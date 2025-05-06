Met Gala 2025: Memorable looks from fashion’s biggest night

Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The stars came out Monday night in New York for fashion’s biggest night, the annual Met Gala.

This year’s theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” in coordination with the Costume Institute exhibit of the same name. According to Vogue,  the theme “take[s] the Black dandy as its subject, examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora.”

The dress code this year was “Tailored for You,” a “nod to the exhibition’s focus on menswear.”

Here are some of the night’s most memorable looks:

Demi Moore: The Oscar nominee wore a structured black-and-white beaded dress, with a collar that floated high above her head. The Thom Browne dress was designed to imitate the look of a men’s tie.

Colman Domingo: A co-chair of the night’s event, the Sing Sing actor paid tribute to the late fashion editor André Leon Talley, wearing a floor-length pleated blue cape, which had an embroidered bolero. He also had a second look: a black-and-white checkered jacket with a silk scarf tie, accessorized with large flower on his lapel.

Diana Ross: The music superstar wore an all-white gown with a white feathered rimmed hat, which she matched with an 18-foot train that was embroidered with the names of her children and grand children.

Zendaya: The Challengers star stunned in a tailored white three-piece Louis Vuitton suit, with a floppy white hat and snake brooch on the back.

Ayo Edebiri: The Bear star wore white shirt dress with red beads in the front, covered by a black long leather jacket, from Ferragamo by Maximilian Davis.

Cynthia Erivo: The Wicked star wore a black and red beaded corseted top, with a long flowing high-low skirt from Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Halle Berry: The Oscar winner wore a sheer dress from designer LeQuan Smith with wide black stripes that strategically covered her naughty bits. The top was covered by a short black tuxedo jacket. According to Vogue, it took 1,455 hours to create her dress. 

Theo Wargo/WireImage

The hit Broadway musical Hamilton canceled a planned 2026 run at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, citing the firing of the theater’s board and chairman and subsequent takeover by President Donald Trump.

“Politics have never affected the presentation of thousands of shows and the display of extraordinary visual arts,” Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller said in a statement.

“However, in recent weeks we have sadly seen decades of Kennedy Center neutrality be destroyed,” he added. “The recent purge by the Trump Administration of both professional staff and performing arts events at or originally produced by the Kennedy Center flies in the face of everything this national cultural center represents.”

The show previously ran at the Kennedy Center twice — first in 2018, during Trump’s first administration, and again in 2022. The upcoming showing would’ve been the third such run at the Washington, D.C., theater, but Seller said that the erosion of the theater’s independence caused the show to reassess its plans.

“We are not acting against [Trump’s] administration, but against the partisan policies of the Kennedy Center as a result of his recent takeover,” Seller said.

Hamilton was initially scheduled to run from March 3, 2026, to April 26, 2026.

JONATHAN HESSION/NETFLIX

Wednesday’s child is filled with woe, but this news will fill you with glee.

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for Wednesday season 2. The streaming service has also revealed that the new season will be split up into two different parts.

Part 1 of Wednesday season 2 will fittingly debut on Wednesday, Aug. 6, while part 2 will drop on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Jenna Ortega returns as the young daughter of the Addams family in the new season, which promises even more supernatural adventures and spooky mysteries. This time around, she will be joined by her little brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) at Nevermore Academy, while her parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán) will also be present on the school’s campus.

“This is the first time you’ve ever willingly returned to a school. How does it feel?” Morticia asks Wednesday in the trailer.

“Like returning to the scene of the crime,” she responds. “I already know where the bodies are buried.”

The trailer gives us glimpses of other returning characters, including Wednesday’s enthusiastic roommate, Enid (Emma Myers), and her former beau Tyler (Hunter Doohan), who was revealed to be the Hyde last season.

Also returning in season 2 are Joy Sunday as Bianca, Victor Dorobantu as Wednesday’s trusty friend (and hand) Thing, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Joining the cast this time around are Joanna Lumley as Morticia’s mother Hester Frump and Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort.

Notably, Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in the 1991 film The Addams Family and its sequel Addams Family Values, joins the cast as a series regular.

Tim Burton directs the series alongside Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson. The show was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

Starz

Joey Bada$$ is back on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, though his character, Unique, was nearly killed off in the show’s third season.

A fan-favorite on the cast, he tells ABC Audio it was “actually dope to see how much love and appreciation people have for the character in the event of his ‘demise.’ But it was also cool to see how people felt when they found out, ‘Oh, s***, he’s actually not gone,’ too.”

As seen in the first two episodes of season 4, Unique survived with the help of an under-the-radar doctor, who warned his injuries could lead to personality changes if he didn’t receive professional help. Those changes are coupled with his desire to seek vengeance against Raq and all those who he felt had conspired against him.

Joey says it’s different than the vengeance Unique’s brother sought in season 3 because Ronnie had “more of, like, a social disorder.” While he notes that they had similarities in their anger and frustration, he says Unique was previously “able to contain that and use it to his advantage and, like, be smart about it.”

“I think now with the brain injury he’s way more prone to flying off the handle,” Joey adds. That showed up when Unique killed Raq’s lawyer after secretly seeing the two and assuming they were together. When asked whether any of that had to do with Unique loving Raq, Joey says, “There’s a lot of conflicting ideas, thoughts and emotions going on in his head, but I think they’re all scrambled because of the brain injury.”

