; a hearing is set for March 20 and 21.

Hochman is also opposed to the brothers’ habeas corpus petition, which they filed in 2023 for a review of two new pieces of evidence not presented at trial: a letter Erik Menendez wrote to his cousin eight months before the murders detailing his alleged abuse from his father, and allegations from a former boy band member who revealed in 2023 that he was raped by Jose Menendez.

Hochman announced last month that he’s asked the court to deny the habeas corpus petition, arguing the new evidence isn’t credible or admissible.

ABC News’ Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.

Federal judge to decide fate of Jack Smith’s final report on Trump’s classified docs case
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Six months after a federal judge dismissed special counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Donald Trump and his two co-defendants, defense attorneys are set to return to Florida to try to prevent the limited release of Smith’s final report detailing his investigation.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who tossed out the case based on the constitutionality of Smith’s appointment, is considering whether to prevent Attorney General Merrick Garland from allowing select members of Congress to view the volume of Smith’s report covering his probe — with Friday’s hearing set to serve as an epilogue to the criminal case that legal experts say once posed the most significant legal threat to the former president.

Earlier this week, Garland released the first volume of Smith’s report related to Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, while withholding the second volume related to Smith’s classified documents probe because Trump’s former co-defendants are still appealing the case.

Garland has proposed allowing the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees to see the volume, but Trump’s former co-defendants have argued that even a limited release of that volume should be blocked.

“The Final Report relies on materials to which Smith, as disqualified special counsel, is no longer entitled access — making his attempt to share such materials with the public highly improper,” lawyers for longtime Trump aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago staffer Carlos De Oliveria argued in a court filing, echoing the same argument about the constitutionality of Smith’s appointment that got the criminal case thrown out.

The defense lawyers have argued that releasing the report to members of Congress could result in a leak of its findings, which would keep Nauta and De Oliveria from receiving a fair trial if the appeals court reverses the case’s dismissal.

“Once the Report is disclosed to Congress, this Court will effectively lose its ability to control the flow of information related to privileged and confidential matters in a criminal proceeding,” lawyers for Nauta and De Oliveira wrote. “That makes delaying the issuance of the Final Report until this matter is resolved essential, as there will be no way to put the proverbial cat back into the bag after the Final Report is shared with Congress, and no way to control congressional speech regarding the pending criminal case.”

Trump pleaded not guilty in June 2023 to 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information. The former president, along with Nauta and De Oliveira, also pleaded not guilty in a superseding indictment to allegedly attempting to delete surveillance footage at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Lawyers for the Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe have downplayed the risks of releasing Smith’s report on the case, arguing that the sensitive work products of other special counsels have been reviewed by members of Congress using secure protocols. The four members of Congress who would access Smith’s report would be bound by confidentiality, and would be limited to an on-camera review of the report in which they would be prohibited from taking notes.

“[T]his argument rests entirely on conjecture and disregards the options available to the Court to protect the Defendants from prejudice were this speculative chain of events to come to pass,” prosecutors argued.
While Judge Cannon cast the legitimacy of Smith’s appointment into doubt, prosecutors argued that the question of releasing the report no longer relates to Smith — who resigned last week after handing the report in — and is fully in the hands of Garland.

“The Attorney General thus has authority to decide whether to release an investigative report prepared by his subordinates,” their filing said.

Man charged with stalking for allegedly threatening WNBA star Caitlin Clark
Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

(INDIANAPOLIS) — A Texas man has been charged with stalking for allegedly sending WNBA star Caitlin Clark threats over social media, officials said Monday.

Michael Lewis, 55, was arrested on Sunday in Indianapolis and has been charged with stalking for allegedly sending “numerous threats and sexually explicit messages to Clark via his social media accounts,” the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release.

“No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement.

