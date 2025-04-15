Meta claims it has ‘no monopoly’ as landmark antitrust trial gets underway

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Lawyers for Meta told a federal judge on Monday that the social media company founded by billionaire Mark Zuckerberg is not a monopoly, countering a landmark lawsuit brought against it by the Federal Trade Commission accusing the tech giant of gobbling up its competitors to corner the market.

“Meta has no Monopoly,” Mark Hansen, an attorney for the company argued in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., as the trial got underway.

The case marks the first significant opportunity for President Donald Trump’s administration to follow through on the president’s campaign promise to take on Big Tech.

In court filings, the FTC argued that Meta purposefully and illegally undercut smaller rivals to “neutralize perceived competitive threats.”

The FTC lawsuit, originally filed in 2020 when Meta went by Facebook, alleges that the company bought Instagram and WhatsApp to establish an illegal monopoly.

“Unable to maintain its monopoly by fairly competing, the company’s executives addressed the existential threat by buying up new innovators that were succeeding where Facebook failed,” the FTC’s attorneys wrote in the court documents.

FTC lawyers called Zuckerberg as their first witness on Monday. Zuckerberg faced questions about his company’s inner workings and how it has evolved in recent years to respond to competition from other social media platforms.

If Meta loses, the lawsuit could force a dismantling of the company by forcing it to break off the two apps, Instagram and WhatsApp, it purchased over a decade ago.

Meta’s legal team argued in court that the case centers on broader “industry issues” — not just issues concerning Meta. They claimed that many of Meta’s innovations and acquisitions were in response to moves by “peer” tech companies.

During Monday’s court proceedings, Meta’s lawyers said the company has been “pro-competitive,” arguing the government “doesn’t want to talk about” TikTok, a rival that they contend “rocked the world,” and sent Meta into “a crisis.”

In opening statements, Meta’s lawyers claimed that “consumer welfare” is not the central issue in the case.

The company said it had to adapt after TikTok’s explosive growth during the pandemic.

“Meta didn’t even have a short-form video feature” when TikTok was launched in 2016 by the Chinese technology company ByteDance, Meta’s lawyers argued.

Meta’s legal team added that many creators were initially skeptical of Instagram Reels, a product launched in response to TikTok, because short-form videos tended to monetize significantly less than longer traditional videos.

The social media company’s lawyers pointed to other platforms adapting short-form videos like YouTube shorts, Snapchat, X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn as examples of similar responses to TikTok’s success. Meta, they said, had to “move with the times or end up like MySpace,” the now-defunct social media site that dominated the industry two decades ago.

Meta’s lawyers also cited a 2021 Meta outage, during which users turned to other platforms. TikTok saw an 11% increase in users and YouTube gained 8%, Meta’s lawyers argued, presenting the figures as proof that competitors have substantial influence. They added that Meta accounts for less than 20% of total time spent on social media platforms.

Much of Zuckerberg’s early testimony Monday focused on the Facebook News Feed and how users interact with friends, something he said has shifted as people moved from desktop computers to mobile devices.

He acknowledged that the emphasis on friendship had declined as users began to share content differently. He noted that by 2018, there was growing discourse over whether time spent on social media was beneficial.

“The friend part has gone down quite a bit, it’s still something we care about,” Zuckerberg testified. However, he added that friendship is now “one part of what we do.”

Later Monday, the FTC lawyers questioned Zuckerberg about his company’s acquisition of Instagram. The deal occurred after Facebook’s own camera app, Snap, failed to compete, the government’s lawyers noted.

In emails from February 2012 read in court by the FTC lawyers, Zuckerburg wrote, “Snap might be a good first step but we’d be very behind in both functionality and brand core use cases of Facebook will develop in the mobile world, which is really scary and we might want to consider paying a lot of money for this.”

When questioned about the 2012 Instagram purchase, Zuckerberg said his company had just gone public and had the capital. He characterized the email as an example of his desire to do a build-versus-buy analysis.

When asked about his “scary” remark, Zuckerberg testified that he “read this as trying to analyze, I think, where the value is with Instagram.”

“Some of the stuff is simply hypothetical, that this could potentially be scary. I’m not sure if I read this as I was really scared at the time,” Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg said that when he wrote the email, he was thinking about whether it was the best approach to buy Instagram.

“By this point, I was leaning toward we should buy them if we could,” he testified.

Shortly after the conversation in February 2012, Meta bought Instagram in April for $1 billion.

In a statement released on Monday, Meta said, “The evidence at trial will show what every 17-year-old in the world knows: Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp compete with Chinese-owned TikTok, YouTube, X, iMessage and many others.”

