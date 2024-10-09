Met Gala 2025: Theme, co-chairs and more revealed

Met Gala 2025: Theme, co-chairs and more revealed
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fashion enthusiasts, rejoice!

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute announced the official exhibition and theme of the 2025 Met Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Vogue also announced Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour as the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs. NBA star LeBron James will also serve as honorary co-chair.

In an Instagram post, Vogue described this year’s theme as “examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora” with the Black dandy as its subject.

The theme and accompanying Costume Institute exhibition take inspiration from Monica L. Miller‘s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, according to Vogue.

The 2025 Met Gala is scheduled to take place May 5.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Disney reportedly taps ‘Raya’ director Adele Lim for ‘Princess Diaries 3’
Disney reportedly taps ‘Raya’ director Adele Lim for ‘Princess Diaries 3’
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Gold House

ABC News’ parent company Disney is mum so far, but Deadline says Raya and the Last Dragon director Adele Lim will be calling the shots on The Princess Diaries 3

Lim also directed the hit R-rated road trip comedy Joy Ride, which featured four Asian leads, and wrote the blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians, which was hailed for its cultural representation. 

She tells the trade, “As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

The late Garry Marshall directed Anne Hathaway in both 2001’s The Princess Diaries and its hit 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement. Hathaway played a teen who finds out she’s the heir to the throne of the fictional country Genovia.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes seeks to end “review bombing” with new Verified Hot designation
Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes seeks to end “review bombing” with new Verified Hot designation
Rotten Tomatoes

The review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has changed its ratings system.

Where formerly there was a Critics Score, based on an average of what professional reviewers had to say about a movie or TV show, as well as an Audience Score, there will now be a “Verified Hot” designation used instead of the latter. 

A moviegoer’s review will only count if it can be verified that they bought a ticket to the particular movie — for now, only via its affiliate Fandango. 

That said, the “Verified Hot” designation could also be used to show how audiences are reacting to so-called “critic proof” movies — that is, flicks audiences love but professional reviewers might not, like the Fast and Furious films.

The system could also combat so-called “review bombing” — that is, people trashing films they haven’t seen.

“On Rotten Tomatoes, fans love to consult our verified audience score, in addition to the Tomatometer critics’ score, when discovering new movies and deciding what they want to watch next,” said Amanda Norvell, SVP of direct-to-consumer services at Fandango.

She continues, “With the addition of Verified Hot, we are excited to celebrate and shine a spotlight on the theatrical films that fans have unanimously embraced and have taken the time to share their incredible moviegoing experience with other fans.”

Rotten Tomatoes also announced that the summer hits Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Deadpool & Wolverine, Fly Me to the Moon, Inside Out 2, Twisters and It Ends with Us are the first films to get the new designation.

Additionally, the company is retroactively adding the badge to more than 200 films going back to May 2019. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ holds off ‘Transformers One,’ tops box office again with million weekend
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ holds off ‘Transformers One,’ tops box office again with $26 million weekend
Parisa Taghizadeh

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice topped the domestic box office for the third straight week, earning an estimated $26 million and bringing its total up to $226 million. The sequel added an estimated $17.2 million overseas for a global tally of $300 million.

Right behind Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was Transformers One, opening in second place with an estimated $25 million — below its targeted $30-$40 million. Internationally, the animated film, with a voice cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Hamm and Keegan-Michael Key, collected an estimated $14 million, for a $39 million global haul.

Speak No Evil took third place with an estimated $5.9 million second week haul, bringing its North American total to $21.4 million. The black comedy grabbed an estimated $7.3 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $42 million.

The Halle Berry-led horror film Never Let Go debuted with an estimated $4.5 million at the domestic box office for a fourth place finish.

Deadpool & Wolverine rounded out the top five, adding an estimated $3.9 million to bring its domestic haul to $627 million. Globally, the film has collected $1.3 billion.

Elsewhere, The Substance, starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, opened just outside the top five with an estimated $3.1 million.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.