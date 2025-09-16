Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda and more remember Robert Redford after his death

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda in ‘Barefoot In The Park.’ (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Celebrities from across the entertainment world are sharing tributes and remembrances for legendary actor Robert Redford, who died on Tuesday morning at 89.

Jane FondaMeryl Streep and more are honoring Redford’s massively successful career, which saw Oscars, era-defining films and box office smashes including The StingButch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men.

Redford was also known for his activism as an environmentalist and supporter of independent filmmakers, as well as being an outspoken advocate of progressive politics and civil rights.

“One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend,” Streep said in a statement shared with ABC News. Streep and Redford starred in the romance film Out of Africa together in 1985.

Fonda remembered her longtime friend and co-star in a statement Tuesday morning.

“It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying,” the actress said. “He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.”

The pair starred together in several films throughout their careers, including 1967’s Barefoot in the Park and 2017’s Our Souls at Night.

President Donald Trump remembered Redford while addressing a group of reporters outside of the White House on Tuesday.

“That’s a good way to go I guess,” Trump said in response to news that Redford died in his sleep. “Robert Redford was great. He had a series of years that there was nobody better.”

“There was a period of time when he was the hottest. I thought he was great,” he added.

Stephen King remembered Redford’s importance to the movie industry, writing in a social media post, “Robert Redford has passed away. He was part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. Hard to believe he was 89.”

Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram, sharing a photo of Redford along with a message.

“A LIFE! FAMILY• ART• TRANSFORMATION • ADVOCACY• CREATION• LEGACY Thank you Robert Redford,” she wrote.

The Sundance Institute, which Redford founded in 1980 to support independent filmmakers, shared a statement remembering its founder on Tuesday morning.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our founder and friend Robert Redford. Bob’s vision of a space and a platform for independent voices launched a movement that, over four decades later, has inspired generations of artists and redefined cinema in the U.S. and around the world,” the statement read in part.

“Beyond his enormous contributions to culture at large, we will miss his generosity, clarity of purpose, curiosity, rebellious spirit, and his love for the creative process. We are humbled to be among the stewards of his remarkable legacy, which will continue to guide the Institute in perpetuity,” it continued.

Colman Domingo posted a tribute to Redford on social media, writing in his Instagram Story, “With love and respect. His impact is everlasting.”

Elizabeth Olsen must pick between two husbands in ‘Eternity’ trailer
A24

Elizabeth Olsen has to pick between two husbands in the official trailer for Eternity.

A24 released the new trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy on Tuesday. Along with Olsen, the film stars Miles Teller and Callum Turner.

Olsen plays Joan in the film, a woman who dies and arrives to the afterlife only to find both of her dead husbands there.

“In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with (Teller) and her first love (Turner), who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

In the trailer, we see both of Joan’s husbands make attempts to woo her so that she will decide to be with them for eternity.

“We were together a week ago,” Teller’s Larry says to Joan.

“Well, a lot has happened in a week. You died, I died. I’ve just been reunited with both of my dead husbands, and I have to pick where to spend eternity,” she responds.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph and John Early also star in the film, which was directed by David Freyne.

Eternity arrives in theaters this November.

Emma Stone on shaving her head for film role: ‘No better feeling in the world’
Emma Stone attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s ‘Eddington’ at DGA Theater Complex on June 26, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Emma Stone is opening up about how she shaved her head for a film role.

The actress talked about shaving off her signature red hair for the character she plays in frequent collaborator Yorgos Lanthimos‘ upcoming film, Bugonia, in a recent Vogue cover story.

In Bugonia, Stone plays a pharmaceutical CEO who gets kidnapped by two conspiracy theorists played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis. The duo believe the hostage’s hair has to change dramatically, so they shave her head with an electric clipper.

“No better feeling in the world,” Stone said about shaving her head. “The first shower when you’ve shaved your head? Oh my God, it’s amazing.”

Plemons said he was nervous about filming the scene. “It was like, ‘Here we go—Emily has shaved her head,’” he said. “We better make this good!”

Even though she enjoyed the experience, Stone said right before filming the scene, she burst into tears remembering how her mother lost her hair while in treatment for breast cancer.

“She actually did something brave,” Stone remembers thinking at the time. “I’m just shaving my head.”

Her mother, Krista Stone, ended up being envious of her new look. “My mom was like, ‘I’m so jealous. I want to shave my head again,’” the actress said.

Stone’s longtime friend Jennifer Lawrence told the outlet she “didn’t want her to shave her head.”

“I had already lived through the Billie Jean King haircut,” Lawrence said, referencing Stone’s 2017 film Battle of the Sexes.

Even still, Lawrence says, “she looked beautiful” with a shaved head. “She pulled it off.”

You can see Stone’s shaved head for yourself when Bugonia arrives in theaters on Oct. 31.

Amanda Seyfried says she auditioned for ‘Wicked’ six times, shares advice for actors
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried is opening up about how she auditioned for Wicked multiple times.

On the latest episode of In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast, Seyfried said she auditioned for the Jon M. Chu-directed musical six times.

“I auditioned like six times for Wicked because that had to be really just right,” she said. “And I loved it. I was busy. I barely had time to do it, but I made it work.”

She added, “I worked my a** off for years and years and years on that music. I’m competitive with myself in a really healthy way, I think.”

Ariana Grande was eventually cast as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba for the musical-to-film adaptation.

Wicked: For Good, the second of the two-part installment, will arrive in theaters Nov. 21, 2025.

As with Wicked, Seyfried, who starred in the 2012 film Les Misérables, said she did six auditions before being cast in that movie as well.

Of the audition process, she said, “I actually love it, because it’s scary as hell, but I love getting notes and shifting my performance.”

“It’s like a puzzle for me,” she said. “I love the puzzle and I love the competition. And I love waiting for the phone call with the feedback from the casting director.”

She continued, “If someone’s like, ‘I just want to see your take on this,’ I’d be like, ‘Great. I’ll show it to you.’ I love helping people audition. I love directing actors … I think there’s something really beautiful about auditioning, because if you really have this skill, then you’re going to show it no matter what.”