The company added, “More than 10 years after the FTC reviewed and cleared our acquisitions, the Commission’s action in this case sends the message that no deal is ever truly final. Regulators should be supporting American innovation, rather than seeking to break up a great American company and further advantaging China on critical issues like AI.”

Zuckerberg is expected to return to the witness stand on Tuesday.

US hiring falls short of expectations in 1st full month of Trump term
US hiring falls short of expectations in 1st full month of Trump term
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. added fewer jobs than economists expected in February, the first full month under President Donald Trump, according to government data released on Friday.

Employers hired 151,000 workers last month, falling short of expectations of 170,000 jobs added. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%, which remains a historically low figure.

Stock market futures appeared to shrug off the disappointing report. Each of the three major stock indexes ticked up in the minutes following the data release.

Hiring picked up from January but fell slightly below the average number of jobs added each month last year.

Employment increased in a range of sectors, including health care, social assistance and finance, data showed.

However, the federal government shed 10,000 workers in February, indicating potential impact from employee cuts initiated by the Trump administration.

The fresh jobs report arrives during a turbulent period for U.S. stocks and trade relations in the aftermath of tariffs issued by the Trump administration earlier this week.

Despite the temporary withdrawal of some tariffs on Thursday, stocks dropped as fallout from the policy continued to roil markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday tumbled about 425 points, or 1%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 2.6%.

The tariffs stand among a flurry of economy-related directives issued since Trump took office, including spending cuts and the targeting of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The Trump administration has also terminated tens of thousands of federal employees, though such cuts are not expected to appear fully in the February report, in part due to the timing of surveys conducted by officials who collect the data.

Meanwhile, the economy is weathering a bout of resurgent inflation that stretches back to the final months of the Biden administration.

Consumer prices rose 3% in January compared to a year ago, registering a percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

Egg prices, a closely watched symbol of rising costs, soared 53% in January compared to a year ago. BIrd flu has decimated the egg supply, lifting prices higher.

In February, a key gauge of consumer confidence registered its largest monthly drop since August 2021, the nonpartisan Conference Board said last month.

The share of consumers who expect a recession within the next year surged to a nine-month high, the data showed. A growing portion of consumers believe the job market will worsen, the stock market will fall and interest rates will rise, the report added.

Still, some measures of consumer sentiment improved. Consumers’ assessment of current business conditions moved higher, while an uptick in purchasing plans for a home extended a monthslong recovery.

Mortgage rates have dropped for seven consecutive weeks, FreddieMac data showed. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.63%, its lowest level since December.
 

Tesla shares have plunged while Musk takes on Washington. Is that the reason?
Christian Marquardt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — While Elon Musk has vaulted into a powerful role overhauling government agencies and upending Washington, the world’s richest person has suffered a $106 billion drop in wealth due to steep decline in shares of his Tesla electric car company.

Tesla’s stock price has plummeted 30% from its all-time high in December, including a 21% selloff since Inauguration Day. The losses have sent Musk’s net worth tumbling from a peak of $486 billion on Dec. 17 to its current level of about $380 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The stock woes have divided current and former Tesla shareholders. Critics of Musk fault his new role and polarizing reputation, blaming recent reports showing lackluster sales in some regions on his foray into politics. They say Musk must step away from the Trump administration for the company to thrive.
Supporters, on the other hand, say Musk’s role in the White House has little to do with the selloff, noting that Tesla shares remain higher than where they stood on Election Day. Instead, some say, the company is suffering growing pains as it weathers stiff competition in electric vehicles and pursues new ventures like self-driving taxis.

“I don’t have a problem if Elon wants to save a bunch of money for America. I say, ‘Where’s the good part in this for Tesla'” Ross Gerber, a prominent Tesla investor, told ABC News, referring to cost-cutting efforts undertaken by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.
Tesla representatives did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Despite disagreement over the effect of Musk’s government role, both current and former Tesla shareholders who spoke to ABC News broadly acknowledged the company’s recent business hiccups.

Tesla sold fewer cars in 2024 than it did the year prior, marking the company’s first year-over-year sales decline in more than a decade, earnings released in January showed.
As rivals have challenged Tesla’s dominance over the electric vehicle market, the company has promised a future revenue stream from autonomous taxis, also known as robotaxis.

Musk announced in late January that the company would roll out its robotaxi test program in Austin, Texas, in June. But within days, China-based competitor BYD unveiled advances in self-driving technology, which the company said was set to be included in models costing as little as $9,600.
Gary Black, managing partner of The Future Fund, which manages $100 million in assets, including Tesla shares, said the recent selloff of Tesla is primarily the result of investor jitters about whether the company can dominate self-driving technology the way it did electric vehicles.

