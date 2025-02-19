Miami man arrested after shooting 2 men he mistakenly believed were Palestinian

Miami Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation

(MIAMI) — A Florida man has been arrested and charged for shooting 17 times at two men who he mistakenly thought were Palestinian. The victims were actually tourists from Israel, according to police.

Mordechai Brafman, 27, has been charged with two counts of second degree attempted murder, according to state records. The Miami State Attorney’s Office Hate Crimes unit is reviewing the case to see if it meets that statutory requirements for a penalty enhancement.

Florida does not have a hate crime offense, but charges can be enhanced which increases the seriousness of the penalty for a crime if a defendant is convicted, according to the attorney’s office.

Brafman is accused of stopping his truck in a parallel lane, directly in front of the victim’s vehicle before exiting his vehicle on Saturday. As the victims drove past him, Brafman allegedly shot at the vehicle 17 times, “unprovoked,” striking both victims, according to an arrest affidavit.

While in custody, Brafman allegedly said that he saw two Palestinians while driving his truck and he shot and killed both, according to a police report.

One victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left shoulder while the second victim sustained a graze wound to the left forearm, according to the affidavit.

The victims and the defendant do not know each other, according to the affidavit.

Brafman is being held in jail without bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Husband arrested for murder after wife’s body found in dumpster
mbbirdy/Getty Images

(COOPERSBURG, Pa.) — A man has been arrested in the murder of a New Jersey woman whose body was found in a Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, dumpster over the weekend.

Rolando Corte, 42, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lucrecia Jadan Sumba, 39, from Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sumba was reported missing by friends and family on Jan. 9 to the Elizabeth Police Department. Sumba was killed last Wednesday, according to prosecutors.

Corte was identified and arrested on Sunday. He is being held at the Union County Jail in New Jersey and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

If found guilty, he could face up to life in prison.

It’s unclear if the suspect and victim had any connection or what led police to identify Corte as a suspect.

The woman was found in a dumpster on S. 3rd Street in Coopersburg just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Coopersburg, a suburb of Allentown, is about 80 miles west of Elizabeth.

An autopsy revealed Sumba’s cause of death was sharp force injuries and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the county coroner.

“A joint investigation conducted by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force, Elizabeth Police Department, Coopersburg Police Department, and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office led to the identification and arrest of Corte,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

Coopersburg Police did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, one of the world’s most active, erupts for 7th time
Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images

(KILAUEA, HI) — One of the world’s most active volcanoes, located in Kilauea, Hawaii, erupted for the seventh time since December, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. local time Monday, the volcano released a “small, sporadic splatter foundation,” which then continued to increase in intensity until 6:41 p.m., when the eruptions began.

“Episode 7 of the ongoing Halema’uma’u eruption began at 6:42 p.m. HST on Jan. 27 and is currently feeding a small flow onto the crater floor,” USGS said in an advisory statement posted Monday evening. “Lava fountains are 100-120 ft high and eruption is likely to last 10-20 hours.”

The lava flow has covered 15-20% of the volcano’s crater floor, with additional lava flow emerging from the south side of the cone appearing at 7:35 p.m. local time.

“HVO (Hawaii Volcano Observatory) continues to closely monitor Kilauea and will issue an eruption update tomorrow morning unless there are significant changes before then,” USGS said.

USGS said that the eruption is contained within the closed area of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, but warned about the risk of volcanic gas creating a haze of “vog” — volcanic smog — entering the atmosphere.

“Water vapor, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide are the primary hazard of concern, as this hazard can have far-reaching effects downwind,” USGS said in a statement.

The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Service encouraged people to stay away from the volcano’s enclosed area, since “high levels of volcanic gas and strands of volcanic glass are among the hazards.”

The eruption is under an orange warning, meaning the volcano is either currently erupting without any volcanic ash emissions, or it is “exhibiting heightened or escalating unrest with increased potential of eruption, timeframe uncertain,” according to the USGS website.

The USGS has provided a live stream for viewers to monitor activity. This intermittent series of eruptions began on Dec. 23, 2024, said the agency.

There are about 170 potentially active volcanoes, including Kilauea, in the United States, according to the USGS.

2 dead, 19 hurt after small plane crashes into furniture warehouse in Southern California
Smoke rises from a roof after a small plane crash in Fullerton, Calif., on Jan. 2, 2025. Via KABC

(LOS ANGELES) — Authorities in Southern California say two people are dead and 19 others were hurt after a small plane crashed into an furniture warehouse just minutes after taking off from a nearby airport Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 2300 block of Raymer Avenue in Fullerton, California, not far from the Fullerton Municipal Airport, according to police.

Fullerton police said the two people who died are believed to have been inside the plane at the time of the crash. The people who were injured were working inside the building. Their injuries ranged from minor to very severe. Of the injured, 11 were taken to the hospital.

The single-engine, four-seat airplane took from the airport shortly after 2 p.m. local time and climbed to 900 feet before radioing the control tower to request an immediate return to the airport, according to Elliot Simpson, an investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The pilot was cleared to land. However, the plane took a 180-degree turn and crashed about 1,000 feet short of the runway, crashing into a furniture warehouse and catching fire, Simpson told reporters during a news conference.

Simpson said the plane involved was a kit-built Van’s Aircraft RV-10 that was constructed in 2011. A kit-built is one in which the owner builds it and maintains it themselves and the Federal Aviation Administration inspects it to clear it to fly. Simpson said kit-built aircraft are common.

It’s unclear why the pilot radioed to return to the airport, but Simpson said authorities are continuing their investigation.

The crash caused a large fire and led to significant damage to part of the warehouse, said Michael Meacham, with the Fullerton Fire Department.

ABC News’ Sam Sweeney, Ayesha Ali and Jack Moore contributed to this report.

