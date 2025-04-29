Michael B. Jordan responds to Tom Cruise’s ‘Sinners’ shout-out
Tom Cruise is a fan of the movie Sinners, and its star Michael B. Jordan can hardly believe it.
Cruise encouraged his fans to head out to movie theaters to go see Sinners in a post shared to Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Cruise stands in front of a poster for the film with a smile on his face as he points to his movie ticket.
“Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!” Cruise’s caption reads.
Jordan shared Cruise’s post to his Instagram Story, where he included a mind-blown emoji and wrote, “nah this crazy …”
The actor also commented on Cruise’s post. “Thanks for the love and support!!!” Jordan wrote.
Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, stars Jordan in dual roles as identical twin entrepreneurs Smoke and Stack. It had an impressive second weekend at the box office, garnering $45.7 million. The film has made $163 million globally.
Drake Bell reunited with his former co-star Josh Peck on the most recent episode of the latter’s podcast, Good Guys.
On the episode, which debuted Monday, Bell opened up about having to be around former dialogue coach Brian Peck while working on the Nickelodeon children’s TV show Drake and Josh. Brian Peck, who has no relation to Josh Peck, was convicted of sexually assaulting Bell in 2004.
“Where I felt most comfortable, where I was the happiest was when I was on set with you guys. And the worst part was every day I got there, the monster was there,” Bell said of Brian Peck.
The podcast episode is the first of a two-part series featuring a conversation between the former co-stars, where they discuss growing up in the spotlight and what it was like to be a child actor.
Bell also discussed the abuse he endured in the Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which debuted in March 2024. Josh Peck said he feels he never fully processed the impact Brian Peck had on Bell until he watched Quiet on Set last year.
“It’s only in watching the doc that I can realize that just him being put to justice, which thank God he was, and deserved, and deserved to go longer, but like, what about you? What about the trauma you endured? It’s so much; it’s so much deeper. It’s so much more unacceptable. It’s not this clean, ‘Well, he went to jail, so everyone’s all better,'” Josh Peck said.
Bell also recounted what it was like to sit in a trial courtroom filled with supporters of Brian Peck at his 2004 sentencing.
“It was hard, I think, during that time because when we went to court, the entire side of his courtroom was full of people who I thought were my friends and people who I looked up to, people whose careers I would like mine to be one day, and I’m on the side … it was me and my mom,” Bell said.
The second part of Josh Peck’s interview with Bell will drop Thursday.
J.K. Simmons has joined Brad Pitt in his upcoming film Heart of the Beast. Deadline first reported the news on Monday. It marks the second time Simmons will work with director David Ayer and the third time he’ll star in a film with Pitt. The Paramount Pictures movie will follow a former Army special forces soldier and his retired combat dog as they battle for survival in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash …
AMC Networks has renewed their series Dark Winds for a fourth season. The network announced the renewal ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere. It returns for its latest season on March 9. The upcoming season 4, which begins shooting in March, will consist of eight, hour-long episodes, and will mark the directorial debut of the show’s star and executive producer, ZahnMcClarnon. It will premiere on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2026 …
Charlie Kaufman‘s latest project has found its stars. Deadline reports that Eddie Redmayne, Tessa Thompson and Patsy Ferran will star in Later the War, which Kaufman will write and direct. The filmmaker adapted the script from the short story Debby’s Dream House by Iddo Gefen. While plot details about the film adaptation are unknown, the short story follows a man who makes dreams for people, before he ultimately starts creating nightmares for them …
Hulu released the official trailer for the sixth and final season of the hit drama series on Wednesday.
Season 6, which stars Elisabeth Moss, premieres on April 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The first three episodes drop that night, followed by a weekly one-episode drop each week through the finale on May 27.
Moss is back as June in the new season. The trailer finds June leading a resistance against Gilead after the dystopian nation introduces a war against the revolutionaries.
“For years, we’ve been afraid of them. Now it’s time for them to be afraid of us,” Moss’ June says in the trailer.
In the sixth season, “June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character,” according to its official synopsis. “This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”
The Handmaid’s Tale returns more than two years after the season 5 finale aired in November 2022.
Bradley Whitford, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine and JoshCharles also star.