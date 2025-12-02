Michael B. Jordan featured on lineup for David Letterman’s Netflix show
Michael B. Jordan will need no introduction when he appears as a guest on David Letterman‘s talk show. He’s officially been announced as a guest on season 6 of the Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.
Michael’s episode will find him playing darts with the former late-night host. “I never played a video game in my life,” David tells Michael in the newly released trailer. When Michael questions whether he played Pac-Man, David acknowledges that he did, prompting Michael to say, “I knew I would catch you on something.”
Other season 6 guests are MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson and Jason Bateman.
Season 6 of Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premieres on Netflix Dec. 16.
Jennifer Lawrence is sharing new details about the Miss Piggy film she is developing with Emma Stone.
The actress revealed what originally sparked the idea for the movie centered on the iconic Muppet, which ColeEscola is writing, in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.
“So, during lockdown, one of my good friends who is not in the industry—it was also kind of around cancel culture, it was like both things were kind of happening at once. We were all locked up in our rooms, naughty people were being locked up in prison,” Lawrence said.
After setting up the backstory, Lawrence described how the premise was derived.
“Miss Piggy is a feminist icon, and she said it would be so funny if Miss Piggy got canceled. Now, that is not the plot, necessarily, but it got the wheels turning,” Lawrence said.
The actress also noted that “there hasn’t actually been” a solo film centered around Miss Piggy before.
“I started kind of producing it. But Emma Stone is the Muppet-head. Also, Emma Stone is a shark. Emma Stone will turn around in a leather jacket with a cigar and be like, ‘Hey kid, let me tell ya a thing or two about Hollywood,'” Lawrence said. “I’m just the ideas guy. So I went to her to be like, ‘What do we do?'”
Lawrence originally shared the news of the project on the Las Culturistas podcast episode that was released on Wednesday.
Eddie Murphy is set to receive one of the film industry’s most prestigious honors for his decades-spanning career.
The actor, comedian and Oscar nominee will be the 51st recipient of AFI’s Life Achievement Award. The honor will be presented during a gala at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 18.
“Eddie Murphy is an American icon,” Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, says in a statement. “A trailblazing force in the art forms of film, television and stand-up comedy, his versatility knows no bounds. Across five decades, his enduring impact on our culture has inspired artists and audiences alike, and AFI is proud to honor him with the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award.”
Previous recipients of the award include Francis Ford Coppola, Nicole Kidman, Julie Andrews, Denzel Washington, George Clooney and Diane Keaton.
The reality star, 31, who appears on the hit Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, was announced Wednesday as the next Bachelorette for season 22 of the hit reality TV show.
Paul opened up about her decision to join the Bachelorette franchise as its next leading lady in an interview Wednesday on Alex Cooper‘s Call Her Daddy podcast. Paul, who told Cooper that she thinks making a funny TikTok about her wanting to be on the show led to her getting the invitation, says she had some reservations about doing it.
“I’m like, ‘Is this possible for me to do as a single mom? Can I make it work realistically, no matter how much I want this? And I was like, ‘I can. If I want to, I can … so I was just like, ‘I will make it work,'” Paul said.
She added, “I also recognize the double standards of being a woman and a mom versus being a father. It’s like the dads get to just go and everyone’s like, ‘He’s thriving,’ and if a mom ends up doing something for herself, it’s like, ‘You’re such a bad mom, how could you do this?'”
Paul, a mother of three, rose to fame on TikTok as part of the MomTok group, which includes her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars Jennifer Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Whitney Leavitt, Layla Taylor, Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura and Mikayla Matthews.
The series follows the group as they navigate the complexities of their personal lives following a swinging sex scandal that made international headlines. Season three arrives Nov. 13.
Season 22 of The Bachelorette will premiere in 2026.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.