“Over time, you will see Teslas and other cars self-drive. But Tesla is not going to be the only one,” Black told ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze.

The stock also faced downward pressure this week when a Musk-led group of investors offered to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion, making possible a scenario in which Musk would sell some of his Tesla shares to finance the deal, Black said.
Black said that, in his opinion, the downturn has nothing to do with Musk’s government role.

“It’s always good to know the president of the United States — to be able to pick up your phone and say, you know, ‘I need this favor, that favor,'” Black said.

A jump in Tesla shares after Trump’s victory suggests many investors viewed the relationship that way. The stock price soared about 85% over a six-week period following Election Day.

But some investors lay the blame for the downturn squarely at Musk’s feet.

Nell Minow, Vice Chair of ValueEdge Advisors and a longtime critic of Musk, said Musk has been “absent” from the company.

“I think that he is a huge drag on the stock right now,” Minow told Schulze. “No question, he’s a problem.”

“Elon Musk is to the Tesla brand what the Green Giant is to corn,” Minow said. “He has made himself the brand and that is always very risky.”
Minow, who said she donated nearly all of her Tesla shares to charity last year, also criticized the Tesla board for what she said was a failure to hold Musk to account, or update shareholders and the public about a leadership plan while Musk runs DOGE.

“We don’t know what the board is thinking. They have not spoken out in any way,” Minow said. “They have not made a filing with the SEC about what the impact of this side hustle is, and the employees and the shareholders need some kind of certainty.”

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander echoed concerns about the board’s ability to rein in Musk. Lander, who oversees $1.25 billion in Tesla stock through the city’s five pension systems, said the lack of oversight was a “long-standing problem.”

“Independent governance is designed to provide a voice for shareholders at the table,” Lander, who is running for New York City mayor and has publicly sparred with Musk, said in a statement to ABC News. “When companies are controlled by a set of directors with either family or aligned interests, they lose this.”

For his part, Musk has looked to hype up Tesla’s prospects, saying on an earnings call last month that he believes there is an opportunity for it to be “the most valuable company in the world.”

During the call, AllianceBernstein Research analyst Daniel Roska questioned Musk on how Tesla plans to meet its ambitious projections given its high valuation.

Musk emphasized Tesla’s focus on real-world AI, claiming the company is making significant strides.

“We’re working on perfecting real-world AI and making rapid progress week over week, if not month over month,” Musk said. “I go where the problem is, essentially … I focus where the challenges are the greatest.”

Some Tesla shareholders remain bullish on the company despite its short-term drop. Angel investor Larry Goldberg, known as “Tesla Larry,” posted on X that he supports Musk’s political efforts, even if they impact the company’s stock price.

“If the Trump administration (and DOGE) does not fix the deficit, my Tesla shares — and everyone’s US stocks and bonds will be worthless,” Goldberg wrote.

Musk reposted Goldberg’s comment, adding, “Exactly.”

ABC News’ Will Steakin contributed to this report.

Consumer sentiment sours amid trade war, recession fears: Survey
lechatnoir/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Consumer attitudes soured in March alongside slumping markets and growing concern about a possible recession, University of Michigan survey data on Friday showed. Sentiment worsened more than economists expected.

The figure marked the third consecutive month of dampening consumer attitudes, data showed.

Expectations about future economic conditions worsened in a slew of key areas, including personal finances, labor markets, inflation and stock markets, the survey said.

Consumer sentiment soured among both Democrats and Republicans, though it dropped more among Democrats, data showed.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 closed down more than 10% since a peak attained last month, meaning the decline officially qualified as a market correction. It marked the index’s first correction since October 2023.

The major stock indexes recovered some losses in early trading on Friday.

Consumers expect the inflation rate to rise to 4.9% over the next year, according to the survey, which marks a significant jump in year-ahead inflation expectations compared to survey results in February.

The current inflation rate stands at 2.8%, nearly a percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs last week set off an escalating global trade war. The U.S. slapped 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, some of which were delayed. Trump also imposed a 10% tariff on China, doubling taxes on Chinese imports to 20%.

Trump’s 25% tariffs on all imported steel and aluminum products took effect on Wednesday.

The array of duties on imported goods prompted retaliatory measures from China, Canada and the European Union.

Tariffs of this magnitude are widely expected to increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers.

Higher prices and looming economic uncertainty could scare off consumers, experts previously told ABC News. Consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

Goldman Sachs last week hiked its odds of a recession from 15% to 20%. Moody’s Analytics earlier this week pegged the probability of a recession at 35%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