Clark, a phenom at the University of Iowa, won rookie of the year honors in 2024 in her first season with the WNBA’s Indiana Fever.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a “possible pattern of stalking” by Lewis toward Clark this month, according to the affidavit for probable cause. Between Dec. 16, 2024, and Jan. 2, the suspect allegedly sent Clark numerous sexually explicit messages over X, according to the affidavit.

Investigators traced the X account to Lewis and determined that recent messages were sent from an IP address at a hotel in Indianapolis, which was “especially concerning given that he is a Texas resident,” the affidavit stated.

Clark told investigators she does not know Lewis and has not responded to his social media messages or posts, and that his presence in Indianapolis made her “very concerned for her safety,” according to the affidavit.

“Clark stated that she has been very fearful since learning of the messages and that she has altered her public appearances and patterns of movement due to fear for her safety,” the affidavit stated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Andrew Lester dies while awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in shooting of teen Ralph Yarl
Andrew Lester dies while awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in shooting of teen Ralph Yarl
ABC News

(KANSAS) — Andrew Lester, the Kansas City man who pleaded guilty to felony assault in the second degree for the shooting of Ralph Yarl, has died while awaiting sentencing, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announced on Wednesday.

“We have learned of the passing of Andrew Lester and extend our sincere condolences to his family during this difficult time,” Thompson said. “While the legal proceedings have now concluded, we acknowledge that Mr. Lester did take responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty in this case. Our thoughts remain with both families affected by this tragic incident as they continue their healing process.”

Lester, 86, was set to go on trial this week for shooting Yarl, a Black teenager who mistakenly knocked on his door, but ahead of the trial, Lester entered a guilty plea on Friday for felony assault in the second degree.

He was expected to be sentenced in this case during a hearing on March 7.

Second-degree assault, a Class D felony, carries with it the sentencing possibility of up to seven years in prison, Thompson said at a press conference after Friday’s hearing.

Lester was initially charged with one count of felony assault in the first-degree and one count of armed criminal action, also a felony, in the shooting of Yarl, who mistakenly went to Lester’s Kansas City home after arriving at the wrong address to pick up his twin brothers from a play date on April 13, 2023.

Lester, who is white, shot Yarl in the head and right arm, saying he believed someone was trying to break into his house, according to a probable cause statement obtained by ABC News. He initially pleaded not guilty in 2023 and was released on a $200,000 bond.

Yarl was 16 at the time of the shooting and suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to his family.

Yarl’s family told ABC News in a statement Wednesday that “justice was never truly served.”

“The news of Andrew Lester’s passing brings a mix of emotions, but it does not bring justice,” Yarl’s family said.

“We remain committed to seeking a world where no child fears for their life because of their race, and no family has to endure what we have. Ralph’s story is far from over, and neither is our fight for justice,” the family added.

Yarl’s family previously told ABC News Live Prime’s Linsey Davis on Friday that they were not happy with the plea deal that Lester accepted.

“About two years ago, we knew Mr. Lester was guilty,” Yarl’s mother Cleo Nagbe told Davis on Friday. “We let him do what he wanted to do and waited two years after for him to show up and say, ‘I’m going to plead guilty to the lesser of the charges.’ So we’re sick of this. So let’s just move on and give this kid a chance to move on with his life and live on as a regular kid.”

Lester’s attorney, Steve Salmon, previously argued that his client’s mental and physical capacity was a factor in the case, postponing the initial trial date from Oct. 7, 2024 to Feb. 18, 2025. Salmon said the retired air mechanic had heart and memory issues, a broken hip and had lost over 50 pounds.

In November, the judge ruled that Lester was fit to stand trial after reviewing the results of a mental exam.

Yarl opened up about the shooting in an exclusive interview with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts in July 2023, where he reflected on his recovery and the harrowing experience.

“He points [the gun] at me … so I kinda, like, brace and I turn my head,” Yarl told Roberts. “Then it happened. And then I’m on the ground … and then I fall on the glass. The shattered glass. And then before I know it I’m running away shouting, ‘Help me, help me.'”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.